Sabrado should be very profitable even if gold prices tumble as AISC over the life of mine will be around $650 per ounce.

The mine is set to enter commercial production by the end of Q2 2020 and the company is in line for a re-rating as a producer.

Investment thesis

It’s rare for a gold miner to deliver a project ahead of schedule and under budget but there's a company in West Africa which seems set to achieve this in the near future. West African Resources (OTC:OTC:WFRSF) built and commissioned its Sanbrado mine in Burkina Faso around 10 weeks ahead of schedule and managed to do it $20 million under budget. Commercial production is set to begin by the end of the second quarter of 2020 and the company should start re-rating shortly after that as it completes the successfully transition from developer to intermediate producer.

The Sabrado gold project

Burkina Faso is one of the main gold mining jurisdictions in Africa and Sabrado is set to become the 14th commercial gold mine to be commissioned there over as many years. However, there are serious security concerns over operating in the country as the latter has been rocked by several attacks from Islamist groups over the past year, as you can see here and here.

Fortunately for West African Resources, Sabrado is located in the relatively secure south-central part of Burkina Faso, while most of the attacks have been occurring near the borders.

In order to build Sanbrado, West African Resources has fully drawn a $200 million loan facility which carries a fixed interest rate of 7.75%. Repayments start in March 2021.

According to the updated feasibility study on Sanbrado from 2019, the mine is set to have an initial 10-year mine life, including 6.5 years of underground mining. It is set to produce an average of 153koz of gold per year over the LOM at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of around $650 per ounce. This would make Sanbrado one of the lowest-cost gold mines in the world and ensures that it will be profitable even of gold prices tumble to below $1,000 per ounce.

Looking at the key financials and the sensitivity to the gold price, the mine has an after-tax net present value of $599.3 million using a 5% discount rate at $1,500 per ounce. At that price, the payback period is just a year and the after-tax internal rate of return is 78.8%.

The first year of commercial production is set to be the strongest with over 300koz of gold at AISC of below $500 per ounce as mining begins with oxide open-pit and underground development ore before moving on to stoping ore in the third quarter of 2020.

Looking at the exploration potential, there’s significant room for expansion as more than 1,4Moz of gold can be converted from resources to reserves.

And this is all without mentioning the Toega deposit.

The Toega acquisition

On April 29, West African Resources announced that it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of the nearby Toega deposit for $45 million.This deposit is located just 14km off Sanbrado and it should help the company boost the project's production as well as its mine life with relatively low capital expenditures.

At the moment, Toega has an inferred resource of 17,530,000 tonnes at 2.01 g/t, which means it contains just over 1.1Moz of gold. It can be expanded significantly as it remains open along strike and to the north–northeast, and down dip as well as potentially to the west– northwest.

Infill drilling at Toega is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020, but this could be delayed depending on the development of the wet season in Burkina Faso as well as COVID-19.

If all goes well, ore from Toega could be brought into the Sanbrado mine plan within three years.

Major risks

Among the major risks for gold mining companies are low gold prices, high fuel prices as well as security and regulatory uncertainty.

Burkina Faso is no Nevada and is also possible that armed conflicts start to spread in the inner parts of the country over the future.

Also, while construction of Sabrado was completed ahead of time and under budget, this does not automatically mean that entering commercial production will go as smoothly.

Regarding the shares of West African Resources, volume in the USA is light, but liquidity and spreads are good on the ASX, where the main listing is.

Conclusion

West African Resources is around a month away from commercial production and the company should be due for a re-rating as a producer if all goes well.

At the moment, West African Resources has an enterprise value of around $600 million, which is close to the net present value of Sabrado at $1,500 per ounce of gold.

Intermediate gold producers tend to be valued at around 0.9 or 1.0 times NPV, which should put the share price of West African Resources at around A$1.15 ($0.75) at the current gold prices of $1,750 per ounce. Also, keep in mind that there’s good exploration potential at Sabrado and that Toega should enter the mine plan in around three years.

Overall, I think West African Resources looks undervalued at the current gold price and should be worth at least $0.70 per share.

