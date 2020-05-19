Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF) CEO Takao Kato on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCPK:MMTOF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call May 19, 2020 5:45 AM ET

Takao Kato - Representative Executive Officer, CEO

Hiroshi Nagaoka - Representative Executive Officer, Co-COO

Yoichiro Yatabe - Representative Executive Officer, Co-COO

Koji Ikeya - Representative Executive Officer, CFO

Good evening. We would like to thank you for joining our Fiscal 2019 Results Meeting.

In FY'19. The business environment surrounding us was extremely challenging and made a continued decline in global automobile demand and our core markets which have been relatively firm also weakened due to the economic slowdown in China.

In addition, the spread of COVID-19, which became evident in early 2020, has had a significant impact on the global economy. Against this backdrop, we work to implement a variety of measures such as reducing fixed costs and optimizing inventory in order to ensure a steady progress for the next midterm plan. However, deterioration in the earnings environment was greater than expected. And regrettably, we were unable to achieve the targets revised a FY'19 first half result announcement as announced on April 24.

Today, we would like to talk about our results for FY'19. After that, we would like to answer your questions as much as time allows.

I would like to hand over to Ikeya-san.

Koji Ikeya

This is Ikeya. Please turn to Page 3. First of all in FY'19, in addition to sluggish demand for automobiles, sales dropped sharply toward the end of the fiscal year due to the spread of COVID-19. As a result net sale were ¥2,270,300,000 operating profit was ¥12.8 billion and the operating profit margin was 0.6%.

And ordinary profit was a loss of ¥3.8 billion mainly due to the deterioration of equity earnings of affiliated. Net income was a loss of ¥25.8 billion, mainly due to the reversal of deferred tax assets. On a global sales volume was 1,127,000 units down 9% from the previous fiscal year.

Please turn to Page 4. The factors behind the year on year changes in operating profits are shown here. In terms of volume and mix, in addition to a declining automobile demand due to heightened concerns about an economic slowdown on a global basis, economic activity became paralyzed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in late January of 2020. This made it impossible to expand sales as usual at the end of the fiscal year, and sales fell sharply in all regions. As a result, operating profits declined sharply by ¥50.5 billion from the previous fiscal year.

We recognized that more than 30% of this came from the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

As for cost reduction, we were able to reduce procurement costs and factory related expenses more than planned, resulting in a total reduction of ¥16 million. We also succeeded in reducing sales expenses by more than planned breaking the total savings to ¥12.8 billion. In addition, while labor costs and R&D expenses were reviewed, which resulted in a certain restraint effect. Earnings were squeezed by ¥32.3 billion due to the deterioration of after sales and so on. Foreign exchange rates remained more stable than the rates revised during the fiscal year but resulted in a deterioration of ¥45.1 billion from the previous fiscal year due to the impact of Euro the Australian dollar and the Thai baht.

Please turn to Page 5. sales volume by region is shown in this slide. Our sales volume decreased by 9% year on year to 1,127,000 units. In the FM region, the entire market has shrunk from the second half of FY'19 due to the impact of economic slowdown in China. In addition, toward the end of the fiscal year, the large negative impact of the spread of COVID-19 resulted in a 9% decline from the previous fiscal year.

Similarly, in Australia and New Zealand automobile demand declined sharply due to the impact of the economic slowdown in China's largest trading partner. Furthermore, our sales were affected by the shutdown of dealer operations resulting from the state of emergency declaration towards the end of the fiscal year and declined by 14% from the previous fiscal year.

In Japan, the home market, we finally introduced new models such as a formula change of the eK series. However, due to our reactionary decline following the consumption tax hike and the impact of the spread of COVID-19 sales fell 10% year on year. Demand in other regions including China dropped sharply due to sluggish overall demand and economic activities disrupted by that spread of COVID-19. Demand in North America was relatively firm, but competition intensified in our sales segment, resulting in negative growth compared with the previous fiscal year.

In Europe the strategic sales expansion of the Outlander T-SUV to comply with tighter regulations progressed in line with the plan. However, weak overall demand affected our overall sales

Please turn to Page 6. Next, we would like to explain our business highlight in FY'19 Kato-san please.

Takao Kato

Despite the challenging global sales climate of FY'19. The Expander, one of our main models, actual a top share of the sales segment in fiscal 2019 in Thailand, the Philippines in Vietnam. The Expander, which began production in sales in Indonesia in October 2017 has become the best practice in our regional and product strategy. Going forward, we will further strengthen our ASEAN business through the accumulation of similar cases,

Please turn to Page 8. What's the goal for hard drive for growth? midterm plan is product renewal. And we have been actively expanding our product lineup and shrinking the life cycle management. In FY'19, despite the harsh global sales environment,

we launched a full model change of the EQ series in Japan and renewed existing models as planned. Going forward, we will work to enhance our brand and increase unit sales by continuously introducing attractive products that meets customers' needs.

Please turn to Page 9. Next, we would like to discuss our outlook for FY' 2020 and beyond.

Please turn to Page 10. Some countries are beginning to resume economic activity in phases, but we cannot predict when we will overcome or exit the coronavirus crisis. It is extremely difficult to calculate a fair and reasonable forecast because it is impossible to judge the extent of the impact that a business environment with a remarkable uncertainty would have on our business performance. Therefore, we will announce our forecasts of FY'20 as soon as it becomes possible to disclose it. The dividend forecast per shares is also yet to be determined.

Please turn to Page 11. According to impacts of COVID-19 on our business, this is a slide -- according to the policies of national and local governments around the world. We placed top priority on safety and work to minimize the impact on our business in order to close the spread of COVID-19. However, protection disrupted by difficulties in procuring parts from overseas and inventory adjustments due to decreased sales have already had a major impact. While we pay close attention to the situation in each country, the current operational status of each production basis shown on the slide.

We will continue to constantly monitor the supply chain and sales momentum and respond to it accordingly.

Please turn to Page 12. Let me talk a little bit about the context of our structural reforms. Under the previous midterm plan, drive for growth, we plan to actually invest in middle market focusing on expanding our market share. Our basic policy was to grow on all fronts. However, during the present period, competition intensified by the slowdown in the global economy, compliance with environmental regulations in the middle markets, and more sophisticated services demanded by customers have increased the burden of investment in R&D. Consequently, as shown in the slide, fixed costs as a whole rose 1.2 times from FY'15 in under the small but beautiful concept from the latter half of fiscal 2018 we accelerated our efforts to revise the selection and concentration strategy. However, it was difficult to secure profitability and sales particularly in the middle market. In this challenging business environment it is not realistic for a company or for scale to continue to pursue an all round expansion strategy. We are aware that in line with our policy of selection and concentration, the highest priority should be given to a stronger sense of crisis and concerted efforts to properly reform our current structure.

Please turn to Page 13. Therefore, we have partitioned the period of the end of FY '21 as a period of structural reforms centered on fixed cost reductions. First, we will concentrate our management resources in ASEAN and in other regions, we have stressed in working temporarily and strengthening our sales network and production system in ASEAN. We will drastically revise their product strategy based on the concept of concentrating on ASEAN and focus on our competitive product segments.

In line with this strategy, we will broadly review all cost structures, including reduction in CapEx and R&D expenses. reduction in indirect labor costs, including the reallocation of human resources and reduction in selling, G&A expenses. In a review of advertising expenses from the sales network. Through these measures, fixed costs will be reduced by more than 20% over the next two years, compared to FY'19 to the level of FY'15. We will swiftly embark on measures make every effort to produce results as soon as possible. Many reform plans have already been formulated, and some have already been implemented.

However, there are extremely large uncertainties in the short term. We are currently examining the impact again.

Please turn to Page 14. As everybody knows, the spread of COVID-19 is continuing and has seriously damaged the economy. This is not an exception in our industry. And against the backdrop or for impact on the supply chain, a significant decrease in demand and request from governments in each country we are being forced to stop the factory operation in Japan and overseas one after another. Although the situation will eventually come to an end. It is says that it will take a considerable amount of time for economic activity to return to its previous level. Needless to say in addition to sluggish demand due to unstable global situation, the automotive industry is facing a period of major change and we are facing various challenges, such as responding to new technologies and complying with increasingly stringent environmental regulations globally.

In order to accommodate to these changes and challenges, we must strengthen our business structures, and we will properly implement measures to reduce fixed costs. Based on the assumption that reasonable calculation conditions are in place we intend to announce the specific reform plan in the full year forecast for FY '20 with the timing of the first quarter financial results.

