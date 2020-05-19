OII Is Bound By The Energy Price Crash

Oceaneering International's (OII) performance in the Gulf of Mexico and in some of its international operations is unlikely to deteriorate in the short term. However, the offshore vessels will see demand declining due to the fall in deepwater capex. Plus, the company's growth engine in the non-energy segments will come to a halt as entertainment activities are impacted by low economic growth.

Countering the slowdown, the company has deployed various cost control initiatives to mitigate the pressure on margin. However, negative cash flows coupled with a high leverage ratio which can be detrimental in the current scenario. I think the returns from the stock price will be limited due to the lack of momentum in its current drivers. Over the medium term, I expect profitability to strengthen due to an increased mix of high-margin services, business model diversification, and cost absorption.

What Are The Current Challenges In The ROV market?

According to a Rystad Energy report, the offshore drilling industry sees up to 10% of their contract volumes canceled in 2020 and 2021 following the COVID-19 epidemic and the ongoing oil price. The withdrawn amount represents a combined loss of revenue of about $3 billion. So far, six rig years of contracts have been canceled, as operators slash capex budgets and delay projects. Not only that, contract volumes and dayrates, which were already weak after the 2014-16 downturn, have fallen dramatically in the past two months. According to this report, the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (or EPCI) sector performed more resiliently than other parts of the offshore servicing industry. However, the offshore vessel companies remained weak because these companies already had excess capacity overhang challenges when this downturn began. So, they are now exploring every possible strategy to survive.

In response to those challenges, OII is implementing various cost reduction initiatives by resizing and restructuring our businesses. It targets to save in the range of $125 million to $160 million in FY2020. Its actions involve operating remotely to reduce the offshore workforce to comply with the COVID-19 protocol. The company has rationalized its operating structure, which will eliminate management layers and lead to permanent headcount reductions. It has decided to reduce top executive compensation, including a 7.5% to 15% salary cut. Other efforts include facilities consolidation to reduce lease and operating expenses and the elimination of non-value-added costs. It also plans to implement supply chain rationalization, which will help achieve lower pricing and will allow the company to renegotiate contracts with vendors.

Outside of North America, OII sees steady opportunities in Norway because of the region's long-cycle focus, which will encompass the short-term energy price volatility. The company was able to adjust its workforce quickly in view of the COVID-19 challenges. Plus, the offshore wind activity in the North Sea has not decelerated much despite the fall in activity. In West Africa, however, the company faced more acute challenges because the supply chain was more severely affected there. In the Gulf of Mexico (or GoM), the company was able to keep its vessels going. OII runs its multiservice vessel Ocean Evolution in the GoM. The management believes that the operators in the GoM are in control of their budgets, which allow them to adjust their pace of work according to the situation and need not close operations. So, the company will have some of the growth drivers going in the coming quarters.

ROV Segment Performance Was Steady Q1

The ROV utilization level for OII improved in Q1 2020, after falling in the previous two quarters. It rose to 65% in Q1 from 58% in Q4 2019. The average ROV revenue per day, however, declined by 4% sequentially. So, the ROV segment revenue decreased by 4% in Q1 compared to a quarter ago. As industry activities dissipated, the company took on fewer installations and mobilizations, which, along with other cost reduction measures, led to a higher adjusted EBITDA margin (32%) in Q1. The company kept its fleet size unchanged in Q1. By the end of March, it had ROV contracts on 95 of the 153 floating rigs under contract. As a result, it enjoyed a 62% drill support market share in Q1.

Subsea Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

In FY2020, the segment top-line can benefit from higher activity levels and contributions from service and rentals business unit. The segment backlog decreased by 16% as of March 31 compared to the beginning of the year. The book-to-bill fell significantly in 2020. While the book-to-bill ratio was 1.5x in FY2019, it decreased to 0.5x in Q1. The fall was sharper than what the company expected (to range between 0.8x and 0.9x) in its previous earnings call. A lower ratio implies decreased revenue visibility.

During Q1, the segment revenues increased by 6% compared to Q4 and were the only segment that registered growth among the segments. The segment adjusted EBITDA margin deflated marginally to 14% from 15% a quarter ago. Higher activity in Norway and West Africa led to increased service and rental revenues and margin in Q1.

Non-Energy Business: Performance And Outlook

Although OII's non-energy business growth kept the company's top-line relatively steady in the past few quarters, it has started to buckle under the pressure. Compared to Q4 2019, revenues in Asset Integrity decreased by 4% in Q1, while it decreased by 3% in the Advanced Technologies segments. These two segments together accounted for 31% of the company's Q1 2020 revenues.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the projects in China and some of the other regions have become vulnerable, while the timing of project awards and postponement in project awards can affect the result substantially. The adjusted operating income in these segments was relatively resilient because government service businesses improved.

What's The Outlook?

In the medium term, the company expects the IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair) activity to recover quickly once the industry activity gets stabilized because they upstream companies will readily employ the infrastructure that's already in place to increase production. As visibility declines in the majority of its businesses, OII's management refrained from providing the forecast for Q2 2020 and FY2020 in the Q1 earnings call. The energy sector will be adversely affected, while the entertainment business, too, will see revenues falling due to the impact of COVID-19. At present, the theme park operators are dealing with significant challenges because the low economic growth has caused many facilities to close down. On the other hand, contracting activities in the government-supported businesses can remain insulated from the current crisis. However, it did revise down its capex and cash tax payment guidance.

Long-Term Debt And Cash Flow

A significant part of OII's contractual obligations ($500 million) is due in November 2024, while another $300 million will be due in 2028. The company's liquidity was $807 million (excluding working capital) as of March 31, 2020. Its debt-to-equity (1.26x) is much higher than the peers' (Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)) average.

OII revised down its FY2020 capex budget to range between $45 million and $65 million, which is nearly 63% lower compared to FY2019 (at the guidance mid-point). Although revenues increased by 9% in the past year until Q1, significant deterioration in working capital led to a negative CFO in Q1 2020. A substantial rise in accounts receivable and contract assets, reflecting the timing of project milestones and customer payments, drained out the CFO in Q1. As a result, free cash flow (or FCF) turned negative. Although the company has sufficient liquidity, it might want to strengthen FCF to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium to long term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

OII is, currently, trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.8x. The stock is currently trading at a premium to its average of 10.2x from FY2015 until now.

OII's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the EV/EBITDA multiple expansion for peers, which implies sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to increase compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than the peers' (OIS, NOV, and BKR) average of 6.6x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in the analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated OII a "buy" in May (includes "very bullish"), while 11 of them rated it a "hold." One of the analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $5.48, which at the current price, yields ~16% returns.

What's The Take On OII?

While the onshore upstream industry's capital investment continues to decline massively following the demand loss past the pandemic, the offshore capex will be more resilient. Offshore activities in the Gulf of Mexico will not recede in the short term, while OII can find smaller pockets of growth in Europe. However, it will not be able to reap the full benefit because the downturn will affect the offshore vessels adversely. On top of the energy industry's decline, the company's growth in the non-energy segments will be capped following theme park operators' challenges from low economic growth.

Despite the loss of activity, the company kept the ROV utilization level steady in Q1, after it got rid of some of the poor-performing assets in the previous quarter. The company has deployed various operational rationalization measures and cost control initiatives, which will mitigate much of the pressure on margin in the medium term. OII has also trimmed capex significantly in FY2020. However, in an alarming turn of event, its cash flow from operations turned negative in Q1. Negative cash flows coupled with a high leverage ratio can be detrimental in the current scenario.

Based on the current outlook and the momentum in the market, I think the returns from the stock price will stay muted, but the downside is limited because of the advantages in the company's diversified business model. Over the medium-to-long-term, I think returns will improve if the crude oil price does not crash again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.