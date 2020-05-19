Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR (ZURVY) CEO Mario Greco on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR (OTCQX:ZURVY) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Burden - Head of IR

Mario Greco - Group CEO

George Quinn - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Edward Morris - JPMorgan

Nick Holmes - Societe Generale

Farooq Hanif - Credit Suisse

Johnny Vo - Goldman Sachs

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Michael Haid - Commerzbank

James Shuck - Citi

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Jon Hocking - Morgan Stanley

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Richard Burden

Good morning. Good afternoon. And welcome to Zurich Insurance Group’s First Quarter 2020 Q&A Call. On the call today is our Group CEO, Mario Greco and our Group CFO, George Quinn. As usual for the Q&A when we get to it, can we kindly ask you to keep to a maximum of two questions. But before we start with the Q&A, Mario will make a few introductory remarks. Go ahead Mario.

Mario Greco

Thank you, Richard and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We're living through an unprecedented health crisis. Over recent weeks, our priority is to support our customers and local communities, while ensuring the safety and the well being of our colleagues. We moved early to remote working and our business has been fully operational throughout so with our investment in digitalization of our business over recent years paying off.

Our business model and the decisions that’s taken over the years are designed to ensure that the group remains resilient. Our group is highly diversified, both in terms of geography and business line with no dependency on any single market or business. Our focus on achieving returns through underwriting rather than investments has ensured that we have maintained a conservative restructure investment portfolio, with relatively lower exposure to some of the more stressed industries and asset classes.

In life, we moved away from spread based savings already over a decade ago. Thereby, making our life thesis more resilient to ongoing low investments in while also reducing our overall direct exposure to investment markets. Our unique performance business provides us with a high level of stable fee-based earnings and non-regulated cash remittances back to the group. Further, the balance sheet is strong and capitalized, even under our own highly conservative Z-ECM ratio, which is calibrated to be consistent with AA rating. On a regulatory basis to Swiss solvency test ratio of 186% is also well above any requirements. This capital strength is complemented by moderate leverage and significant reinsurance protection.

The first quarter, so the business continue to deliver a solid top line performance, with the crisis having only limited impact, mainly in life sales in the quarter. Most importantly, we continue to see improved rates across the business, most notably in North America and we expect this to continue. As an insurer we're used to handle crisis in complex events like those that we are experiencing. We've seen it before with events like Hurricane Katrina and the attacks on the World Trade Centre. We have provided you with a number today for the potential claims related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and see this well within our tolerances and similar to the claims from the three hurricanes of 2017. As we showed then we're more than capable of managing such events.

We expected the crisis to strengthen demand for digital interaction and more tailored services, and we are already looking beyond the current crisis to make the changes necessary to the business to adapt to what will be a changed world. The combination of our flexible and resilient business model, our committed employees and the strength of our balance sheet, gives me great confidence that we will emerge strongly from the current period and in a position to take advantage of new opportunities as they present themselves.

George and I will now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from the line of Peter Eliot from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead sir.

Peter Eliot

I appreciate the extra disclosure and obviously the efforts at quantifying the losses, which is appreciated that it's very difficult to exercise. I'm just going use my two questions if I may to just trying and understand a little bit more about the assumptions that you've used behind that. So first of all on business interruption, you on the point that more than 99% of your property policies do not cover COVID-19. I guess my reading of that is that you’re relying to an extent on the physical damage claws maybe for some of those policies. So I was just wondering if you could specify what proportion of the policies specifically exclude disease risk? And then my second question was on workers' compensation. And I guess, if you look at these WCIRB midpoints estimate upto 11.2 billion, if you -- your market share equates to bit over $500 million. Obviously, you've closed a much lower number in terms of your exposure. And I appreciate there's lots of moving parts there. But I was just wondering if you could give us sort of a rough walk from their number to your number, which in terms of your exposure, which looks like being about 30 million? Thank you very much.

George Quinn

So let me start with the policy wording topic. So you see the comment in the presentation today you mentioned, it said 99% of the policies don't provide a cover, the vast majority having virus or exclusions, that means they’re not relying on the property damage wording. So even if we believe that the property damage wording excludes it, if you look at our standards contract language, we have for example in the U.S. the ISO standard form has no virus exclusions and both of our two typical standard wordings have the virus exclusion. So we're not relying solely on property damage to give us comfort that we're going to avoid a challenge to coverage on the basis there’s no property damage.

On the workers’ comp topic, I think the big difference between what you see in either the WCIRB scenario or the MCCI paper there I think that last week or maybe even this week. It’s a type of product that we are offering. So I think it's not an issue if you walk through the assumptions you get a different answer. Our last part of our book is high deductible. I think as we've talked about before and that high deductible book means that we don't cover the grind up costs. So with an any reasonable scenario, most of the costs are actually falls back on the client that we're providing the high excess coverage to.

And I think that's why you see a difference, I mean what you expect the market shares perspective from what you actually see in the country from the number that we have today. So in the deck that we've given the range that we've given the 30 to 150, is based on the bottom end to the midpoint of WCIRB using exactly the same assumptions as we’ve used only it’s modeled on the entire U.S. book. The big difference is a high deductible feature.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Vinit Malhotra from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Vinit Malhotra

So I had one of the workers’ comp, which has been addressed. So thank you for that. Next one is on the commentary about the economic impact, George and Mario. Very recently if GDP globally or in your markets, let’s say, grow 5% this year, would there be a material risk to the 750 million number? Thank you very much, that’s my two questions.

Mario Greco

So it's a very tricky question to answer, Vinit. So what we've done today is to focus on the direct P&C claim impact. Maybe second order effects that we can see later this year or next year. I mean, they're obviously things like D&O or credit. And we don't believe we have a significant exposure to that either because of the size of the premium volumes in the overall portfolio, because of reinsurance protection. But if we see a very significant fall in GDP, you would expect to see a bit more distress in the real economy than maybe we see already and that can have some impact. But again from a direct claim effect, we haven't modeled that into it but we've tried to consider the impact of that in the scenario that we've given this morning.

So for now, we're focused on the direct claim. If we do see GDP continue to weaken as a result of what's going on, I think the most likely thing you're going to see on those is probably less of bigger impact on the claim and more lately an impact on volumes, because of course some of the premium flows are totally dependent. So workers comp as we discussed earlier has a payroll component and to the extent that payrolls fall we will see lower premiums. The model is the direct claim impact that we expect to see.

Vinit Malhotra

And if I can use my second option please, the property premiums disclosure on the BI slide, adding up to 8.7 or so billion. Would be know what is the NP, because the reason is that I understand from speaking to the IR team that there's a lot of fronting captive business there. And also that when I go back to Jim Shea’s slide of Investor Day, the property exposure of say the commercial unit was only 26%. These numbers stood on this slide are much higher. Is it possible to have a sense of the NEP or is it [Indiscernible] maybe just wanted to check?

Mario Greco

So you mean NEP specifically, so business interruption or property in general, Vinit?

Vinit Malhotra

Well, property in general please.

Mario Greco

I don't have it, we can certainly get it for you. I mean \that’s not difficult to do. And so we can get it for you after the call.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Holmes from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Nick Holmes

Two questions. First is coming back on BI, I wondered, are you worried by legal risks? I mean if the Maverick court rules that insurers should pay out? How big a worry is that for you? And then second with the Z-ECM, just coming back to the calibration. I mean why set it is a 100%, why not set it at 200%, like SST or Solvency II? Because that would sort of look better. Just wondered what your thinking is? I mean, because when it falls below 100%, what sort of message is that meant to send to the market?

Mario Greco

Nick, I mean, we worry about everything because we're insurers and we're used to deal with any kind of risks. So by definition, the answer to your question is yes. However, just the worry is that somebody will ask us to pay for things that we have never insured that's frankly is a worry that doesn't take long to be forgotten, because then it can be valid for everything. And we’re living in a world where nothing gets any more sense or a certainty. Here we're not talking about the interpretation. We're talking of things that don't exist. And so as such then anything can be attributed to as any kind of costs or need you have, you can basically get insurance. And so you don't really worry for that, because it's the kind of world where it's pointless to worry about.

George Quinn

So on the capital topic, we've discussed several times in the past. I think the -- and we've talked last year about the fact that I mean after we saw the moves on interest rates in Q3 that we might look at making some changes. I mean you can see that, I mean with FINMA’s support we’ve moved to FINMA curve, which of course is the standard approach in Switzerland. And that from an SST perspective again gives us something that is I guess closer to the optical numbers that you see from the peer group. So again, recognizing that that number is still very consistent compared to the Solvency II basis. So why keep Z-ECM really two reasons.

So one is that, I mean, I think we all know that, I mean capital and I guess it's become more apparent. There's a number of capital regimes in there that have significant smoothing built into them. And you've seen that in times of stress it's become more hard to rely on those as the basis for capital management policy, because what I clearly see is that may go beyond the number or what the number would represent. So for us even though, I mean Z-ECM obviously represents a particularly tough test, it's obviously calibrated at 100% to AA, but the way we parameterize is unchanged, is that we have swap rates. We don't have ultimate forward rates.

I mean that for us, I think is consistent with how we think about the risks that we run. And I think if we were to get rid of Z-ECM and try and live in a world where everything was smooth and nothing was market-neutral, I'm not quite sure we would end up. And I think the -- I mean you saw it positively this year from us. So obviously, we paid the dividends back in April. We did, as requested, review and the scenarios and the stresses that the company could be subject to and even after that review at the end of March, we went ahead and paid because those stress scenarios, in our opinion, lead to a conclusion other than the one we previously reached.

So I think actually having something that is a tough test but maybe more reflects the reality and the kind of environment we're in today is a good tool to have in the toolkit. But when you're thinking about comparison to the others and maybe you use the SST number plus a bit to really get a valid comparison. But I think we're going to keep this combination because I think both of them play an important role.

Nick Holmes

Can I just have a very, very quick follow-up, which is with legal risk are there any jurisdictions, for example, the U.S. versus the UK that you would be more worried about that there could be some Maverick decision?

George Quinn

Not really. I mean in both countries and in fact it is every country where we operate, there's an established legal process. And I mean we all know the quirks and some of the unusual features that some of these systems have. So I mean it's not as if this is a new topic. We know how to navigate it. And as I said in response to Peter's call at the top of the discussion, I think we've got good contract wording. We have good defense to the challenge and I'm sure maybe there are others out there who are quite easier targets for this topic. But I mean if someone decides there's something they want to go after, we believe we've got a good foundation and we'll defend ourselves.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Edward Morris from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Edward Morris

First question is on topic of reinsurance, I wonder if you can just talk through whether the $750 million assumed any benefit from any of the excess of lost reinsurance that you have, or is that only from quota share? And is there any particular attachment points or things that you would point us towards that give you confidence in that figure? Or should some of the assumptions change, et cetera? So just some comments on reinsurance would be good. And the second question really relates to the underlying performance in some business lines, which I guess actually see improving claims trends, because of COVID. Principally, I'm thinking motor here. I noted $70 million you talk about as providing support for customers. I wonder if that $70 million has any significance? And I'm just sort of thinking about how you're likely to think of individual business lines versus the group. Are you likely to return premium books of business that are proving to be more profitable than expected? Or would you view it as a group and manage on that basis? Thank you.

George Quinn

On the reinsurance, the modeling assumes that only the quota shares are relevant for now, and that's just a simplification that we've applied to make the whole process more straightforward. I mean if I look at the various contracts we have in place from a reinsurance perspective, I think I mean most of them don't have pandemic exclusions but again for the time being, the only assumption we've made is that the quota share on the property business in the U.S. attaches. On this underlying performance or I mean I guess we think of internally as the impact of frequency. So obviously lower activity has an impact across the group. And you're absolutely right we’ve highlighted today some of our businesses that’s connected to return some of that benefit we've seen so far and through the early part of the lockdown.

I mean, the message we are giving people is that this is really a must be a market by market topic that can be detached from the group that says we want you to do this, because every market is a bit unique in some way. Of course in some markets, things may adjust naturally because of the nature of way the premiums calculated and individuals or companies may have other rates to sustain cover if we choose to. So again we’ve encouraged the businesses to look at this but we haven't set an expectation for what should be done.

On the main target of this topic, again, it’s clearly more of a retail employee SME issue than it is an issue of the bigger and is commercial. I mean, to the extent that risks are adjustable in some way, typically commercial contracts. And I mean the upper end will include some element of that. So I think the overview would be that by enlarge that feature to some degree will exist already whereas on the retail side of things that's less common. And again, it's more important to think about it in that context. So that's why you've seen us to what we've done so far.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Farooq Hanif from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Farooq Hanif

Two questions, first one on pricing. To what extent was this going to happen anyway and to what extent thus far are we seeing some sort of COVID related support? And did you think given the experience in 2Q that we might see some further acceleration in pricing? And secondly on your sensitivities, I noticed on Z-ECM that your credit specificity gone up but interest rates gone down. Just wondering if there’s anything special about convexity related to credit spread sensitivity that we should take into account? Thank you.

George Quinn

So on the pricing topic, that’s a really hard question to answer. I think the only way I can really try and give you a sense of what we see is that I mean obviously we had plans for something this year. And what we're seeing is significantly exceeding what was anticipated from a planning perspective. So I think overview would be that there's this additional factor, which of course, is squeezing capital and surplus across the industry is pushing pricing. And we see it not only in the U.S. at the beginning of Q2, you also see it in Europe as well and in fact the move in Europe even though it hasn't reached the levels of the U.S. the move in Europe is modernizing from where it started.

So again, please further acceleration for how long it's going to continue, I wouldn’t like to predict but it’s something we’ve seen a very strong pricing environment entering Q2. On sensitivities, I think the main driver of that is going to be a combination of just as the numbers drop and the discounting impacts become much smaller, so the opticals and statistics just naturally rise. And if you look at what we've done from a -- I mean we haven't done a ton of aging, but we've done some things to take some marginal risk off the table. We put on a bit more on the interest rates side than we have on credit. But the credit sensitivity is almost certainly due to the fact that just it is lower interest rate levels, the impact appears to be larger.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Johnny Vo from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Johnny Vo

Just a couple of questions again around the sensitivity again of that 750, I wonder if you can share with us, I understand that you don't have consistency across the group, given that you all have the business unit to look at what’s [Technical Difficulty] sensitivity to that 750 with regard to BI sub limits before reinsurance, or average lockdown time frames that you've assumed for that 750? So we can get sense of where that number could move to approximately? And the second question just relates to, you've made a statement with regards to expenses. Are you providing sort of new guidance on expenses? Or are you saying you have flexibility on expenses? Thank you.

George Quinn

So on the first one, I mean the temptation to want to give you all of the different components of the model for me is quite high, but I'm not going to do it. And the main reason for that is if I look at the, I mean one of the key sources of BI that we have in the portfolio currently, that actually has a time limit in it today. And so the scenario that we've chosen extends beyond that, but one of the key drivers, doesn't require that assumption to arrive at the number that we've achieved. So actually giving you a lockdown time frame and it doesn't, will substantially help you understand the sensitivities that we would have to the timing topic more relevant on travel.

And so again we’ve assumed that a time frame that certainly extends well beyond from where we are today, travel because of the summer time frame and it can have a bigger impact but that is reflected in the figures you've seen today from us. On expenses I think we're not signaling that I guess little bit start and other large expense reduction plan, I think that what we are trying to signal is that we're trying to be as proactive as we can. And the reality is that in our business we have something, maybe the obvious example is travel. And so travel is likely to be structurally affected by this for some time to come.

And I think if we sat and we waited and we do nothing, I don't think there's any hope in the short term that the picture improves. So I mean we made the decision that we need to take action on that topic as straight away. On the rest of it, on the expense topic more broadly, I mean consistent with the investor presentation that we said back in November last year, we had a number of areas where we were investing for growth. And I think if you look at it from where we stand today, some of that is still valid, some of that is no. And again, we're trying to react quickly to avoid that we’ve build up an expense basis that becomes a structural problem and prevents us from having the ability to respond to an environment that in the aftermath of this may reveal some different demands or needs in our customer base.

So I think as you've seen from us over the course of the last three years we’ve managed the expense base tightly that has not changed. That will continue through the course of this year. But that comment was really a signal about us reacting to what we see and also trying to anticipate some of the change that is undoubtedly coming in the market, and the way that we operate both with distribution and with customers directly.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Michael Huttner from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Michael Huttner

Two quick questions, one is a bit longer and might [Technical Difficulty] And the first question will be on the bond portfolio. I wonder if you can give a little bit more color. It's fantastic to have this, so it's not a criticism but some of your peers have provided a bit more and it's easier to compare. And one is on the BBB minus exposure and the second is on the rating downgrade risk. And the third one is on aviation. I see your figure for transportation, but I'm sure that aviation is just much smaller than this. And then on the $750 million, it's fantastic that you provide certainty, which is pretty lovely. And I suppose another way of asking the question my peers have asked is how much of that certainty we provide comes up from the fact that you do have a little bit of potential buffer on motor? Thank you. And if I may, how big is that quota share? Thank you.

George Quinn

I don't have all of the detailed portfolio split in front of me. I think if you go back and look at the year-end numbers from February and putting the BBB component, I mean we haven't seen any significant migration impact at this stage. So if we were republishing the tables today, they would look a lot like the ones that we saw then. So apologies, I don't have it in my fingertips. But what we gave for the year-end would be a good indicator of the exposure at the end of the quarter.

So on the leisure and airline side of things within the portfolio, again, it's a really small -- I mean we see it as immaterial, so 0.1% of the group's investments. So if you look at the different components, we've got about a bit more than $40 million in equity and the remainder is fixed income. So much less than -- one tenth of 1% on airline topic. What was the third question? I didn't quite…

Michael Huttner

The third question, the $750 million, so it's lovely to have certainty and I admire it. But how much -- when you frame that, did you think that if things move a little bit that you can use a bit more buffer from motor? I just wanted to ask if that's right and maybe you have a figure.

George Quinn

So the only thing -- I know that you read this, but I'm going to remind you that we carefully avoided the use of the word certainty in the press release, for the obvious reason, there's quite a lot of uncertainty currently. On the absence of an assumption of the frequency benefit, I mean I think it’s for time being -- I mean just recognizing there are lots of moving parts. I mentioned already that -- I mean there are some things that are not modeled and for the reasons I gave earlier. And I think it's helpful to have frequency to set against that group for the time being. And obviously, as we go on through the year the level of clarity will improve, things will become clearer and we'll update at that stage. But for the time being we felt about frequency as addressing some of the, both the known unknowns and the unknowns at least today.

Michael Huttner

And the quota share please?

George Quinn

So haven’t given a number in the past so I would be proposing to start today.

Michael Huttner

But it would be in that premium figure you gave to Vinit?

George Quinn

I’d be happy to go back and get the gross figure and what it was. I mean it’s not safe, I mean you can probably almost certainly find in some of the year of books as well. So, I mean we talked about at the end of last year, I think that we had about. I think premium session we gave was about $600 million, so that gives you a sense of how big that quota share is quite precisely.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Michael Haid from Commerzbank. Please go ahead.

Michael Haid

Only one question on life insurance, apparently you have seen the first impact of the current COVID-19 crisis on your new business generation, I would like to get a better feeling on how sensitive the new business generation is to the lockdown measures that have been taken. Given that the lockdown, the phase that we can put in place only mid March in the first quarter, I find the decline of the new business in life quite significant. So is that the extent of the decline results of the last two weeks in the first quarter or more was the decline more evenly spread over the first quarter? Also, given that the second quarter is almost, it’s now halfway through. Can you give us an indication of new business generation and how it was affected in the second quarter so far?

George Quinn

Michael, so maybe a couple of things about the comparison year-over-year. And you’re also right, the lockdown component comes quite late in the quarter. I mean, it varies market to markets. So obviously, the Asian markets have been impacted for longer but I mean we ready saw for example in the Latin American business, both in the stuff we do the right plus the business that we have joint venture that continued into the early part of the quarter. We have seen some improvement and the trend on new business is not back to where it was before. I think we certainly seen it improve and production has come up again, but there's still a gap that needs to be closed to bring us back to what you would have ordinarily seen.

And I think the other thing to keep in mind is the comparison to last year’s number. Last year’s number includes a pretty exceptional quarter for this business. So you may remember that there was some dislocation in the life market, late middle late 2018. And our team did a great job here in taking advantage of that. So part of the challenge that we got this quarter is that comparison to the prior, but the lockdown component is at the end of the quarter it has continued, but we have seen an improvement in some markets, so albeit we still have room to improve further to get back to what we've seen before.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of James Shuck from Citi. Please go ahead.

James Shuck

Just one question from me please, and it’s on the pivoted. My understanding is the dividend policies grow the underlying earnings and we have a floor level of CHF17 a share. I’m just keen to know whether there's some kind of soft ratchet on that number. So when it comes to making the full year decision, you look at prior year and think well it's probably something very abnormal in order to make an absolute production year-on-year? Thank you.

George Quinn

So I mean it's a topic that as we've discussed several times over the course of the last three or four years. If you think back to 2017, it was already a topic then. And of course, we had the impact of the three hurricanes in the U.S., which were a significant impact on the earnings for that, and a number that's not too far away from the figure we're given today. And if you remember what we did then and what we said to the market at that point was that we were trying to loop through the temporary effects and for the current year to look at the base and also spending as much time looking at the coming year and what that would bring us in terms of capacity to make sure that the position that we adapted would be sustainable. No change to that process. I don't expect to get to the end of the year in the event a new one. But of course at this point in the year, it's just too early to start to get to the detail of that. But you've seen what we've done in the past in terms of process, I would expect that we do the same thing again.

James Shuck

I actually do have a second question if I may. I think you just mentioned in your early commentary around the reinsurance coverage and protection, you said that most of your insurance coverage doesn't have pandemic exclusions. But that’s somewhat from what we hear from many of the reinsurance companies that actually report that they actually explicitly say they do have pandemic exclusions. Can you just shed a little bit light on your commentary versus my understanding?

George Quinn

It's a bit hard for me to do that, because I never really talked from that point of view. So I mean some of the contracts that we have, have very clear pandemic exclusions some don’t. And why there would be a different picture presented to the market at large, it's not a question I'm capable of answering for you.

James Shuck

But your coverage comes from a wide range of reinsurance providers and most of those policies that don't have pandemic exclusions. Is that fair?

George Quinn

So yes, I mean of the insurance coverage comes from veins that you would be very familiar with. I mean obviously it will depend on which particular risks or particular reinsurers on that we have signed whether they would have more or less. But certainly of the key contracts that we have, more key contracts is a wrong expression. I mean we have a large number of contracts that do not have pandemic exclusions.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Andrew Ritchie from Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Andrew Ritchie

I wonder if you could just concentrate on the asset side for a minute and tell us, I mean Zurich’s been quite practical in the past and tell us there were any kind of major shifts or any even the subtle shifts in asset allocation over the first quarter in response to market movements? I'm thinking particularly in terms of low grade credit any additional hedging either on credit or equities. So just what’s the response on the asset side to the market moves? And second question, just in your COVID sort of first stab and claims number, I think it excludes third party losses. I think it’s third party exposures. Just as a broad outline, just give us a sense of where the third party liability exposure would arise? I mean, obviously, things like D&O but is there any other exposure to things like healthcare liability, that kind of stuff? Just some broad outlines as to the third-party liability trends and your sort of expectations there would be useful. Thanks.

George Quinn

So on the first one, I mean, we've made relatively small changes over the course of Q1. So there's a group of us who meet every week. We review where we are, the Chief Investment Officers has been the lead on the asset side. I think I mean the team have done an excellent job in the way they structured the portfolio before those things started. So I mean as you've heard already on the airline side, we don't have a giant exposure. When we had the oil and gas topic a few weeks ago, you heard already that we don't have a major exposure there either. The portfolio is pretty granular. So I don't think we're overweight in a particular name or geography.

So we’re halfway done. So we did put some hedging on equities, which would have been for I mean the exact date is scheduled for sometime probably middle of Q1. So that will have reduced the exposure that you saw reported at the end of the year. The team had planned some tactical changes around credit. And the only request we made to the team was, well, let's do it a little bit quicker than we had intended. That's not that significant in the size of book that we've got, but it just takes a bit of the credit exposure down.

And then the other one is interest rates. So I mean just given the model that we have from a capital modeling perspective and I think going back to the conversation that I think I had earlier with Nick on the Z-ECM model, there's no USR in there. So there's an interest rate sensitivity that you guys have seen in the disclosed numbers. So I mean we have taken some additional steps to again reduce the exposure that we have there. I mean just given that, obviously, the markets are a bit volatile, it's hard to do that in scale or size. So I mean what we've really done is more at the margins than something that would present a dramatically different picture today, but those have been the key areas of focus.

So on the third-party side, I mean D&O is the obvious one. I mean, as you'd expect by now, of course, we have notifications, not many but we have a few. I mean the challenge on D&O, I think, is until the dust settles and it becomes less of a bit of a free-for-all because of the market move and the issues start to focus on maybe companies who have got more particular issues and maybe more exposed, it's very hard to make any assessment of what happens on D&O other than we've got big market move. And prior history has told us that that is normally accompanied by an increase in activity around D&O.

On the other third-party topics, I think one of the things we've been looking at carefully would be EPLIs, or the employment practices liability side of things. There's obviously a specific liability on particular sectors you mentioned healthcare. And I guess there, I mean, again, the preoccupation is to try and look for areas where we believe there's a risk that we're overexposed or we have a particularly large or disproportionate share of a particular sector. And we don't see that at this stage. So when it comes back to the scenario modelling, none of these things pop-up.

And they kind of get and they kind of size that, because of significant concern at this stage. But again I mean the third party topic will play out probably long after this thing is reached on kind of equilibrium. So I mean the true impact of that will become clear with the passage of quite a bit of time. But for us given what we’ve done on frequency, given the scale that we have in our books and that's reflected in the different ideas we've given today.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jon Hocking from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Jon Hocking

George as I remember the Investor Day, you talked about sort of credit and surety is a line where you're sort of pushing back against some of the sort of bottom up planning submissions from some of the BUs. Can you just talk a little bit about the credit surety exposure in the book and how you see that developing? And then secondly, just to loop back on the question that Farooq asked you a possible question about sort of rights, et cetera. I just wondered what your view was in terms of the weakness of the corporate sector and the ability to push through rate increases, given this whole season, obviously the precarious trading position of all the countries? Thank you.

George Quinn

So on these two, first of all on credit and surety. I think we talked already last year that the fact that from a strategic perspective, the group has decided that we weren't comfortable with a further expansion and the capacity through credit and surety, because of what we saw in terms of the developing environment and also what we've seen through a number of idiosyncratic events that we didn't seem to portray any systematic challenge but you've seen a few more. And of course, you saw Thomas Cook last year. And Thomas Cook is not the only one. So we’ve cap on things that squeezed the book quite a bit last year. I mean beyond that, I mean we haven't yet, as you can imagine, being able to implement a shrinkage in the book just given timing.

Having said that, I mean, today we did disclose a global surety reinsurance program. And I guess if you've had a chance to look at that, you'll get a sense of why we've had such significant events, but they haven't caused significant impacts in the P&L. We used that contract in the year. As you can imagine, we paid more for it than we have in the past. It’s obviously focused on surety, which is the bulk of the credit and surety book. So I say that I mean overall for a combination of what we've done in capping capacity, what we've done on the reinsurance side I mean we feel comfortable that we're well protected. And we can have things go wrong there but the rest is something accumulates over a large number of names is obviously protected by the structure that we’ve got in place.

Mario Greco

George. Can I give you a little bit of rest…

George Quinn

Of course you can.

Mario Greco

So on the market situation, guys it's important to understand that the big portion of our commercial books are with midsize or global corporate accounts and they are not immune, just to quote George from a while ago, but they're rather insensitive to what's happening, meaning that the business continues that the revenues continue. And so they have no issues about following the market rate or about paying the premiums.

The thing that we’re very pleased to see is that the quality also of our contract keeps improving. We signaled this already I think Jim talked about this in the November Investors Day, and this is continuing. So we are building a much better book on commercial, not just by the strengths of the rates increase but also by the conditions that we have in the books. And this is really independent from COVID. COVID is more initial for individuals and SMEs but has less of an impact on the big accounts.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up question from Peter Eliot. Please go ahead.

Peter Eliot

If I could mention two more. I mean, first of all on capital fungibility. I mean, you mentioned the strong and unregulated nature of farmers in the start. I'm just wondering if you could just talk more generally about sort of any impacts on your ability to upstream cash, especially sort of regulatory impediments that was first question. And then the second one on the SST versus Solvency II. You mentioned the 98 percentage points of the respective entities. I was just wondering if you could sort of translate that into a group level delta. Thank you very much.

George Quinn

So on the capital fungibility topic, obviously, the first point is the most important one to farmers, obviously, constitutes a large part of the cash was and it's not subject to any impediment.

So we're in a relatively fortunate position compared to the industry in general. But I mean every year that starts, there's a very large part of the cash flow that's pretty much guaranteed. I mean, more broadly on the regulatory side, I mean you can imagine we're in regular contact with all of the key tier one entities we're monitoring their solvency, we’re talking to them and what their plans are for dividend flows.

I mean it’s just I guess way too early in the year to reach any conclusions. I mean certainly we would project today, I certainly wouldn't plan for the same level of cash flow that we had anticipated. And say when we completed the planning at the end of last year.

With that said, the cash flows that we would anticipate today, I mean that's still a pretty healthy slow through the entire group. So at this stage, I don't anticipate any issues. I do expect it to be somewhat impacted by the general environment. So obviously the foundation that farmers gives us is a great starting point for the year. On of the -- can I translate the 90% into a group. In fact, unfortunately the answer is no. I am just, unfortunately I’m not that smart. I mean and I think the way you need to think of it this is there’s tons of complexity, because I mean obviously you guys understand that, in general, we're comparing standards and model outcomes and how that would translate into individual model outcomes for some of the logic peers that we have in Europe is not really that clear to me.

And also important to remember that when you move out of Europe, I mean, U.S. gets a completely different treatment under Solvency II versus SST, because of course in SST, we model it according to FINMA's requirements and we don't have this equivalence assumption, which of course, can create benefits around things like corporate bond spreads. So I think all I can tell you is that it's not 90% but the number is not immaterial either. It would be a substantial uplift to the 186% that we've published today.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Thomas Fossard from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Thomas Fossard

Two last questions for me. The first one would be on the business trends. George, if you could share any revenue trends in April or May just to have a feel of if you're already noticing some reduction in the business flow. Not sure this is making sense with what you just mentioned, but just to get a feel of how business is slowing down in the present time. Second question would be on the measures you've taken in light of the COVID crisis. I mean in terms of taking decision to shift the book towards all the different business lines, additional protections on the asset side, I think that you said that nothing has really changed in Q1. But overall, I mean any decisions you've taken for the remainder of the year in light of the crisis and in light of current development? Thank you.

George Quinn

So on the first one, I think the short summary would be that from a rate perspective, the early Q2 indications are they're really good. I mean it's very strong across the two key markets, North America and Europe. And I think I mentioned earlier that if you look at Europe, it's not at the level of the U.S., but it had a much larger leap in April compared to what we've seen previously. So rate is good. I think the challenge is going to be growth. So I mean we’ve had a really good start to the year. The teams both in Europe and in the U.S. have done a great job.

But I think if we just look at current trends, so I think as you hear from the entire market and as you look at, I mean some of the broader industry analysis, you can see that new business has fallen significantly from what we've seen in prior periods. That's partially offset by the fact that retention is up significantly. So it's not a net fall but that combination is what's leading us to tell people that, I mean for the year in total, you probably to expect a premium picture that's flat to maybe even slightly down for the full year.

On business shifts, I mean other than things I've mentioned here on the call already around travel, I mean, largely, no. I think I mean Mario has already mentioned the fact that the things we've done around the portfolio, the quality of the portfolio, the approach to underwriting, I mean, all of those things that we've already done, I think have put us in very good state for the environment we're now in. And at this point, at least we don't see that there's a need to make further significant shifts and in fact, I think being a bit consistent as we go through this is actually more important.

Operator

Last question from today comes from the line of Michael Huttner from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Michael Huttner

So two question, one is, what is the current crisis, how’s that affecting the ANZ Life integration in the hope of obtaining cash? And the second is, you mention your sites potential last capital allocation to extract capital from non-core businesses and all integration and I just wondered what that might be? Thank you.

George Quinn

So I think I’d be safe to say that, you look across the entire group, the team has the most stress currently would be our Australian Life team, because they have the integration to manage. I mean the challenge of the current events to manage and you’ve got the aftermath of the Royal Commission that took place down in Australia, I think they’re doing a great job. This will be a bit of a difficult year given that combination.

I'm not going to give predictions for where the year will end. Today, there's a number of things that I think I talked about last year. For example, on the sort of steps we'll make to adjust the portfolio to make it more profitable and the team have that and trained, I mean the key reasons and the key drivers behind the acquisition of ANZ Life remain true today. So OnePath, that’s the brand that we use is a great addition to the portfolio. So it'll be a slightly difficult year for that life business as it is already for many of our life companies.

On the non-core businesses, I guess in common with a number of friendly competitors. I mean, the reality is in environments like this make you think again about the composition of the portfolio and maybe your patience or enthusiasm for something is a bit diminished. So I think we're just signaling that the things that we've done already to regularly recycle capital away from risks that we think have poorly rewarded to those that we think have a greater and more positive strategic impact on the company, that process is going to continue. And in fact as you can imagine against this current backdrop, it will get a bit more energy.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that was the last question. And I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Burden. Please to go ahead.

Richard Burden

Thank you very much everybody for dialing in today. Obviously, the IR team is available should you have further questions. So please feel free to reach out to us either via email or directly on the numbers on the Web site. Stay safe and have a good afternoon. Thank you.