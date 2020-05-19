I'm reading Amarin's appellate brief supporting an appeal to reverse, and despite the legal language, it's obvious that the DC was in error.

Amarin (AMRN) filed its legal brief using a new lawyer - Jonathan Singer - who was lead attorney in the well-known in re cyclobenzaprine case, which is directly relevant to Amarin’s situation. Therefore, on the one hand, it's great that Amarin has been able to rope in the lawyer who was actually involved in the most relevant case law. On the other hand, it thus becomes a possibility that the appeal will be based on the objective indicia angle which was the focus of that case, thus creating potential for tunnel vision. Tunnel vision is not always bad - it creates focus. So, in this article, lets explore how the argument is situated in the appellate brief. When the defendants file their own brief, we will explore how they defend themselves and Judge Miranda Du’s unbelievable decision.

Before I begin, a caveat - I'm not a lawyer, therefore this is at best a learning exercise for me. The following paragraphs present parts of my understanding of a pretty long and complex document. I look forward to readers correcting my errors in understanding, of which there may be many. I also asked Mr. Zachary Silbersher, the lawyer who I interviewed for his expert opinion earlier, to provide some color. He already has written a blog on the appellate brief. Here's his comment:

Amarin filed most likely as strong a brief as it could have—two legal arguments and one factual argument. The Cyclobenzaprine argument carries certain risks, but it is nevertheless a good platform from which to make the case that the lower court effectively gave to little weight to the secondary considerations. Reviewed de novo, that could move the needle. For Judges unsympathetic to the Cyclobenzaprine concerns, the "weighing" of the secondary considerations argument is a good backstop, though the court will be keenly looking to see if the generics can cite to any supporting case law. Finally, the two-patient-populations-argument is what this case is really all about, and it focuses on what the patents are really all about – which is often where the Court wishes to revolve obviousness disputes. Nevertheless, adequately handicapping the appeal still requires review of the generics opposition brief.

On examining the brief, I'm glad to see that Amarin is not depending on that one issue alone, but spreading its bets. Everything does center around the Judge’s factual finding of obviousness, but Amarin is coming at it from a procedural angle.

In an earlier article, I wrote the following about the so-called procedural error:

“…To determine obviousness after a patent has been granted, a court has to decide on two considerations, called primary and secondary considerations….

The error is this - according to Supreme Court caselaw and other precedence, when a judge takes up the two types of considerations, she must take them both together, and not one after the other.

So there are two distinct issues here - one, that the judge must weigh both types of considerations as A plus B and not as A then B, and two, it is not the brand's burden to prove the secondary considerations, but the generic's burden to disprove them. There’s also the issue of not weighing one objective indicia against another.

Now let's take a look at the appellate brief’s summary of issues:

1. Whether the district court legally erred in its framework for evaluating objective indicia of non-obviousness, by (a) concluding that the claims were obvious before even analyzing the compelling objective indicia evidence, infusing its entire analysis with hindsight, and (b) improperly requiring Amarin to prove every objective indicia or have it count against non-obviousness. 2. Whether the district court improperly applied a hindsight-based analysis on motivation to combine and reasonable expectation of success, causing it to ignore significant evidence cutting against Defendants’ case and shift the burden to Amarin to prove non-obviousness in an erroneous attempt to fill the evidentiary gaps in Defendants’ proof.

Now, the first issue is clearly the same “two distinct issues” we discussed in our article. The brief says that Judge Du erred by already deciding on obviousness before even looking at the secondary considerations, otherwise called objective indicia. Then she erred once again by shifting the burden of proof on Amarin, basically telling them - “I have already decided by looking at the primary considerations that your patent is obvious and invalid - do you have any secondary consideration that you can use to convince me otherwise?”

This is error. This is not supposed to work like that. A plaintiff with a granted patent does not have the burden to prove their patent’s validity all over again. That is the defendant’s job to disprove it. So this is the first argument from Amarin.

The second argument comes at it from a different angle. Because the issues - not to say the legal language - are complex, we will take the second argument in a separate article.

The first argument: Ignoring long felt need while determining obviousness

Amarin says that for decades severe hypertriglyceridemia was treated by medications that dramatically increased LDL-C. There was a long-felt need to lower TGL without raising LDL-C. This is what Vascepa was able to do. It was the first - and still the only - medication available that could do this. Even the defendant’s expert acknowledged that there was no prior art that told us what the effect of pure EPA would be on LDL-C in patients with severe TGL. However, there was prior art - specifically Mori 2000 - that described the differential effect of EPA and DHA on serum lipids in overweight men (not those with severe TGL). “Mori taught that EPA effectively lowers a patient’s triglycerides without raising the patient’s LDL-C (albeit in a completely different population of patients...).” There's a major jump in theory here - from overweight men to patients with severe TGL, from just a hint of effect to the MARINE trial’s exhaustive data leading to approval. The Judge contends that this leap is obvious. Amarin says that if it were so, how come there was a long-felt need? As Amarin’s CEO said in their conference call, the elegance of their solution makes one feel, in hindsight - why didn’t I think of it! But they didn’t think of it before Amarin demonstrated it because it wasn’t obvious to them.

Long felt need is a secondary consideration, and this is the reason the CAFC asks DC judges to consider them together with prima facie evidence, unless this is done, hindsight bias of the sort demonstrated by Judge Du creeps in.

We said in our previous article that “The basic legal intuition here remains the same - if the Judge made such a glaring fact-finding error, she must have arrived at it through wrong procedure.”

The argument presented by Amarin seems to be saying this. They are avoiding a direct challenge to the fact-finding considerations of Judge Du, but in a long-winded manner, they are telling the CAFC that this is what happened. If the fact the Judge found - that Vascepa is obvious - is wrong, then the way it happened was because the Judge ignored the long-felt need objective indicia and committed a procedural error leading to a factual error. So, the procedural error was ignoring long-felt need, and the factual error it led to was conclusion of obviousness from Mori 2000 alone. Had the judge done it in the proper CAFC mandated way, she would have asked herself - why didn’t Mori 2000 satisfy the long-felt need? And she would have concluded - because it didn’t make EPA’s lipid lowering abilities in severe TGL obvious.

Some examples of non-obviousness from medicine

Take an example from oncology. IPI-926 was a drug that had a successful animal trial in malignant solid brain tumor. Mice treated with the drug showed a fivefold increase in survival. In human trials, however, IPI-926 showed no effect compared to placebo.

Here’s an even more severe example - TGN1412 was a cancer drug candidate that was tested in mice models for safety. Doses hundred times more than human doses did not show any toxic effect in mice. In the first human clinical trials of TGN1412, the drug caused catastrophic systemic organ failure in trialees, despite being administered at a sub-clinical dose that was 500 times lower than the dose found safe in animal studies. Here’s the aftermath:

Six healthy young male volunteers at a contract research organization were enrolled in the first phase 1 clinical trial of TGN1412, a novel superagonist anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody that directly stimulates T cells. Within 90 minutes after receiving a single intravenous dose of the drug, all six volunteers had a systemic inflammatory response characterized by a rapid induction of proinflammatory cytokines and accompanied by headache, myalgias, nausea, diarrhea, erythema, vasodilatation, and hypotension. Within 12 to 16 hours after infusion, they became critically ill, with pulmonary infiltrates and lung injury, renal failure, and disseminated intravascular coagulation. Severe and unexpected depletion of lymphocytes and monocytes occurred within 24 hours after infusion.

Judge Du did not understand this basic science. There’s a reason clinical trials are done - this is the reason. The average rate of successful translation from animal models to clinical cancer trials is less than 8%. Mice models - and Mori 2000 - could hint at a certain hypothesis to a highly-skilled artisan. But such a hint is in no way obvious to even the highly-skilled artisan - otherwise why do the clinical trial? A long and tedious clinical program is required to translate a mere hint - if Mori 2000 can be even called that - to a successful drug candidate.

Another consideration: The DC accessed internal notes where a set of experts advised Amarin before MARINE that “LDL-C is likely to go up as it does with virtually all tg lowering therapies in this group of patients.” Judge Du rejected this, saying that the expert opinion “does not appear to account for Mori.” This is strange because, in fact, either she's claiming that those experts were not aware of Mori (they were), or that, despite knowing about Mori, they didn’t arrive at a different conclusion about EPA. If the former, these are no experts, if the latter, surely Mori wasn’t that obvious even to experts. As Jonathan Singer cites, “Expressions of disbelief by experts constitute strong evidence of nonobviousness.” Envtl. Designs, Ltd. v. Union Oil Co., 713 F.2d 693, 697–98 (Fed. Cir. 1983) (citing Adams, 383 U.S. at 52).

If the FDA followed Judge Du’s opinion, then they would approve a lot of drugs based on mice trials alone. But see what TGN1412 did to six healthy volunteers - the poor fellows barely survived the “obviously safe” drug. Imagine what a Judge Du sort of obvious approval would have done to thousands of patients?

So, this is the error.

To sum things up, I think this first argument of the appellate brief makes a good case for reversal. This, as Jonathan Singer writes, is a "textbook example of why objective indicia serve as an important, unbiased check against hindsight." Google just told me that a textbook case means "a real-life case that matches the theory perfectly." If that's so, then theory says this should be reversed. I'm absolutely confident that, so far as theory goes, this is a judgment asking for a reversal. Not just a remand back to the District Court, but a complete reversal of the erroneous judgment. Next, we will look at the other argument, then the defense's arguments, and then the composition of the three judge panel to figure our Amarin's chances.

