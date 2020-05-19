What Is Michael Burry (Of 'The Big Short') Doing Post COVID-19?

Burry performed very well prior to and during the great recession. Now he is back and his portfolio is made public every quarter.

Michael Burry is the investor whose story was made into The Big Short, and one of the most famous investors to come out of the global financial crisis. He runs Scion Asset Management. As Scion's assets under management are large enough to demand SEC fillings, we can get a once-per-quarter glimpse at his portfolio. I believe following the portfolio of noted exceptional investors is worth doing, as it may unearth great ideas one hadn't thought of, or at least provides the chance to follow buys-and-sells and hopefully learn from the decisions.

In the post COVID-19 world, Michael Burry has made a number of important capital decisions. One interesting thing that has happened recently is that they made transactions in firms where a >5% stake was involved, which required quicker disclosure on form 13D.

Recently, they have filed two separate 13D forms on Gamestop (GME). The first was from February to early April when they were buying shares at prices between $2.79-$4.23. Subsequently, in May they filed an additional 13D showing the sale of GME shares between $5.30-$5.70.

They also filed a 13D showing sales of Tailored Brands (TLRD) stock at prices ranging from $1.23-$1.48. Those sales are looking smart right now as TLRD has declined below $1, but they also represent a significant loss for Burry, as he bought the stock at considerably higher prices.

Tailored Brands is an interesting one, as the company might be one of the largest victims of COVID-19. They are a mall based retailer, in a time when the malls closed. But even after the malls open large events requiring formal wear are likely to be cancelled for at least the medium term. For example, high school and college graduations and weddings must account for a significant portion of formal wear demand. And those events are pretty much all cancelled for this year. That, combined with their debt, puts the company in a pretty weak position.

Those 13D positions are the most recent information. But Scion does report their entire portfolio quarterly, and I've tabulated it below. For convenience, I've included their portfolio at the end of 2019 for comparison purposes.

Dec 31, 2019 Dollar Value Dec 31, 2019 Number of Shares March 31, 2020 Dollar Value March 31, 2020 Number of Shares Change in Shares During Q1 2020 NAME OF ISSUER (x$1000) Shares (x$1000) Shares ALPHABET INC (GOOG) 10,696 8,000 0 0 -8,000 BLACKBERRY LTD (BB) 5,778 900,000 0 0 -900,000 BOEING CO (BA) 0 0 8,948 60,000 60,000 CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE) 6,090 600,000 0 0 -600,000 COVETRUS INC (CVET) 7,338 555,900 0 0 -555,900 CRACKER BARREL (CBRL) [Call Options] 0 0 558 6,700 6,700 DISCOVERY INC (DISCK) 0 0 6,804 350,000 350,000 FACEBOOK INC (FB) 0 0 10,008 60,000 60,000 FOOT LOCKER INC (FL) [Call Options] 0 0 2,205 100,000 100,000 GAMESTOP CORP NEW (GME) 14,288 2,350,000 10,500 3,000,000 650,000 JACK IN THE BOX INC (JACK) 0 0 10,515 300,000 300,000 LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP (LVS) 0 0 2,909 68,500 68,500 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC (MAXR) 10,186 650,000 9,612 900,000 250,000 MICHAELS COS INC (MIK) 0 0 5,265 3,250,000 3,250,000 QORVO INC (QRVO) 8,717 75,000 10,079 125,000 50,000 QORVO Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) [Call Options] 0 0 1,048 13,000 13,000 SPORTSMANS WHSE HLDGS INC (SPWH) 5,543 690,294 0 0 -690,294 TAILORED BRANDS INC (TLRD) 13,662 3,300,000 6,960 4,000,000 700,000 WYNN RESORTS LTD (WYNN) [Call Options] 0 463 7,700 7,700

Source: SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

Casino Stocks

I've been following Michael Burry for quite some time, and one thing I think is interesting about this quarterly report is the number of call options he has purchased. At the end of the quarter he had 5 positions with call options, which allow for increased leverage to the upside. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands are both casino stocks, and Macau has already re-opened. Plus, once travel re-opens it seems likely that domestic focused destinations (like Las Vegas) will take market share initially from package holidays abroad. That could allow the gaming firms to recover more quickly than the market has expected.

Post COVID-19 Re-Opening

The other positions with call options were Cracker Barrel, the restaurant chain, and Foot Locker, the mall retailer. Both of course were dramatically affected by COVID, and Burry appears to be playing a re-opening theme here. The final place he has added call options was Qorvo, which was a previous holding. This one doesn't appear to be a re-opening play to me, but rather a leveraged bet on a name he liked, as Qorvo was a previous holding. The telecom equipment firm has rebounded dramatically off the lows.

There are other re-opening type plays in Michael Burry's recent adds, including additions to Jack in the Box, and Michael's. These seem a bit more conservative plays than some of his other retail choices, as Jack in the Box does significant drive-through business, and Michael's sales of craft supplies are likely to benefit from parents who are trying to entertain children stuck at home.

Boeing

The position I thought was most interesting this quarter, however, is Boeing. The airplane manufacturer has COVID-19 risk as its customers are the airlines. While it has significant backlogs of orders for many of its planes, it seems likely that new orders will be scarce for quite awhile after the pandemic abates. And of course, the 737 MAX still has not been approved for use, which keeps their products out of the largest market segment. It does seem likely that the stock will get a one-time bounce whenever the 737 MAX return to service is announced, and the price was badly beaten up in Q1. In the current environment of government spending, it seems likely that the space and defense business will continue to do well, so that is another potential source of upside here.

Alphabet/Facebook

The final change in the portfolio I'm going to discuss is his rotation out of Alphabet and into Facebook. The positions are about the same size, and so this does very much seem like a trade from one FAANG to another. Alphabet will benefit from the pandemic with increased use of Youtube, but Facebook is also likely to see higher advertising inventory as usage increases while people stay home. Both companies seem well positioned for the future to me, but Facebook has maybe more potential to increase advertising rates as their targeting gets better and better over time.

Conclusion

Michael Burry is one of the few people who predicted (and profited) from the mortgage meltdown in the global financial crisis. While I never suggest cloning even the best investors without doing your own research, his track record suggests that what he's buying right now is a good place to start looking for new ideas. While I hope that his fund will continue to publicly file their positions, it is possible that this could be the final look at his positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.