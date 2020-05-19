Regarding That New COVID-19 Treatment (Technically Speaking For 5/19)

The markets sold off at the close on news that a new COVID-19 treatment wasn't as effective as first reported.

The retail sector ETF is near an all-time high despite problems in the sector.

Initial data from the Bundesbank show the German economy is relatively decent shape (emphasis added):

According to preliminary calculations by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), German economic output fell by 2.2% on the quarter in the first quarter of 2020. "This was the largest decline since the global financial and economic crisis in 2008/09 and the second-largest decline since German unification",” the experts in Berlin said. Only in the first quarter of 2009 was the decline even stronger, at 4.7%. ... Compared with other large euro area countries, however, the decline in German GDP was moderate. According to initial estimates, GDP fell by 5.8% in France, the second-largest economy in the euro area, and by 4.7% in Italy. In the euro area as a whole, economic output contracted by 3.8% in the first quarter.

A few observations: first, this data is only for the first quarter, so expect the 2Q20 data to be extremely ugly. Second, the contraction is less severe than that of the Great Recession. Third, other EU countries experienced far worse contractions.

The retail sector is one economic sector that has suffered a great deal during the lockdown. According to data from the Census Bureau, the lockdown-caused shutdown has inflicted extreme pain on the sector: This led me to look at the retail ETF, whose performance was surprising: The fact that the ETF is near a 12-month high might seem a bit perplexing until you look at the 10 largest holdings: Most of the 10 largest holdings (accounting for nearly 75% of the ETF) are either more defensive in nature (Target, CVS, Costco) are internet-based (Amazon and JD.com) or were considered essential industries (Home Depot and Lowe's). Another way to look at this data is that the retail industry contains a number of sub-industries whose performance is varied.

The latest meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia highlight domestic economic issues that all developed economies face (emphasis added):

Overall, preliminary data for March indicated that retail sales had experienced one of the largest monthly increases in the history of the series, similar in size to the increase in retail sales in the lead-up to the introduction of the goods and services tax in 2000.



Household consumption was expected to contract by around 15 per cent over the first half of 2020. Members observed that, as restrictions were lifted, the effects of lower employment, incomes and wealth would become relatively more important for the consumption outlook.



Businesses had been grappling with deteriorating economic conditions and low confidence about future demand. Many liaison contacts had reported that they were taking steps to preserve cash flow, including deferring non-essential investment. Non-mining business investment was therefore expected to decline significantly.

The sum total of these comments is that every sub-category of GDP is negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Let's look at today's performance tables: Today's table is the exact opposite of yesterday's. Treasuries were higher, although modestly so. Large-caps were off modestly, taking losses ranging from 0.31% to 1.01%. Smaller-caps were down a larger amount. 10/11 sectors were lower -- one was unchanged. After rallying yesterday, financials and energy were hit with some profit-taking. Strong news from Walmart helped to support the XLY. Tech and communication services still performed well.

Let's start with a chart of today's price action: Prices for the SPY fluctuated around unchanged for most of the day. The only noticeable pattern is a rounding formation that formed between 11:30AM and 3:00PM. News that the Moderna drug trial for a COVID-19 vaccine wasn't as impressive as first reported sent the market into a selling-spin around 3:00PM.

While prices are higher this week, there's really only been a large gap higher on Monday's open; prices have moved mostly sideways since. The sell-off at the end of today's session sent prices through support connecting Monday's and Tuesday's low.

However, the 30-day trend remains higher.

Here, let me make a now standard carp about the latest move higher: The IEF is still trading in a tight range between 120 and 122.

The market's sensitivity to vaccine news -- positive news rallied stocks yesterday while news that the treatment was less than advertised started a sell-off -- shows how understandably key this information is to the markets. It also means that very bad news (for example, a spike in infections) could start a sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.