The pandemic has caused significant challenges for stocks in FENY's portfolio and demand will likely not fully recover until a few years from now.

ETF Overview

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index (FENY) owns a portfolio of large and giant cap U.S. stocks in the energy sector. The ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index. The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a lot of challenges for stocks in FENY’s portfolio. However, we believe many large-cap and giant-cap companies in FENY’s portfolio will be able to buy many distressed assets at low valuations thanks to their strong balance sheets. Hence, they should eventually become winners once the energy market recovers. Due to the possibility of multiple waves of pandemic, the road to recovery will likely be a bumpy one and it may take several years to see the energy market fully recover. Therefore, FENY is only suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Near-term challenges still exist

Energy sector is highly cyclical. Its profitability heavily depends on the supply and demand imbalance of the energy commodity. When demand exceeds supply, energy price rise. On the other hand, when supply exceeds demand, energy price will decline. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the extensive lockdowns has resulted in too little demand for oil in the past few months. Inventories across the world have risen dramatically. However, we are seeing signs of improvement as the crude inventory in the U.S. saw its first week of inventory decline (a slight decline of about 0.7 million barrels) for the week ended on May 8. With global oil inventories way above the historical average level and only a gradual improvement in demand, it may take a while for supply and demand to reach a new balance. In fact, according to EIA’s latest forecast, the new balance may not be reached until late 2021 or early 2022 (see chart below). Therefore, it may take at least several years for FENY’s fund price to reach the level before the pandemic.

Source: EIA

Expect consolidations in the energy sector

Most of FENY’s stocks are large-cap or giant cap stocks. In fact, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent about 45.6% and 26.7% of its portfolio respectively. Its top 10 holdings represent about 75% of its total portfolio. Since it might take several years for the energy market to recover, and that the current low energy price environment will cause a lot of distress to many smaller energy producers, we think many stocks in FENY’s portfolio will actually benefit from industry consolidations. Giant-cap companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will especially benefit from this trend as they have the balance sheet to pursue acquisitions to buy distressed companies at cheap prices. Therefore, we expect these stocks in FENY’s portfolio to eventually benefit.

Source: Morningstar

Stocks in FENY’s portfolio are significantly undervalued

Stocks in FENY’s portfolio are trading at significant discounts to their historical averages. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 stocks are trading at a lower price to cash flow valuation of 5.86x than their 5-year average of 10.06x.

Price to Cash Flow Ratio 5-year Average Price to Cash Flow % of ETF Exxon Mobil 6.53 11.31 23.40% Chevron 6.3 9.95 22.12% ConocoPhillips (COP) 4.29 8.26 5.78% Phillips 66 (PSX) 5.86 11.23 4.17% Kinder Morgan (KMI) 6.71 9.03 3.96% EOG Resources (EOG)* 3.02 12.04 3.70% Valero Energy (VLO) 7.11 5.31 3.20% Williams Companies (WMB) 6.06 8.04 2.95% Schlumberger (SLB) 3.79 12.77 2.89% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 2.88 5.88 2.66% Weighted Average: 5.86 10.06 74.83%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Concentration Risk

There is considerable concentration risk as Exxon Mobil and Chevron represent over 45% of the total portfolio. Fortunately, these two companies are integrated oil & gas companies. They have operations that span the full energy supply chain and get to keep most of the profits that they would otherwise have to pay out to energy services companies or midstream companies. We also like the fact that both companies have solid balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings.

Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks

As many countries begin to relax their lockdowns due to COVID-19, the risk for another wave of pandemic is still high. If multiple waves of COVID-19 happens, it may cause significant decline in energy prices.

Investor Takeaway

While energy sector may not be fared well in the near-term due to a significant decline in demand, FENY appears to be trading at a significant discount. We think investors willing to take on some risks will eventually be rewarded. However, the road to recovery will likely be bumpy as demand may continue to be impacted by multiple waves of outbreak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.