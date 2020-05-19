Q1 was stellar, nevertheless the guidance was confirmed as most of the additional boost from COVID-19 is likely to reverse.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has bounced back nicely after COVID-19 sell-off, though over 3 years, still underperformed most peers.

Thanks to COVID-19, the company delivered solid Q1 results, but the 2020 guidance was confirmed as we should expect reversals in the next few quarters. Even though 2020 is still expected to be a down year (in terms of EPS growth), we like GSK, due to some real near-term catalysts, high dividend yield, and attractive valuation especially considering long-term prospects.

Comments cited below are from GSK Q1 Press Release, GSK Q1 Presentation, Finviz, GSK Q1 Call Transcript, GSK Annual Report, Simply Wall St., SA peers

GSK in a nutshell

GSK is a large-cap Healthcare company posting over GBP 33.7bn of revenues in 2019 (growing +8% YoY, Pro Forma +4%) and a group adjusted operating margin of 26.6% (-190bps). The company is divided into three major segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Health. Even though the latter two are smaller than the Pharma segment, GSK is a global leader in the non-Pharma segments (#1 in Vaccines and #2 in Consumer Health behind JNJ). Within Pharma, the company has very strong respiratory and HIV franchises, with revenues of GBP 3bn and nearly GBP 5bn in 2019, respectively. The company generated slightly over GBP 5bn of FCF in 2019, which was down from GBP 5.7bn in 2018. (Source: GSK Annual Report )

Pharma represents slightly over half of the total sales, with operating margin roughly at 26%. This has steeply declined by over 700bps due to the impact of generics on Advair, company's major blockbuster. Despite this major headwind, 2019 sales were flat due to new launches of Trelegy, Nucala, Juluca, Dovato and strong performance of Benlysta. (Source: GSK Annual Report )

The Vaccines segment makes up roughly 21% of group sales but it's the fastest growing unit, increasing its sales by 19% organically thanks to the Shingrix and Meningitis vaccines. Vaccines operating margin is also a major positive contributor, generating 41% margin in 2019 (organic growth of over 700bps YoY). (Source: GSK Annual Report )

Consumer Health is now over 26% of group sales after the closure of the JV transaction with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), where the latter owns 32% equity stake. Adjusted for this pro forma, sales in Consumer Health grew 2% YoY organically. Operating margin contribution is relatively low (just below 21%), however, this area typically yields lower margins than Pharma, industrywide. (Source: GSK Annual Report )

Q1 Company Results

The company delivered outstanding performance in Q1 2020. The company posted pro forma revenue growth of 10% in constant currency, posting a strong adjusted operating margin of 29.4% (+90bps PF), driven by the strong sales growth across all three businesses, a more favorable mix in vaccines, and the continued benefit of restructuring. The company has declared a 19p quarterly dividend in line with last year. (Source: GSK Q1 Press Release)

Adjusted EPS of 37.7p was up +26% CER, reflecting operating performance and lower tax rate resulting from a non-recurring revaluation of deferred tax assets. According to Simply Wall St, revenues were 5.4% above consensus and EPS a staggering 49% over expectations. (Source: Simply Wall St) As with other large Pharma players, performance was affected by COVID-19 related demand, in GSK's case across Pharma (½ to ⅔ of growth) and Consumer Health (⅔) segments. Otherwise, the same FY 2019 drivers were the dominant factors to the group performance. (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

While Pharma grew 6% YoY sales of Established Pharmaceuticals was -6%, even with COVID-19 impact as lower sales of Advair (-40%) and adverse impact of prior period RAR adjustments created headwinds. Growth in Respiratory (+38% due to Trelegy Ellipta, Nucala and Relvar/Breo Ellipta) and HIV segment (+8%), however, more than offset these declines. (Source: GSK Q1 Presentation) .

Source: GSK Q1 Presentation

The other two segments grew by double digits (Vaccines +19%, and Consumer Health +11% YoY CER). COVID-19 impact was actually mixed in Consumer Health (US, Australia, UK benefited while India and China were adversely impacted). (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

Despite the strong Q1, the guidance for Adj. EPS to decline -1 to -4% at CER was maintained as "the current situation is uncertain and the ultimate severity, duration and impact of the pandemic remain unknown". (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript) We think a lot of this has to do with GSK's primary growth driver, Shingrix, as "short-term demand is now being impacted by slowing vaccination rates in the US under containment measures". Shingrix guidance, (run-rate plus a bit of the Q4 '19 sales) was maintained. (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

Source: GSK Q1 Presentation

In general, the pull forward and stocking effects in Q1 for company's products are expected to reverse over the next few quarters. (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript) The one caveat is the concern of the US economic condition and the high unemployment. In general, Pharma products under commercial insurance are more profitable than under government Medicaid. As a result, there could be a substantial negative mix effect if a large number of newly unemployed people suddenly lose commercial coverage and start receiving drugs under Medicaid for a prolonged basis. For GSK, the greatest threat is its respiratory products which are significantly exposed to commercial coverage. (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

In terms of new products, investors should keep in mind that recent launches have been impacted industrywide as new patient starts are down. This is due to the fact that as office visits are down due to COVID-19 restrictions, doctors are more reluctant to switch medications. For GSK, this impacts its new HIV medications (Dovato and Juluca), for which new patient starts are down to 60% in US and 40% more recently. (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript) This likely temporary headwind (Dovato now in the US and EU guidelines) could be a near term concern for GSK though it would mean more sales to the more established medicines, Triumeq and Tivicay.

COVID-19 opportunity and impact

We see a large opportunity with GSK addressing the COVID-19 disease. The company has 7 collaborations exploring the potential of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. The benefit of an adjuvant is that it could "reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced and therefore contributing to protect more people sooner". (Source: GSK Q1 Press Release)

GSK also has a new collaboration with Vir (NASDAQ:VIR), which has two candidates whose Ph2 studies in COVID-19 are expected to begin in next 3-5 months. GSK will "use Vir's proprietary monoclonal antibody platform technology to identify and accelerate new anti-viral antibodies that could be used for therapeutic or preventative options for COVID-19 or future coronavirus outbreaks." (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

Given its world leading vaccines business, we see GSK as the best positioned to take advantage of demand if and once successful vaccines come to the market. The company recently announced a collaboration with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), which would clearly put the two powerhouses at an unmatchable scale given the market size of both giants and supply "hundreds of millions of doses annually". However, the development of a vaccine is likely not to be finished before H2 2021. (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

Nevertheless, there is an impact on clinical development for other drugs. On the Q1 call, the CEO said: "While recruitment to clinical trials has slowed due to the disruption of the pandemic, and diversion of resources to other clinical priorities, for the vast majority of our studies, we estimate that we have incurred a one- to three-month delay. Where necessary, and based on our own assessments, we have also proactively paused recruitment, including the pivotal programs related to otilimab in rheumatoid arthritis, and Nucala in COPD". (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

Valuation

Historically, GSK appears to be trading at a moderate valuation as of late. Despite the recent runup, EV/EBITDA multiple is still below the 5 year median.

Relative to peers (Source: SA peers) (AZN, SNY, Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)) GSK trades at lower multiple. EV/EBITDA (TTM) is only higher than Merck's 11x and AbbVie's 9x. Lower multiples for GSK are explained by lower projected growth compared to peers as FWD EBITDA growth is only +1.4%, lower than all peers. Forward EPS growth for GSK is the lowest relative to peers, standing at -5%. Nevertheless, the company currently trades at a forward P/E of around 13.5x. Looking beyond 2020, analysts do expect EPS to grow to GBP 1.36 in 2024. (+7.8% per year). (Source: Simply Wall St)

Catalysts

The major near-term catalysts include: expected FDA approval for Zejula, the only PARP approved as a monotherapy in first-line for women who do not have a BRCA mutation (80% of women with ovarian cancer). Once approved, Zejula will be the only treatment option recommended for BRCA wild type patients, who did not receive Avastin in treatment. Furthermore, Zejula is recommended for all BRCA mutant patients (at parity with Lynparza monotherapy). (Source: GSK Q1 Call Transcript)

Also the already-approved Trelegy (for COPD), should expect to receive asthma approval in US in H2 2020, which should further accelerate its sales which already hit an annual run rate of nearly GBP 800m in Q1 2020 (growing over 100% YoY). Source: GSK Q1 Presentation

Finally, in Consumer Health, while a lot of extra sales in Q1 was the result of pantry loading, there was some increased consumer usage in Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements category and in Pain and Cough and Cold. We estimate these could represent 20-40% of the Consumer Health category and could represent a real sustainable upside catalyst. However, investors should keep in mind that Consumer Health is planned to be spun off from GSK. (Source: GSK Annual Report )

Conclusion

We are bullish on the stock for a number of reasons. GSK is a global leader in vaccines and in addition to its Shingrix blockbuster there is an opportunity in COVID-19. However, investors should keep in mind that there is limited upside in the coming flu season should there be an increase in demand for flu vaccines. The pipeline is quite strong and near-term catalysts like Zejula and Trelegy approvals could provide significant growth. The current valuation appears to be reasonable and likely suppressed given the expected decline in EPS in 2020. Taking a long-term view, we see GSK as an attractive stock in the sector, valuation of which should be supported by a strong dividend of 4.76%, which is the 2nd highest in our peer group (only lower to ABBV's 5.77%) that the company is more than able to cover (last year roughly GBP 4bn payment).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.