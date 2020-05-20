We maintain a Strong Buy, recognizing the clarity we have now.

FCPT has proven to be a terrific pick this far for our Cash Is King Portfolio, up 41.6% since our investment on March 23, 2020.

We recognized that Darden and FCPT were both strong enterprises.

In a Barron’s article published earlier this month, Ed Lin explained that insiders at Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Olive Garden’s parent company – bought $4.6 million of stock in an April 20 offering of 7.83 million shares at $58.50 each.

Just by himself, President and CEO Gene Lee paid $1.5 million for 25,641 shares. That insider activity helped the company raise liquidity to about $1.4 billion, which Raymond James analyst Brian M. Vaccaro equates to about 70 weeks’ worth of operation at “current burn rates.”

In this environment, that’s good news. So is the data CNBC reported on May 19, that Darden “plans to reopen more than 65% of dining rooms by end of May.”

Here were the articles key takeaways or, in its words, “Key Points”:

As of Sunday, nearly half of Darden Restaurants’ dining rooms have reopened with limited capacity.

Same-store sales across the company are improving as it reopens dining rooms.

Darden also said that it fully repaid its $750 million credit facility on May 5, citing “increased confidence in our cash flow projections and stabilization in the credit markets.”

Limited capacity is certainly not as profitable as full capacity, but, just as obviously, it’s a lot better than the previous status-quo.

How Much Water Can It Hold?

Recently, Baird took the position that “the vast majority of the current demand weakness” we’re seeing these days stems:

“… from the transitory effects of a stay-at-home economy… we think investors should be concentrating on understanding which companies have enough liquidity to navigate the current demand shock and which concepts are better positioned for a 2H20/2021 sales recovery, with an eye toward using 2021 estimates (not 2020E) as the primary baseline for valuation frameworks.”

Now, using operating cash flow data (from FAST Graphs), you can see that analysts forecast DRI’s free cash flow to fall by around 19% in 2020, then ramp back up by 111% in 2021.

Restaurant analyst BTIG recently said that DRI “has shifted to survival mode like many others by reducing expenses, curtailing capital spending and increasing liquidity.” Even so, it believes the company is “better positioned than most to survive the current downturn, recover, and ultimately gain market share when normalcy returns."

Then there was Bank of America, which said:

"We view the equity raise as more offense-driven and should highlight to investors that, in addition to a scale advantage, it has a growing cost of capital advantage to peers following years of a more conservatively run balance sheet. Despite the 6% dilution, we think Darden’s war chest will help it muscle out peers post COVID-19."

Moreover, as some are already speculating, this stash could aid in real estate and other kinds of acquisitions after the economy is really running again.

And let’s not forget the rent checks Darden is paying to its landlords. That, of course, is what I’m writing about today.

The Four Corners Way of Doing Business

In November 2015, Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) spun off from Darden. That gave it an instant portfolio of 424 properties consisting of 418 corporately leased sites and six franchised ones.

By turning these assets into a REIT, Darden avoided going private and, instead, monetized its legacy real estate portfolio in a tax-free vehicle.

Essentially, it opted to alter its capital structure in a way that:

Took advantage of established REIT laws Allowed FCPT to lease back its real estate to DRI.

Owning both real estate and operating businesses used to be a popular way of running corporate restaurants, casinos, and retailers. But then Congress closed down C-Corp REIT spinoffs. In its view, some of the more profitable companies were exploiting the option.

One of the last C-Corps to make it work was Vici Gaming (OTC:VICI). And before that came Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) from Sears Holdings…

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) from Penn National Gaming (PENN)…

And Communications Sales & Leasing (CSAL) from Windstream Holdings (WIN).

Today, it’s true that J.C. Penney (JCP) is considering such a spin. But that would be legally allowed only because of its intense losses.

There’s that loophole left, at least.

As of Q1-20, the more fortunate FCPT owned 722 properties with 725 leases. The vast majority of that does remain Darden operated. However, the REIT began with properties leased to just five restaurant brands and has since diversified its exposure to 52.

In total, 72% of its tenants are investment-grade by annualized base rent. They have positive operating trends and strong tenant earnings before interest, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring (EBITDAR) to rent coverage of 4.8x.

As viewed below, Olive Garden accounts for around 52% of annualized base rent (ABR). It’s followed by Longhorn at 15% and Chili's at 9%.

Further Inside FCPT

On the company’s Q1-20 earnings call, CEO William Lenehan said:

“Strong operators like Darden and Brinker and others should benefit in the long run from their scale. We believe the strength of our portfolio, which was built on strong locations, well-capitalized tenants and benefits from industry-leading rent coverage, will relatively outperform during this time."

As illustrated below, FCPT collected 89% of rent in April and 83% of May’s rent as of the 6th. Given its large exposure to Darden, we’ll admit we did expect to see above-average rent collection.

However, in comparison, EPR Properties (EPR) collected just 15% of rent in April and has since suspended its dividend.

Lenehan pointed out that his “team remains engaged in construction rent deferral conversations with tenants.” Plus, the company will “continue to enforce the provisions of the leases in cases where tenants choose not to pay.”

FCPT, he says, is “not discussing rent forgiveness with tenants, nor lending money to any tenant.” That’s in large part because:

“Many of our tenants have raised equity recently. Darden raised $527 million, Brinker announced that it raised around $125 million, and BJ's recently raised $70 million, as examples.”

With that said, Four Corners is in:

“… preliminary discussions with a few tenants, to exchange short-term rent performance for concessions, including lease extensions and conversion of five-year bumps into annual rent increases. That approach has been limited in scope, and will improve our portfolio and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

That “might put the rent collections for May slightly” lower than April.” But Lenehan “expects collections to continue to rise in the coming weeks for both periods.”

The Balance Sheet

One of the reasons we doubled down a few weeks ago on buying FCPT for our Cash Is King Portfolio was the recognition that it and Darden were both strong enterprises. Having a strong landlord and a strong tenant is critical during these turbulent times.

In regard to FCPT’s balance sheet, it entered into agreements on March 31 to issue:

$125 million worth of private senior unsecured notes in the second quarter $75 million in 10-year notes $50 million in nine-year notes.

It also recently sold about 144,000 shares at an average offering price of $30.23. After deducting fees and expenses, total net proceeds came to around $4.3 million.

FCPT had $162.5 million of available liquidity: $90.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $72 million in undrawn credit facility capacity. Moreover, its overall leverage metrics are strong, with:

A fixed charge coverage of 5.2x

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.3x

Net debt to leverage target of below 5.5x to 6x.

The Latest Earnings Results

During the first quarter, FCPT generated $35.7 million in cash rental income. That represents an annual run rate of $142 million.

Its weighted average tenure annual cash rent escalator remains at approximately 1.5%. Its EBITDAR coverage before the shutdowns was a healthy 4.7x. And it reported $0.37 per share in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which was a $0.03 increase over Q1-19.

I always like to compare analyst estimates. So, using FAST Graph-obtained data below, I put together a quick FFO-per-share analyst scorecard:

As you can see, seven analysts estimate FCPT will grow FFO per share by 6% in 2020. That figure has dropped by just $0.01 per share over the previous 30 days, suggesting that FCPT is likely to maintain a large majority of its rental collection.

I also want to highlight FCPT’s dividend history, as viewed below. The company has been consistent with its dividend growth, which provides some comfort relative to the COVID-19 impacts.

On the recent earning call, Lenehan reminded everyone:

“… that we paid or declared (our) first-quarter dividend in mid-April. The FCPT board and I will review the second-quarter dividend payment in early June based on full assessment of the environment. Our dividend payout ratio was approximately 83% in the first quarter, which is a conservative level.”

With that said, given what we know now – including about rent collection in April and May – it appears there won’t be an interruption this time around either. For your edification, here’s a snapshot of the REITs that have cut or suspended their dividend as a result of COVID-19:

Cash Is Still King

FCPT has proven to be a terrific pick for our Cash Is King Portfolio this far. It’s up 41.6% since our $13.78-per-share investment on March 23, 2020.

As such, it has outperformed most of its net-lease peers:

One of the things that especially attracts me to FCPT’s business model is the quality of the underlying real estate. In other words, while many “experiential” property categories like theaters and TopGolf are non-generic in nature…

Should things go wrong, Olive Garden properties can be more easily repurposed for alternative uses.

In addition, having worked with Darden as a developer once upon a time, I know it spends considerable time and money on site selection. The company wants nothing but the best street corners in America.

As illustrated above, FCPT shares are now trading at $19.22 with a 6.35% dividend yield and a 13.1x P/FFO multiple (normal is 18x). As it stands now, we remain attracted to the discount it presents.

That’s why we’re maintaining a Strong Buy. Since our previous article, there’s more clarity regarding Darden’s liquidity, the U.S. economy opening back up, and America’s hunger for high-quality dividend growth stocks like FCPT.

Essentially, this dish is still worth serving.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.