The fund is actively managed and invests in companies involved in the ecommerce industry in one way or another.

Introduction

The Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BUYZ) is a relatively new option for investors to take advantage of ecommerce. The ETF launched back in February and has since seen its holdings benefit from the shift to greater online spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This shift likely isn't temporary, and furthermore serves as a catalyst to speed up the ecommerce industry, meaning ecommerce stocks not only should hold current prices, but also continue to do well in the future for investors.

Data by YCharts

Where Ecommerce Goes From Here

Ecommerce has been steadily growing for quite some time in the mid-teen percentages year over year, and continues to grow in both absolute dollars spent and as a percentage of total retail spend.

Data by YCharts

Source: Digtialcommerce360

Despite the continued high growth in ecommerce for over a decade now, total ecommerce spending remains just a fraction of total retail spending. This tells me that there is still an absolutely massive runway for ecommerce. The industry is set to make way for more disruptors and innovators.

Global ecommerce is expected to maintain a relatively high rate of industry growth, growing to $6.5 trillion by 2023. This would be over 50% from 2020's expected ecommerce sales and would be approaching 25% of all retail sales globally, up from 19% in 2020.

Source: emarketer

Disruptive Holdings To Lead The Way Forward

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF is actively managed and uses a proprietary weighting model. The ETF does not track an index, but if you want to compare its performance, I would use a Nasdaq index or ETF (QQQ), or an internet index or ETF. The fund invests globally in companies that provide online auctions, engage in ecommcerce, epayments, drop shipping, direct marketing, or companies that enable significant decreases in transport and delivery costs. Because of the ETF's global universe, it gives investors exposure to international companies like Sea Limited (SE) and MercadoLibre (MELI) that many US-based investors may not otherwise consider.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund is somewhat concentrated with its top ten holdings making up 42% of the fund. Ecommerce giants Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), and Alibaba (BABA) make up the top 3 holdings. One will also find payment companies like Paypal (PYPL), Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) as major holdings in the fund. Various software companies are also included.

Overall the fund holds large positions in the most dominant ecommerce companies, with smaller more speculative positions in some of the emerging companies in the space. It is, in my opinion, a solid way for investors to gain meaningful, yet spread out, exposure to global ecommerce.

Risks To Discuss

There are obviously risks involved with any investment, and BUYZ is no different. I see the key risks as the following:

Many ecommerce companies are high growth companies that trade at relatively high multiples to the overall market. This means multiples valuations could compress if growth slows more than expected.

COVID-19 has boosted these companies recently as more people than ever are now buying online rather than going out to stores. While I think it's unlikely all consumers return to more traditional retailing purchases, It remains to be seen whether this is a trend that will continue when things return to more normal circumstances.

Economic struggles from COVID-19 could lead to lower retail spending including online.

The ETF tends to only trade a few thousand shares per day and does not have options contracts. The lack of liquidity may limit how large investors can comfortably get in this ETF. No options contracts make hedging strategies more difficult to pull off.

Conclusion

While it's early in its history, BUYZ has managed to already put up substantial returns for shareholders. That said, the fund has been and will likely continue to be very volatile. The fund invests in the largest and most dominant ecommerce companies, which is an industry set to grow for many more years. I believe it is likely that these companies will continue to see shareholders benefit from ecommerce in the medium term, and this fund could be a relatively simple way to play the industry growth.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Also, let me know in the comments if you want to see more articles on ETFs like this one, or even articles on specific companies held by this ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.