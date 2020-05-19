IG continues to maintain a solid dividend yield currently standing at 6%, having increased their dividend five out of the last 6 years.

I believe that IG group (OTCQX:IGGHY) has a solid, diversified business model that will allow them to continue to grow at a sustainable rate in the future. While also offering a hedge to broader market uncertainty, whereby increased market volatility allows IG’s profitability and revenue to accelerate. I believe IG currently offers a strong buying opportunity in relation to the COVID-19 crisis as market uncertainty and volatility looks to continue into the foreseeable future.

Background

IG Group is a FTSE 250 constituent that provides trading in financial derivatives such as CFD (contracts for difference) and spread betting. IG has predominantly UK based operations but has expanded internationally with a particularly large presence in Australia and Europe. IG currently has operations in 16 countries.

Source: IG Group 2019 Annual Report

IG is well established and well known having been founded in 1974. They offer the largest and broadest spectrum of markets in comparison to other CFD trading providers, with access to over 16,000 financial markets available to its 178,000 active clients worldwide (as per the 2019 annual report).

The company's strong diversification across financial derivatives combined with the fact they are a market leader in both spread betting and CFDs, means that the company has an ability to ensure financial stability over the long run. They primarily target retail (individuals) and professional clients. They are regulated by ESMA (The European Securities and Markets Authority) where the regulations are different for retail and professional clients. Retail clients have lower leverage and their losses are limited to their cash deposits whereas professional clients are able to have larger leverage and their losses are not limited. IG hopes to transition more retail clients to professional client status over time. Around 15 percent of active clients are professional and, being larger customers, they account for more than half of IG’s revenue in both the UK and Europe.

In 2014 IG introduced their execution only share dealing platform in the UK, and has now as of 2020, expanded this into six other nations. They recently updated their share dealing to make themselves more competitive in that space allowing users to trade for as little as £3 per trade on UK shares (£0 on US shares), offering cheaper prices than UK market leader Hargreaves Lansdown who charge £11.95 per trade. By opening a share dealing service IG Group will hope to win more customers and over time develop their share dealing customers into more profitable CFD and spread betting customers.

IG's evaluation and biggest competitor (Plus500)

When studying IG’s viability as an investment, it is crucial to compare them to their competitors as they may pose a threat to IG’s future growth or eat into IG’s dominant market position.

IG currently trades at a premium to its predominant market competitor Plus500 (OTC:PLSQF). IG currently trades at a P/E ratio of 17.5x compared to Plus500 with a P/E ratio of just 11x.

However, I believe that IG’s valuation is still far more attractive and that their business model and service offering justify the premium they currently trade at.

IG’s business is more established, stable and less exposed to external factors such as new regulatory pressures. This is primarily due to the differing approach that IG takes compared to Plus 500.

IG usually takes on clients for longer periods, many of whom have more capital while Plus500 usually obtains customers for a shorter period meaning a continual influx of new customers is essential. This is shown by the fact that more than half of IG’s revenue comes from clients who have been there longer than 3 years. This percentage has continued to remain stable in recent years.

Source: IG Group 2019 Annual Report

IG’s greater customer loyalty is primarily down to the differing experience that IG offers in comparison to Plus 500. IG provides a wide range of markets and greater flexibility in trading, while also offering a larger amount of available tools and a wider range of information to conduct in house technical analysis and research. When directly comparing IG to Plus 500, it's clear to see the different approaches they take towards clients, IG has tried to provide greater transparency, offering their own educational platform to introduce spread betting to new traders who want to learn and improve. This contrasts to Plus 500, which does not offer a dedicated education platform.

IG also likes to take on virtually no risk, acting to hedge 99% of client positions, so that they only act as the “middle man.” This approach can mean lower profits for IG due to the cost of hedging but insures the company against incurring significant losses caused by very successful customers or a volume of successful customers occurring at the same time. This ‘99% hedged’ approach means that IG can profit whether clients are successful or unsuccessful. Due to this, IG has been able to achieve sustainable growth in between regulatory crunches. Plus500 on the other hand actively takes positions in the opposing direction to their clients and does not insure or hedge those positions. This is due to the fact that the overwhelming majority of retail clients (typically 70% to 80%) lose money and in these cases Plus 500 makes money. In the short term this has allowed Plus 500 to accelerate profitability and pay out returns to shareholders through hefty dividends but it also exposes Plus 500 to greater risk than IG. Personally, I doubt the long term viability of this Plus 500 business model as short term fluctuations in the market can materially affect Plus 500’s numbers.

This was shown in their Q1 2019 results where Plus 500 suffered £28 million in net losses from taking the other side of customers’ trades. The variability in Plus 500’s revenues over the last 3 years, have indicated weakness to their long term sustainability. Revenues spiked from £437 million to £720 million in 2018 due to benefits realised from the cryptocurrency craze that gripped the markets, but following changed regulations announced in 2018 and implemented in 2019, revenues fell off a cliff for Plus 500 in 2019 more than halving to £327 million.

Strong sustainable dividend yield

Even following the impactful regulations that came into effect in early 2019 (reducing the leverage that customers could use), IG maintained their full year dividend for 2019 at 43.5 pence a share, continuing to give equity holders a very lucrative dividend yield. IG used some of its own cash resources in 2019 to pay the dividend, as the EPS (43.1 pence) fell slightly below the dividend. The fact that IG did not cut its dividend (and used internal cash reserves to supplement it) shows their continued faith in their underlying business model and future of the group.

The main reason behind IG’s ability to maintain their dividend is their strong capital and liquidity resources which provides them with enough headroom to maintain their current dividend payout and then eventually resume progressive and increasing dividends when it is appropriate to do so in the future. I expect shareholders to directly tap in to IG’s growth in the future via increased dividends.

IG’s dividend continued to grow year on year from 2015-2018 and then was maintained into 2019.

Source: IG Group 2019 Annual Report

Regulatory risks

IG operates in a highly regulated environment, whereby any new form of regulation has the ability to materially affect IG’s numbers. New regulations which were introduced by ESMA (The European Security and Markets Authority) in late 2018 and came into effect in 2019, having material effect on IG operations through limiting the amount of leverage that retail clients could use. This impact caused a large decline in IG’s share price in 2018. This decline, plus a previous decline of the IG share price to 2016 regulatory changes could potentially discourage new investors from taking a position in IG shares.

However as IG’s 2019 full year results showed, the group was able to navigate successfully and mitigate the effects of these new regulatory requirements. Group revenues for 2019 did decline, due to the new ESMA regulations introduced in the UK and EU (affecting IG’s largest market).

Revenue declined £569 million to £476 million from 2018 to 2019 equating to a decline of 16 per cent in total revenues. Operational Profit was affected more heavily falling from £281 million to £192 million in 2019 (31 per cent decline).

However the new regulation wasn’t the only reason for a decline in revenues across full year 2019, there was also lower levels of market volatility in 2019 as highlighted in the 2019 annual report:

The Group’s net trading revenue in the 2019 financial year was £476.9 million, 16% lower than in the 2018 financial year, reflecting the impact in the UK and EU segments of the introduction of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) product intervention measures during the first quarter of the financial year, and the lower levels of volatility and financial market activity through much of the 2019 financial year compared with the previous year, particularly in the second half, which impacted the revenue across all geographic segments.

But studying the full year results in more detail, it can be seen that IG recovered and stabilised well from the new regulations across the year. IG continued to deliver a strong influx of new clients even after the new regulations, attracting 31,510 new clients in the full year of 2019, each providing an average of £2,120 in revenue, down only £20 from the prior year, showing that the group has maintained the quality of the new clients coming in. IG’s continuous strong influx of clients stems from their acquisition of Daily FX back in 2016, which continues to act as a vital global client recruitment resource. While they also continue to use highly targeted advertising campaigns to find clients that are most suitable to IG.

IG has now faced two material regulatory crunches both in late 2016 and late 2018, which have delivered sharp decreases in their share price:

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown - IG share price (in pence)

However, on both occasions IG’s share price has recovered well due to the fact that over time they have diversified their model and approach into new ventures meaning that they have the ability to stabilise, recover and then continue to grow after regulatory crunches. After IG responded well to the regulation introduced by the FCA which limited leverage for retail clients in 2016, I believe that IG has now started the course of a second recovery from regulation introduced by ESMA in 2018 (came into effect in 2019), where they have for a second time proved the versatility of their business model. IG also has a large proportion of relatively loyal clients who continue to use their platform over a long period. This complements the ability that IG has to continue to attract a large number of new clients.

IG’s CEO June Felix outlined the company’s ability to evolve and return to growth after 2019 in their strategy and business update:

The actions that we have taken over the last two years have resulted in the Company successfully navigating the introduction of the ESMA measures… I am looking forward to leading the implementation of IG's new strategy to deliver sustainable growth and attractive shareholder returns

The four levers she outlined were:

Expanded distribution channels

A global firm with more local focus

Segmented markets; and

Multi-product offerings

It was clear that IG’s 2019 year was about stabilising the balance sheet and maintaining strong profitability even following the regulations. IG's full year 2019 results clearly showed their ability to adapt to external factors and risks due to their diversified business model and offerings which continue to expand. For example IG offers a local service in the USA called Nadex, which is an online binary options exchange and offers IG an opportunity to tap into the larger US market.

Although it would be wrong to say that IG has definitively seen the back of all regulatory intervention, we can say that IG has the right approach and model in place to deal with many different eventualities. While they also uphold the necessary practices as a market leader to ensure the highest regulatory standards are maintained.

April Trading Update - Proves IG offers an attractive hedge to broader market uncertainty.

After initially dipping while COVID-19 took its toll on the broader market, IG’s share price has since pushed higher to new 52 week highs. This is due to the fact that IG’s customers have relished the increased market volatility as shown in their April trading update. IG’s client trading volumes have been “exceptionally high”, driving group revenue higher as IG takes on a larger amount of client transaction fees. During this period IG also received a record number of new client applications. This relates back to IG’s strategy as these clients should provide long term revenue to the company as many remain active and continue to trade for long periods. The market volatility has therefore not only provided IG with short term gain of accelerated revenues but has also led to greater recruitment of new clients for the long term.

The high levels of volatility have persisted through March and into April, and the Group has continued to see high levels of client trading activity and further increases in the number of active clients. Revenue in the first 36 trading days of the 61 in Q4 FY20 is estimated to be around £173 million. Revenue in Q3 FY20 was £139.8 million, and revenue in H1 FY20 was £249.9 million.

Recent market volatility is set to significantly boost IG’s full year 2020 results, With revenues in the first 36 days of trading in Q4 providing a greater amount of revenue than the whole of Q3. This means that IG has currently booked Circa £563 million worth of revenues in their full year 2020 with 25 days remaining. IG will now almost certainly break their record full year revenues of £569 million in 2018, returning them to growth in 2020. This Potentially gives IG the ability to start to increase their dividend once again.

This recent stellar performance from the sector as a whole has proven that companies offering trading in financial derivatives have an ability to act as hedge to broader market uncertainty and that this sector performs even stronger in a market downturn (triggered by volatility), with IG being a company well positioned to take advantage of this.

Conclusion

I believe that IG is a strong buy at current levels. They continue to maintain an attractive dividend yield at 6%, while they have proven their ability to mitigate regulatory issues that face their market and I believe they have the ability to continue to do so into the future.

The recent April trading update has shown that while the broader market has been negatively affected by Covid-19, IG's growth has accelerated under the volatility that it has created. This potentially offers IG a role in investor’s portfolios as a hedge to any future downside of the market, while also offering a company that can grow and accelerate in a bull market through the continued diversification and expansion of the services that they offer.

I believe IG can continue to spearhead growth through their newly renovated share dealing platform, which currently equates to a very small amount of their revenue(1-2%), and has the largest room for growth out of any of its service offerings while also having the ability to attract new clients to the platform who may then use other services that IG has to offer (currently standing at 6,555 clients who use 2 or more of IG's differing services as of 2019).

I believe IG will continue to flourish in the near-term as market volatility looks to continue into the near future, further bolstering their balance sheet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGGHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

