I've previously written about DSX & DSX.PB on April 14th and will be referencing points made within that article. Please reference the article for additional insights and view this more as an update to current thinking based on Q1 results, and current environment.

On May 14th, Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released results. While revenue was slightly higher than expected, so were costs, and the net loss. In fact, estimates have been revised down from a month ago, by roughly another 5% for the coming quarters.

Diana Shipping Inc. Earnings Estimates

Even these estimates, if current BDIY rates hold, may prove to be generous.

Source: Bloomberg

Now, let's review the quarter current and review how it impacts my view the preferred still offers an interesting risk/reward in the current interest rate environment.

Source: 10-Q

As in the previous article, I like to scrap out the "fluff" from operations and view core profitability as:

Revenue - Voyager Expenses, Operating Expenses, G&A Expenses, and Management Fees.

After subtracting interest payments of $5,918,000 and preferred dividends of $1,442,000, roughly $1.2m remains. In reality, principal payments are not accounted here, and totaled roughly $10m for Q1, so this is far from a true free cash flow model. I prefer to view it this way as a simplistic observation if this business is still sustainable with current expectations.

The question is, will Diana Shipping be able to achieve time charter revenue of $43.7m again? What do the upcoming quarters look like?

Current estimates, as shown above, range from $37m to $41m. Based on my analysis, it appears that there is currently 1 vessel without a charter: Melia, since April 28th. In addition, there are 8 vessels with charters maturing within this quarter. Overall, we have:

Panamax - 194 unscheduled charter days

Post-Panamax - 20 days

Capesize - 30 days

Newcastlemax - 29 days.

*** Information gathered from DSX Fleet Employment and is current as of 5/15/2020.

An extreme view would be if all of the above days remain scheduled. In this scenario, my estimate would be $36.9m. None of us believe that would be the case, so let's make some conservative assumptions:

Panamax - 194 unscheduled charter days 239 x $8,000 = $1,673,000

Post-Panamax - 20 days 20 x $8,000 = $231,000

Capesize - 30 days 30 x $11,000 = $330,000

Newcastlemax - 29 days. 29 x 10,000 = $290,000



Based on the above values that I estimated based on industry publications as well as comparing current rates versus the BDIY index level at the time of commencement. Add it all up, and we have $39.5m, dead center of analyst estimates.

Side note: DSX announced a panamax @ $9k/day on May 18th

Next step is to look at expenses, based on $39.5m or revenue, I'm projecting the following:

Voyager expenses are related to revenue, vessel operating shows a slight decrease as there will be a small decrease in operating days, G&A dropped significantly. G&A was unusually high this past quarter as Diana Shipping Inc. Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript:

"Our general and administrative expenses were increased to $9.5 million compared to $7.5 million for the same quarter last year, resulting from the resignation of 2 Board Members, whose shares had to be vested in the first quarter of 2020."

Equally as important is to look at upcoming interest payments. The preferred dividends are static at $1,442,000/qtr., the $100m bond is $2,375,000/qtr., and the secured term loans are variable.

Last quarter, total interest was $5,918,000 minus $2,375,000 = $3,543,000 as the term loan interest paid. Most of this interest is tied to LIBOR, which benefited DSX last quarter and will again this quarter.

LIBOR Rates - 30 Year Historical Chart

If we assume that LIBOR averages 0.5% less this quarter, that would lower the overall interest payment by about $1.2m, or $4.7m in interest overall (plus preferred dividends).

Again, this "net" does not account for the roughly $10m in principal repayments during Q2. However, it shows that, even with a 10% drop in revenue, the overall health of the company remains relatively the same, if not better than Q1.

To cover all operating, interest, and principal repayments using the current assumptions, we have a time charter revenue need of closer to $50m. It will take some time before we reach that point, and likely additional financing maneuvers, vessel sales etc.

The reason that I'm not overly concerned YET, with the negative cash flow, is the $111m cash hoard on the balance sheet. That cash does serve a purpose, however. Below is my calculation of their quarterly scheduled principal repayments:

Source: Author's own work based on Annual Report

As you can see, without the extension, they would have about $115m in principal payments coming due over the next 4 quarters. With current cash of $111m and likely shrinking in the next 2 quarters, that adds up to some bad math.

Below is the projected outlay post extension.

The projected required payments have gone from $115m over the next 4 quarters to roughly $65m, providing time for DSX to lock in higher rates, pay down debt, and return to positive cash flow. Even at current charter rates, the next year is very achievable, plus the likelihood of a vessel sale or two.

Common Stock

Now, with the stock trading at $1.50/share, it's starting to feel like it's worth taking a flyer on this one, in hopes for an economic recovery within the next year that sends charter rates higher. At current rates, they have cash on hand for about 6 more quarters operating as is. I like the odds of their environment improving and trust the leadership team. Due to management's approach of ensuring a tiered charter maturity schedule, it will take a couple quarters of higher rates to make a major impact. For example, of the 41-vessel fleet, only 5 (12%) are scheduled to mature next quarter. Meaning, even if rates shoot up, only a small percentage of the fleet will be able to capitalize on the move.

Preferred Stock

If the common is a buy, the preferred must be a strong buy.

My last article was at a lower price. However, with a 12% yield and opportunity for over a 30% capital appreciation, this is a favorable risk reward in the current stock market roller coaster.

If you're a pessimist on the market, I would still go back to my argument that there is an incredible value based on cash and vessel values.

The Q1 earnings report shared a $93.1m impairment charge taken, bringing the carrying value down to $781m. My last article valued the fleet at $695m, and I still believe $650-695m seems to be an appropriate value.

Cash on hand: $111m

Fleet: $650m Total Assets: $761m



Total Debt: $465m

Preferred $60m Total Debt: $525m



By this "back of the envelope" math, the fleet of 41 vessels could be liquidated for $414m and still cover all outstanding debts, including the preferred. It's a safe bet their ships are worth more than that.

My expectation is to see 1-2 vessel sales by fall, and perhaps an attempt to push back the $26.3m balloon payment due Q1 of 2021. What I do NOT want to see are share buybacks with any ship sale proceeds. I understand that if charter rates rise, the stock price will rise too. However, I'm invested heavier into the preferreds currently, so I'm perhaps a little biased at this point.

Thank you for reading, and I look forward to constructive comments.

