AT&T's (T) shares have been a subject of several bearish theories of late. While some bears believe the stock will remain distressed over the near future, others feel that problems are going to mount for the telecom giant and force its management to take radical decisions going forward. But the Street doesn't seem to share this pessimistic outlook relating to AT&T. Latest data reveals that short interest in the name actually declined by about 2.9% in the last cycle. This drop negates most of the bear theories floating around in the rumorverse and suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

The Shorting Data

For the uninitiated, the short interest metric is basically the total number of short positions that are active and are yet to be covered at the end of each bi-monthly reporting cycle. A sharp rise in the metric suggests that bears are stacking short positions in hopes of a concerned stock to drop in value in the near future. Conversely, a sharp drop in the figure suggests that market participants are actively unwinding short positions as they feel the stock is undervalued or fairly valued. So, the short interest metric essentially helps us in gauging the Street's sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

In AT&T's case, short interest in the last cycle declined by about 2% to reach 122 million shares towards the end of April. The telecom giant has over 7.1 billion shares outstanding which means that only about 1.7% of its mentioned share count stood shorted at the end of the last cycle. Its shorting activity is miniscule and it may very well be considered insignificant. For all we know, AT&T's short interest could be mostly comprised of hedging-related positions to mitigate risk.

Data by YCharts

But here's the thing.

We've been seeing a lot of bearish narratives and analyst downgrades relating to AT&T (such as here) of late. If there were legitimate concerns relating to the telecom giant's growth story, and if a significant share price decline was actually imminent, a broad swath of market participants would have rushed to short the stock and we would have seen its short interest surge. But that scenario clearly did not play out here. AT&T's short interest dropped, instead of rising, in the last reporting cycle. This essentially suggests that the Street isn't buying into the popular bear theories and also that AT&T's shares don't pose a significant downside risk from current levels.

I looked at industry comparables to get more clarity on the situation. As it turns out, most of the publicly listed firms in the media and telecom space are thinly shorted but AT&T's short interest is downright miniscule when compared to its mentioned peers. This again suggests that AT&T's short interest would have risen to more prominent levels if the bears truly had a compelling argument against the company's growth prospects. So, I believe long-side AT&T investors really shouldn't be worrying about the fear, uncertainty and doubt that's floating around the rumorverse.

(Data from Ycharts, chart compiled by author)

For the record, AT&T reported its Q1 results on April 22 whereas the last short interest cycle spanned from mid-April to April 30. This means the short interest cycle factors in the trades that took place long after the company hosted its earnings call.

But this leads us to ask - Why isn't the Street shorting AT&T's shares and why did its short interest decline in the last cycle?

Unwinding Short Positions

For starters, much of the speculation about AT&T stock, that we saw and heard over the past few weeks, was that the telecom giant may be forced to slash its dividends in light of the currently uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Companies across industries are going bankrupt, so it was only fair to expect that AT&T would undertake some drastic measures to preserve cash and maintain its financial flexibility. But its management quashed all such rumors by reiterating their commitment towards maintaining dividend payouts and by reassuring investors that things are under control.

From their Q1 earnings call, held on April 22, well within the last short interest cycle:

We remain committed to our dividend. In fact, we finished last year with our dividend as a percent of free cash flow a little over 50%. And even with the current economic crisis, we expect the payout ratio in 2020 to be in the 60s, and we are targeting the low-end of that range, which is a very comfortable level for us. And last, we will continue to pay down debt and maintain high quality credit metrics. AT&T has been through a lot of other crises before. And each time, you have seen us emerge in a stronger position, and I am confident we will do it again with this one.

Such positive-sounding statements suggest that the company is financially capable of weathering the current economic downturn and that the fearmongering pertaining to its financial health was probably overdone. This, in turn, promotes long-side investments and attracts income-seeking investors to the name. But that's not all.

Short-side market participants have to pay out dividends instead of receiving them like long-side shareholders usually do. The stock is currently yielding 7% at the time of this writing. Shelling out this handsome sum significantly increases the cost of shorting the name and reduces any prospective gains from placing such trades. So, I believe AT&T management's decision to sustain their dividend payouts was a big detriment for short-side market participants.

Moving on, another common bear theory of late was that the current uncertain economic conditions and recent job cuts may result in heightened disconnections and elevated churn rates for telecom operators.

But AT&T instead saw its postpaid churn rate decline by 21 basis points during the quarter, which marked strong operational performance and came across as a positive surprise for its shareholders. This was again a big letdown for short-side traders who were counting on AT&T to perform poorly during the quarter.

(Source: Business Quant)

Moreover, major media production houses such as AT&T have temporarily halted on-ground filming and production in the US in light of the coronavirus outbreak. So, it was feared that AT&T's top-brass would defer the launch of their HBO Max streaming platform, or slash prices, to make their possibly shrunken media catalog more appealing to end users. But AT&T's management confirmed during their Q1 earnings call that HBO Max will launch on May 27, per its initial timeline, and there was also no mention of any long-lasting price cuts during the earnings call to corroborate bear theories.

For the record, AT&T's mobility and entertainment group divisions collectively account for over 60% of the company's overall revenues.

Your Takeaway

I'd like to point to readers that a declining short interest doesn't necessarily guarantee share price gains in the near future. It's a lagging indicator which relies on past data and we're using it as a tool to merely understand how the market sentiment relating to AT&T evolved over the last few weeks.

But having said that, the takeaway here is that bears have been projecting a very dire outlook for AT&T while the company's short interest has been declining. The Street clearly isn't convinced that AT&T's growth engine is going to falter, at least not for the time being. So, I believe investors should ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around in the rumorverse and remain long on the name. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another article on AT&T next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.