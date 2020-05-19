Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gen Alpha as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

In a crowded BDC sector, Hercules Capital (HTGC) stands above the rest with a tech focused and resilient business model. It released outstanding Q1 results that beat expectations in spite of the current pandemic. At its current price of 10.68 as of writing and a dividend yield of 12%, I believe it has the ability to generate significant alpha and market-beating returns going forward.

Brief Overview of the Company:

For those unfamiliar with the company, Hercules Capital is an internally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) that focuses on venture debt investments in technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Compared to pure venture equity focused vehicles, HTGC’s business model is generally more stable as its investments sit higher on the capital stack, and generates recurring interest income. Since its founding in 2003, Hercules has committed over $10.2 billion in capital to over 500 emerging growth companies such as 23andMe, Docusign, TAS Energy, and Pinterest. Here is one of their featured clients:

Source: Company Website

Quarterly Results

HTGC’s positive Q1 results were very encouraging. It achieved record NII of $40.6M, or 0.37 per share, an increase of 39.8% YoY. This enables them to safely cover their dividend of 0.32 per share with plenty of cushion at an 86% payout ratio.

Source: First Quarter Investor Presentation

What may give some investors pause was the drop in NAV from 10.55 to 9.92 from Q4 to Q1. While NAV is an important BDC metric to monitor over time, I wouldn’t worry too much about this drop as it was primarily attributed to unrealized depreciation due to mark-to-market impact on their public equity and warrant investments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This shouldn’t have much impact on recurring NII from their debt investments, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see NAV tick back up after the pandemic eases.

HTGC is one of the better-managed BDCs that historically has traded at a premium to NAV. At its 52 week high of 16.40 in February, investors were willing to bid at a Price to NAV of 1.55. At its current price, those who buy today can snag HTGC shares at just under 1.08 Price to NAV, representing a significant discount to its historical Price to NAV trading range of 1.3x to 1.6x.

Source: First Quarter Investor Presentation

HTGC is also showing no signs of slowing down as per the conference call, CEO Scott Bluestein said the company originated $257 million of new debt and equity commitments. This was no small feat as it represents just under one quarter of their market capitalization and that there is no shortage of opportunities to deploy their capital.

On the balance sheet, management took prudent steps to boost liquidity to $438M, with much of the boost coming from the $168 million in early payoffs they received during Q1 plus $35 million from prudent ATM equity issuances made at a premium to NAV. This gives them ample coverage to fund $135 million in unfunded commitments and continued operations of their business.

As a sign of a well-constructed portfolio, non-accruals remained low with just four debt investments on non-accrual, representing a cumulative investment cost of $20.4 million, or just 0.8% of the total investment portfolio at cost. The CEO noted that no new companies were added to non-accrual in Q2 quarter to date through May 1st. In addition, the company has avoided the brunt of the impact from COVID due to avoidance of investing in certain sectors. The CEO stated during the conference call:

Sectors within our portfolio that we are watching more consciously are medical devices, certain parts of consumer and business services, media and advertising. We do not have any direct debt investments in companies in the oil and gas, real estate, retail, hospitality or restaurants, although certainly portfolio companies may sell into or rely in part on these end markets in some capacity. We are monitoring those companies closely.

Risks to Consider

As with any BDC, the success of the company is dependent upon the quality of the management team. As I believe the current executive team has what it takes to successfully run the business, the same guarantee cannot be made for future management teams. While the same can be said for just about any other company, quality of management is especially important for a BDC as the business model is highly dependent on business acumen and prudent risk management.

Also, HTGC depends on a healthy pipeline of deals to deploy its capital, which in turn relies on a healthy venture equity environment. According to data gathered by Pitchbook and the NVCA, 62 venture capital funds raised a total of $21 billion in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $51 billion raised in full year 2019 (Source: Bloomberg). This suggests that thus far, there hasn’t been a shortage of venture capital that the company can partner with on deals, but is something worth paying attention to.

Lastly, should a sustained economic downturn occur, the company’s emerging growth portfolio may have issues servicing their debt and may not be able to achieve their longer term growth targets. As such, I would only recommend an investment in a well-diversified portfolio with appropriate risk caps.

Summary and Price Target

HTGC had a strong quarter with record results due to its prudent risk management. Also, the nature of the company’s tech and life sciences investments have allowed its portfolio to avoid the brunt of the impact from the pandemic. The company has been unfairly punished along with the market and is trading at an attractive range.

I believe investors can find significant value in HTGC shares at the current price of $10.68 as of this writing. I have a one-year price target of 11.90 per share based on a conservative 1.2x to NAV of 9.92, which sits below the company’s historical 1.3x to 1.6x Price to NAV trading range. This represents a potential 23% annual return based on share price appreciation plus dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HTGC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.