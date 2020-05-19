We have seen a recent plunge to the stock price and believe the downside risk is too great to justify a long position given other attractive stocks in the sector.

Despite a number of new blockbusters and robust pipeline, we are bearish on the stock as we believe this future growth is well priced-in.

Our impression is that the guidance is rather optimistic and there is a clear downside if the V-shaped recovery does not materialize.

Q1 was solid though the figures benefited heavily from COVID-19 stockpiling, which will likely have an opposite effect in the coming quarters.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has not only bounced after COVID-19 sell-off but is also now posting new highs. Few doubt that AZN has a number of strong new medicines and a good pipeline, but we are bearish on the stock as we believe this future growth is well priced in. We see more downside risk to the stock, especially if the general market sentiment turns negative again. The stock dipped below $38 mid-March which represents about 30% from current levels. Given several other much more attractive names in the sector, we rate AZN a Sell.

Company comments cited below are from AZN Q1 Press Release, AZN Q1 Presentation, Zack's, Finviz, AZN Q1 Call Transcript, and AZN Annual Report.

Data by YCharts

AstraZeneca in a nutshell

AstraZeneca is a large-cap biopharma, though it has been shifting more and more to biotech away from traditional pharma. The company posted $23.6bn of (product) revenues in 2019 (growing +15% YoY) and core operating profit of $6.4bn (+26% YoY), posting a 27.3% margin. The company is divided into four major segments - Oncology, New CVRM, Respiratory & Immunology, and Other. Oncology with $8.7bn is the largest segment (37% of total) and also the fastest growing (+47% YoY). The other three segments posted between $4bn and $5.5bn of revenues in 2019 (Source: AZN Annual Report).

AZN's high growth is driven by several blockbusters, the biggest of which is Tagrisso (Oncology), which posted nearly $3.2bn of sales in 2019 growing 74% organically. Within Oncology, the company has two other blockbusters - Tagrisso ($1.5bn) and Lynparza ($1.2bn) - which also grew in a similar manner as all are recent launches and continually receive new approved indications. Newly launched Calquence has recorded relatively low sales, but this drug is also expected to be a blockbuster (Source: AZN Annual Report).

Within New CVRM, AZN has two blockbusters - Farxiga ($1.5bn) and Brilinta ($1.6bn) which both grew by double digits in 2019, +14% and +23% organically. Respiratory & Immunology segment also has two blockbusters - Symbicort ($2.5bn) and Pulmicort ($1.5bn). The former has stagnated to flat revenue development, while the latter grew +18% organically (Source: AZN Annual Report).

Geographically, it's important to note that the emerging markets represent a large % of revenue (35% of total sales in 2019) (Source: AZN Annual Report), which could be a problem during this downturn, especially from countries that rely on oil revenue (i.e. Russia, Gulf States). China, which posted nearly $4.9bn represented 21% of total sales (Source: AZN Annual Report).

Q1 Company Results

The company delivered solid performance in Q1 2020. The company posted organic revenue growth of 17% (a beat of over 9%, according to Zack's), driven by additional demand from COVID-19 stockpiling, representing a low-to-mid single-digit percentage benefit, an effect we have seen across the industry. Not surprisingly, this is expected to reverse in the coming months. New medicines (47% of company sales) delivered +49% organic growth (Source: AZN Q1 Press Release). Adjusted EPS of $1.05 was up +21% reflecting similar drivers as with revenue growth (Source: Zack's).

Source: AZN Q1 Presentation

There has been some pressure on the margins. In particular, gross margin declined -210bps, about half of which coming from greater profit share with Merck (NYSE:MRK) (related to Lynparza) (Source: AZN Q1 Press Release). Despite the strong revenue growth, AZN expects gross margin to be similar in 2020 as in 2019 (Source: AZN Q1 Call Transcript).

Source: AZN Q1 Presentation

Despite the strong Q1, the guidance for 2020 was maintained.

AZN continues to expect total revenue to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage. Core EPS is expected to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage" (Source: AZN Q1 Call Transcript)

This is not surprising given that when the company issued original guidance in FY 2019 reporting, some negative impact from COVID-19 was already included (unlike most others across the sector). However, on the call the CEO said:

some of it (patient visits) is not going to come back because patients, for instance, would miss their treatment for a chronic condition or would start their cancer treatment a bit later. So there is, we think, a potential, and we will give you a further update at the half year. But at this point we see a potential downside to this." (Source: AZN Q1 Call Transcript).

Keep in mind that when the guidance was given in February, the company anticipated the impact on the Chinese business but had not anticipated then the expansion to the rest of the world of the COVID-19 crisis (Source: AZN Annual Report).

Our conclusion is that the current guidance is clearly ambitious and is riding on strong V-shaped recovery, which is not a certainty, at this point. Furthermore, we do not believe Q1 results justify the recent stock price as normalized performance was rather mixed, considering high expectations for AZN.

COVID-19 opportunity and impact in clinical development

We see relatively moderate opportunities for AstraZeneca in COVID-19, especially compared to other major players like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) who have at least as much if not more capability. AZN is, however, working with the University of Oxford on a potential vaccine targeting the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The company is also evaluating the use of Calquence (already approved for CLL) in the suppression of the cytokine storm that inflames the lungs and other organs of some COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the company is also looking if Farxiga can potentially reduce organ failure. Finally, AZN is working to identify novel SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies that can be developed into potential treatments for COVID-19 (Source: AZN Q1 Call Transcript). We do caution investors that opportunities in COVID-19 are likely to not generate significant returns as at least some programs are planned to be conducted on a non-profit basis.

Unlike a lot of other majors, AZN is rather ambitious with a potential impact on clinical development from the pandemic. At this point, the company "does not expect material delays to anticipated dates of late-stage and lifecycle-management news flow in 2020 and 2021" (Source: AZN Q1 Call Transcript). Since AZN's robust late-stage pipeline is a key driver of the extremely high multiple, we think the company is extra careful of not spooking the investors unless it's certain that there could be material disruptions.

Analysts view

According to Finviz, the mean target price is $52.80. In terms of ratings, sell-side is rather bullish with 15 Buys, 2 Holds, and 2 Sells. With more than 3/4 of analysts rating the company a BUY, there is great downside risk from potential downgrades.

Valuation

AZN is now trading at an unprecedented level even compared to its own standards. Currently, EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly above its 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

Looking at its peers (Source: SA peers) (GSK, SNY, NVS, MRK, and OTCQX:RHHBY), AZN also trades at an extremely high level. EV/EBITDA (TTM) is around 25.8x, double of most peers. Higher multiples for AZN are explained by higher projected growth compared to peers as FWD EBITDA growth is over 11%, with only MRK coming close at 10.7%. Forward EPS growth for AZN is also relatively high (+14%), though Roche leads the pack at 16.7%. Nevertheless, AZN, currently, trades at a forward PE of around 26.2x, higher than all peers, even Roche, which only trades at 17.2x.

The extremely high AZN multiples are somewhat explained by a strong pipeline and continued high growth of the major blockbusters like Tagrisso, Lynpraza, Imfinzi, and Calquence. Nevertheless, we think the stock is priced for perfection, as everything has to go right for the company to maintain this multiple, at least in the short term, in our view.

Also, despite sporting the highest payout ratio in our group, AZN dividend yield of 2.62% is one of the lowest (Source: SA peers). For income-oriented investors, there are plenty of large pharma that pay much higher and more reliable dividends, in our view.

Conclusion

We are bearish on the stock based primarily on its extremely high valuation. While the company has several high growing blockbusters, we believe the future growth is well priced-in. We see more downside risk (if growth aspirations do not materialize for one or more blockbusters) at this point and think the stock is priced to perfection. With new medicines representing 47% of total revenue (up from 37% just a year ago) (Source: AZN Annual Report), we see too much product concentration for a large biopharma player. For investors who are at least a little bit skeptical of the market rebound, AZN is a Sell, in our view. We see a number of other better plays in the sector that we would much rather own at this point in time.

