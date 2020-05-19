There are better investments in the Apparel sector than KTB that have stronger businesses for coronavirus. Opportunity cost is another reason to avoid Kontoor Brands.

Investment Thesis

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will likely survive coronavirus, but I don't see the strength in its business model to want to start a long-term position. The company has the strength on its balance sheet, but is dealing with coronavirus risks. The apparel sector is weak, KTB doesn't have a strong eCommerce business, its brand value is falling, and there are simply better investments elsewhere.

Catalysts

Balance Sheet Strength

KTB has the balance sheet to survive coronavirus. The firm was able to draw on a $475 million revolving credit facility to support itself during coronavirus. KTB has $479.366 million in cash, with $366.728 million in short-term liabilities. This is further evidence of its ability to survive the hardship of coronavirus.

The firm has suspended its dividend, which makes the firm a less attractive investment for an income investor. On the other hand, we could argue this further supports the company being able to survive moving forward.

Risks

Apparel Sector Weakness

KTB has to deal with weakness across the entire Apparel sector. There is lower traffic to Apparel stores, with a promotional atmosphere for the next year. I believe this will continue to put pressure on KTB's earnings in the near term, and further put pressure on the stock price.

Direct to Consumer Sales

The businesses that have the strongest business model during coronavirus have a large eCommerce component. This is not something that KTB has. KTB is reliant on external trading partners for its portfolio of large brands that are faring badly from coronavirus. The branded direct-to-consumer channel makes up 10% of their business. The digital direct-to-consumer business hasn't seen rapid growth though, increasing by only 1%, driven by 7% growth in the US. This isn't an impressive figure even during coronavirus.

I would argue that eCommerce is not just an important component for surviving coronavirus, but for revenue moving forward. KTB doesn't have an established eCommerce presence that is the focus of the company. As a consumer, I wouldn't be interested in the brands that the company offers, even though I am the target consumer. In the past, I may have been, but now I have access to a huge variety of direct-to-consumer brands that are selling through eCommerce. This is why, even though KTB is trading at a large discount, as a long-term investor, I would avoid the company. I believe that consumers are going to grow even more comfortable with eCommerce, because of the ordering experience during coronavirus. This will be a long-term negative for KTB.

Falling Brand Value

The graph above shows one of KTB's main brands LEE and its Google interest graph since 2004. As you can see, there is a fall in brand value over time and interest. This isn't a sign, in my opinion, of a brand that has a long-term future ahead of it. I bring this point up, because if you're looking to start a long-term position in KTB during coronavirus, you want to buy like Warren Buffett does, a solid company at a solid price. I don't believe KTB carries the brands in its portfolio that have increasing value to warrant a position.

Opportunity Cost

This brings me on the point of opportunity cost. There are better apparel businesses that have fared better during coronavirus than KTB. An example is Skechers (NYSE:SKX), which has an even stronger balance sheet and benefited from much stronger eCommerce sales. As an investor, if I had the choice of buying SKX or KTB, I would place my money in a stronger SKX. SKX is positioned for the long term, while KTB isn't, in my opinion. This further reinforces my neutral view on the company.

Valuation

I have a neutral rating and, for the points mentioned, don't believe that KTB is a long-term buy. The stock is certainly attractive though, from a valuation perspective, in the short term.

Technical Analysis

If you look at the graph above, you can see that KTB is testing its recent low at $15. If you are looking for a short-term position, this is a double bottom, technical analysis pattern and a good entry point.

P/E Ratio

KTB trades at its 2020 EPS estimate of 1.86. The industry trades at an average P/E of 11.6. Applying a P/E of 11 to this estimate, we get a price target of around $20.5. This represents upside of 36% in the short-medium term, with the stock trading at its recent highs in April/May.

If we take a long-term outlook though, I still maintain a bearish view on the company. I would avoid taking a position in the company if my outlook was for the long term. If I wanted to swing trade, I would ride the stock up to $20 and take profits there.

Conclusion

I believe that, if you are looking for a short-term investment, there is potentially 30-36% short-term upside in KTB. On the other hand, I don't believe the business model is stable for the long term. Although the company will survive coronavirus, I would avoid a long-term position.

