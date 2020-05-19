Parex Resources Inc. (PARXF) CEO Mike Kruchten on Annual Shareholders Meeting and Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCPK:PARXF) Annual Shareholders Meeting and Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Wayne Foo

Thank you operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Annual General and Special meeting of common shareholders, Parex Resources Inc. The meeting will now come to order. My name is Wayne Foo, and I am the Chairman of the Parex.

With the approval of meeting I will act as Chairman of the meeting. Public health measures related to the COVID-19 crisis prevent us from holding our meeting in person. Therefore, it is now being hosted on the Lumi Virtual Shareholder meeting platform. This allows registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote and to submit questions and comments to a moderator to be read and addressed at the meeting. If you have a question or comment, please submit it through the system.

Questions related to the motions before the meeting maybe addressed during the meeting. All other questions will only be addressed during the question period at the end of the meeting. Before proceeding, I'd like to thank staff and especially Courtney Johnson and [Indiscernible] for arranging the logistics for the meeting when you do something for the first time there are always hiccups and it's nice to go starting on time.

I'll ask Bruce Alford to act as Secretary of the meeting and Donald Santini of Computershare Trust Company of Canada to act as Scrutineer of this meeting. In order that the meeting covers all of the business for which it was convened within a reasonable amount of time, we have prearranged with certain people to move and second certain resolutions. This procedure is not an attempt to discourage participation but merely a way to expedite proceedings. At the conclusion of the normal business of the meeting, I will call upon Mr. Taylor to conduct the first quarter Q&A session.

With formal portion of the annual meeting complete, I would now like to invite Dave Taylor, President of Parex to begin the first quarter Q&A session.

Mike Kruchten

Thank you, Wayne. Good morning, everyone. I’m Mike Kruchten, Senior VP of Capital Markets and Corporate Planning. We will now transition to Parex’s first quarter Q&A session. Yesterday, Parex released its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Like all Parex disclosure documents, complete financial statements and related MD&A are available on the company's Web site at parexresources.com and on SEDAR. I would like to mention that this event is being recorded, so the recording will be available for playback on the company's Web site.

Parex would like to remind everyone that remarks made during this session are subject to forward looking statements, which involve significant risk factors and assumptions that have been fully described in the company's continuous disclosure reports. The information discussed is made of today's date and time and Parex assumes no obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.

Please note that participants in this meeting must submit their written questions through the Lumi platform. There's no way of calling in a question during this meeting. Participants logged into the Lumi platform as guests will see an icon in the top center right area of their screen that resembles stacked papers. Clicking on the icon will open up a dialog box at the bottom of the screen that will allow participants to submit their questions. I would like to now pass the meeting on to Parex’s President and CEO, Dave Taylor.

Dave Taylor

Thank you, Mike and thanks to everyone on the line for joining myself and the senior leadership team for our Q1 conference audio webcast. We appreciate your support of Parex Resources. Before we start our Q&A session, I'd like to provide a brief overview to our shareholders on our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices. Then provide some highlights of our Q1 financial results and discuss the plans for the remainder of 2020. I’d like to begin by stating that our priority during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the health and welfare of employees, our contractors and the communities where we operate.

To minimize our social interactions, we have changed our operating procedures and reduced field activity, which has impacted both CapEx and production. We have arranged for office staff to work remotely from home and now are hosting our first virtual AGM. Additionally to support our communities, we have made financial donations to the Calgary Food Bank and in Columbia, we have distributed over 3,000 food packages to families in need.

In the first quarter, our operating and financial results were strong as the economic shocks caused by COVID-19 and the battle for market share between the world's largest oil producers was not felt until later in the quarter. We achieved average quarterly production of 54,295 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which was slightly higher than the Q4 2019 production of 54,221 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Parex’s cash and net back in the first quarter remained robust $20.63 per barrel, generating funds flow of $97 million or about $0.69 per share.

Our CapEx expenditures were $71 million and we repurchased 3.9 million shares for $51 million or CAD71.6 million. Parex has entered this pandemic crisis in a position of financial strength with $397 million of cash and no debt. We exited the first quarter with working capital of $330 million and $200 million of undrawn credit facility. On April 2, 2020, we announced several measures to protect the company's financial position in response to the significant decrease in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, including withdrawing the 2020 guidance as set out in our March 10, 2020 news release, voluntarily shutting in high cost mature fields and reducing production rates at major fields to preserve asset value and maximize operating impacts. Production levels in the second half of 2020 will be dependent on commodity prices showing some semblance of stabilization. And finally, we suspended all remaining drilling programs for 2020.

Parex is exceptional in our industry as the company continues to maintain a best-in-class balance sheet, cash on hand and no debt. We have taken immediate and decisive actions to ensure the company is in a strong financial position, not only to weather the current crisis but also to take advantage of potential growth opportunities that may arise.

Before we open for questions, I'd like to discuss some options that the company can pursue. Regarding production and CapEx, as we begin to see a stabilized realized price of about $25 a barrel, we would look to gradually restart production and add incremental CapEx. In April, our production was approximately 47,000 boes per day and we’re currently at 34,000 boes per day as we elected to reduce production volumes to preserve value. As for CapEx, our priority would be Southern Casanare completions and then advancing the VIM-1 La Belleza discovery with civil words, initial facilities, long lead items and potentially an appraisal well later in the year.

Secondly, given the market volatility, we scaled back our share buyback purchases to about 25,000 shares per day. Our intention following blackout is to resume repurchasing approximately 25,000 barrels -- shares per day. We believe that at current valuation of about $6 per boe of 2P reserves, this represents an excellent tool creating value for shareholders. We see further realized oil price appreciation as it improves, we would consider increasing the number of shares we purchase.

Finally, acquisitions are still something we're interested in pursuing. We continue to review and evaluate business development opportunities in Colombia, as well as other jurisdictions. With this brief introduction, I'd like to start the Q&A session by reading any submitted questions.

Our legacy fields are shut-in. So Kona, Las Maracas, Adalia, a number of other Casanare fields are currently shut-in. Our Aguas Blancas and Borando fields in the Middle Magdalena are shut-in and on Block 34, a couple of smaller fields are shut-in, satellite fields to the main fields. Our large fields Tigana, Jacana are still on production and they're to scale back at this time.

If you have any questions please submit them through the Lumi.

At the present time, we don't see any further questions. We’ll wait another minute and then terminate the meeting. We don't see any further questions. So I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for interest in Parex and your continued support of the company. For further information, we invite you to visit at our Web site or call us. Thank you again and have a good day.

