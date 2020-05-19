Chegg (CHGG) has been one of the hottest stocks on the market over the past few weeks, rising a stunning 30% after reporting earnings. Sentiment around the stock is incredibly high, but I continue to believe Chegg has multiple serious risks, even when compared to other hot stocks. Chegg is not only valued for perfection, but it is also facing price discounting from competitors and potential regulatory issues. However, after getting burned by shorting other internet names, I wouldn't recommend shorting Chegg no matter how high it goes.

COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 has undoubtedly had a massive positive impact on Chegg. As one of the leading online learning platforms in the world, it was in a position to benefit immensely from all learning shifting to Home Based Learning, or HBL. According to management, subscriptions started to accelerate in both Q1 and Q2, with the subscription growth in Q2 bringing growth to 45%.

The first two months of the quarter started strong, subscriber growth at 33%. The acceleration of growth since mid-March, there's an additional 2 points in the quarter increasing growth to 35%. This continued acceleration is having a profound impact on Q2. As we now expect, Q2 subscriber growth to be greater than 45%. Source: Q1 2020 call

As another indicator, website visits also increased substantially in April, up nearly 50% MoM, which likely indicates that utilization was up substantially.

The real question is whether the boost is sustainable when colleges start to reopen. In the earnings call, management believed that the increase in engagement is sustainable as they are constantly expanding the number of features:

So my belief is as we add more subjects, as we add more content, as we go for higher grade, lower grades, as where response time continues to go up, our quality is topnotch, there's be no reason for the engagement to go down. Source: Q1 2020 call

While I usually don't like to argue with management as they usually know more about the industry, I believe this is one instance in which they are mistaken. Most students right now are stuck at home, unable to do much offline, and I believe this is one of the main reasons engagement has increased so much - there isn't much else to do. However, after the pandemic ends, students will start spending more time in school, which would naturally lead to them spending less time on services like Chegg.

A lot of what Chegg offers can also be obtained at school. Have a hard question you're stuck on? Ask a friend or a teacher. Want to get feedback on your writing? Submit your essay to a teacher. The value proposition of Chegg will drop substantially, and students will start to consider the subscription costing them $15 per month. I believe Chegg subscription growth and engagement will start to slow immediately as universities reopen.

Competition

The school closures not only help more students to discover Chegg, but they also substantially hindered its largest competitor, Barnes & Noble Education (BNED). BNED sells its Chegg competitor, Bartleby, primarily through its network of bookstores placed in colleges around the US. With schools closed, BNED has been forced to use the more expensive SEO channel, which Chegg is much more experienced at using, giving Chegg a massive competitive advantage.

Admittedly, despite the success of Bartleby, it still isn't a massive competitor, with just an estimated 100k subscribers (according to our estimates), so this likely isn't a massive tailwind for Chegg. That being said, over the long run, I still think either BNED's solution will capture share or Chegg will be forced to lower its prices. The only advantage Chegg Learn has over Bartleby Learn is a larger database of past questions, which really doesn't matter much to most students, who have their own unique questions they want to ask. Students should eventually move to the cheaper service, especially since there is virtually no switching cost.

Cheating more rampant online

With the rise of online exams, online cheating has also become much more rampant as well. From googling answers to engaging in private discussion groups, cheating becomes infinitely easier in front of a screen. Like it or not, Chegg plays a major part in online cheating. A student can get detailed working and answers just by snapping a picture of the question and sending it to experts on Chegg. A search for "Chegg cheating" on google turns up several recent incidents at Georgia Tech and at Boston University.

To be fair, I doubt this is a material risk to Chegg in the short term. Most schools are very bureaucratic and slow to adapt to tools like Chegg, so bans will likely be few and far between. However, I believe schools and testing institutions will at some point implement measures to reduce cheating, which will reduce the utility of the platform for cheaters, therefore slowing subscriber growth.

Valuation

Chegg now trades at around an $8bil valuation, or around 15x 2020E revenues. Although that may not be as ludicrous as other companies like Zoom (ZM), it is still far above fair value, especially when you consider the fact that Chegg isn't growing as quickly and doesn't have a substantial moat to protect it against the lower-priced competition.

Takeaway

Overall, I just don't think a short-term boost in growth should be enough to justify a doubling of Chegg's market cap, especially considering all the problems the company potentially faces. That being said, after being burned by shorting other internet stocks, I would be cautious of shorting hot stocks like Chegg, so I recommend investors use long-dated puts instead or stay on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.