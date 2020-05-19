If it maintains and/or grows its market lead in Ontario, it could leverage growth there into a dominant position in Canada.

The company added that its brands also have the "leading market share in flower and overall."

Aurora Cannabis stated its Daily Special value brand enjoyed the market lead in the vital Ontario province for March and April.

source: Seeking Alpha

After recently reporting surprising improvement in the last quarter, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) appears to have turned the corner, and is ready to generate steady growth in the near and long term.

While most attention has been on its revenue beat, cutting costs, and lowering expenditures, there were some other nuggets in the earnings report that point to the company having the opportunity and potential to grab sustainable, dominant market share in the Canadian cannabis market.

In this article we'll look at the Ontario market in particular, and why it's highly probable Aurora Cannabis could be the market leader there for a prolonged period of time, and why there is nothing but upside in the future.

The is important because the company that wins Ontario, will without a doubt have the most market share in Canada.

Ontario

Ontario is by far the largest Canadian province based upon population, with over 14 million people living there. The potential there is enormous, and that includes growth from increasing the number of retail outlets, and also by winning share from the black market.

As those two things play out, Aurora Cannabis is positioned strongly to leverage that growth into significant revenue and earnings gains over time.

For now expectations have to remain modest because of the lack of retail outlets licensed for the province, which as of now still number only 54. It's also not known at this time how many are actually open for business. Toronto itself has only authorized thirteen stores to be open for now.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, it plans on authorizing as many as five retail stores a week. That has also slowed down because of limitations associated with guidelines related to COVID-19.

Under this limited conditions, retail stores in Ontario managed to sell approximately $200 million in recreational pot in 2019. That's only a small percentage of the estimated $2.9 billion in market value it is believed the province has the potential to reach.

That has of course allowed a larger percentage of black market sales to remain in play, which has also hurt overall sales of all cannabis companies operating in the province.

As for Canada's legal recreational pot market, it did enjoy growth from approximately 12 percent of the overall market after 2018, to about 35 percent of the Canadian cannabis market by the end of 2019, according to Rosalie Wyonch, policy analyst at C.D. Howe Institute.

She noted that even with the improvement, legal sales only account for about a third of the Canadian recreational pot market.

The pot black market is going to stick around longer than expected because of the low number of retail outlets available to compete against them.

As for Aurora Cannabis, it has responded rapidly to demand for low-cost cannabis with its Daily Special brand, and believes it is very competitive with illegal producers and sellers.

For all of legal recreational pot sales in Canada, it came to about $1.57 billion in 2019, according to Statistics Canada, against the estimated $1.57 billion worth of recreational pot consumed via illegal channels in 2019.

The key point to consider is it is only going to improve from now on, and Aurora is strongly positioned to take advantage of the upcoming growth.

Aurora's value brand

After recognizing consumer tastes for recreational pot demanded a quality value brand, Aurora introduced the Daily Special, which as mentioned earlier, led market share in Ontario for March and April.

The company said in its earnings report that sales so far in the current quarter haven't shown signs of slowing down, although there doesn't appear to be significant growth either; that includes all of the company's cannabis products.

Recently Ontario announced the government required cannabis retail stores to move to curbside pickup. That means more Ontario stores with outside entrances will be allowed to reopen very soon, and in fact may be already open. This will result in increased sales in the province, including for Aurora Cannabis.

With its hot new product and its other product categories continuing to do well, it's apparent that there is only growth ahead of Aurora in Ontario, and assuming it maintains or grows market share, it's going to be the dominant player in the Canadian market in the months and years ahead.

Conclusion

The good news in all of this is the company will be able to leverage its supply into the Ontario market as it continues to add more retail outlets in the months ahead.

The fact that Aurora Cannabis now has a leading contender in the value segment of the recreational cannabis market, means as the stores continue to open, it will be able to sell its popular brand into the low-price market, boosting revenue significantly.

Add to that its expected ongoing leadership in the Canadian medical cannabis market, and its market lead in "flower and overall," the future is once again looking bright for Aurora.

Having said that, don't get fooled by the soaring share price of Aurora at this time. It's going to come falling back to earth after investor sentiment settles down after plowing money into the stock in response to the surprisingly positive results of its last quarter's performance.

If you haven't got in yet, it would be wise to wait until it plummets in share price before taking a position unless you're trading the stock, which many have been doing. With the share price running up so high, it is definitely dangerous to think in terms of doing anything but quickly trading in and out of the price movements at this time. The company is doing what it needs to do to grow over the long term, but as the smoke settles, growth is going to come more incrementally in the near term, and accelerate as new stores in Ontario open.

This doesn't mean other markets should be ignored when researching Aurora, only that if it is able to grow market share in Ontario as the province adds more retail outlets, it will have a huge impact on the company because it'll probably account for roughly 40 percent of cannabis sales, based upon the percentage of population it represents when measured against all of Canada.

Aurora has had other popular brands as well, and has proven it can brand its products at different price points and consumer demand. If it continues to win market share with quality products and the ability to ramp up production when the market requires it, the cannabis giant could eventually become the dominant player in Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.