Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has exceeded expectations this quarter, beating estimates by 3.6%. The company has experienced strong revenue growth despite aggressive competition and an uncertain economic landscape. Veeva has a stable liquidity position to tide through any downturn and the company already is highly profitable. The company appears to be relatively more expensive than its peers due to its strong financials.

Veeva experienced higher revenue growth compared to recent quarters

Veeva's quarterly revenues grew 34% year-on-year from $232M to $311M, reflecting a strong quarter as growth had only been between 20% to 30% in past quarters. This is driven by Veeva's continued innovation in new markets and the acquisition of Crossix. For Veeva's commercial cloud, the company extended its market leadership in core CRM by increasing the pace of its new customers by adding 53 new customers compared to 46 in the previous year. This increase in market share highlights Veeva's strong value proposition for customers in the healthcare space. The company highlights a positive customer experience in its latest transcript:

For example, in the quarter, a cutting-edge specialty diagnostics customer who was anticipating hyper growth expanded their use of Veeva CRM and adopted five additional Commercial Cloud applications enterprise wide. This seven figure deal with our largest ever in commercial SMB and shows the strategic importance of our solution for companies of all sizes.

The acquisition of Crossix also has been going well for the company so far as it provides Veeva with more data. This acquisition will help enhance the overall value proposition that the combined companies can provide customers in the future. We will be looking out for progress updates on this acquisition in upcoming quarters.

Veeva Vault has also been a bright spot. The company now has 715 vault customers, up 25% from the year before and continues to expand use cases for existing customers. The value proposition for Veeva Vault continues to be strong as customers are able to reduce time spent on dealing with regulatory hurdles using Veeva Vault RIM. To highlight the contrast, a Vault RIM system would replace more than 80 systems used by customers in their legacy and custom-built solutions.

Veeva appears to be beating the competition

Veeva's gross margins fell from 72.2% to 69.7% year-on-year. Operating margins also dropped from 27% to 20% during the same period. This is probably due to strong competition from IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) with their anti-competitive practices, such as excluding customers from using Veeva software with IQVIA data. Veeva has filed a lawsuit with widespread industry support and it appears that Veeva should emerge a winner. The aggressive competition from IQVIA also was highlighted in the transcript:

IQVIA has continued to be aggressive in terms of how they approach the market in of pricing and bundling. Some of their projects have been a bit more services oriented, instead of standard product. And I think over the short-term that sort of thing could work out. I think over the long-term custom projects are not great.

In the long term, the company's gross and operating margins should remain high due to the embedded nature of its product. Customers generally start in one area of Veeva's product and start to expand their use cases once they derive value from the service. Once they are locked into Veeva's software, customers are unlikely to switch. These customers would not want to spend additional time and expense learning new software if the value propositions are not vastly different. They also would not want to risk the chance of imperfect data migration when switching software providers, even if the pricing of competition is cheaper. The revenue retention rate for Veeva in fiscal 2020 was 121%, highlighting the stickiness of Veeva's platform. Hence, Veeva likely falls under the mission-critical functions of customers, which provide Veeva with some pricing power in the future.

Veeva has a strong liquidity position

In the latest quarter, Veeva has about $1B in cash and short-term investments and no debt. The company also generated $53M in free cash flow in the latest quarter. Free cash flow has been positive for the previous seven quarters, which shows the strong cash generative ability of the company. With this strong liquidity position, it's unlikely that Veeva would need to raise cash in the near term that would dilute existing shareholders or incur debt.

Investment Risks

The virus situation has affected many companies, but Veeva has been resilient. However, it's inevitable that there might be some negative impact from such a drastic change in the operational environment. Management has mentioned that they had not been materially impacted in their financials and have no changes in their outlook:

In terms of our business, we haven’t seen project slowdowns yet or haven’t seen any projects cancelled. We’ve seen a little bit of slowdown as customers adjust to working remotely in some regions, nothing that would be material to our financials. In terms of Veeva, we’re in countries that are heavily impacted where we have offices, we’ve instituted a work from home policy. Now for Veeva that’s very normal. We handle video conferencing very well. We grew up as a very virtual company. So I believe we’re well positioned to handle this.

Data is highly sensitive in the pharmaceutical space since it involves patients' data and potential new drugs. As such, any breach could lead to a huge negative impact on Veeva's reputation. As such, this an important operational risk that has to be carefully managed by the company.

Valuation

Veeva's latest valuation indicates that the company appears to be expensive on all multiples. Its consensus EV/revenue of 20.6x is higher than the median of 19.8x. Veeva's consensus EV/EBITDA and PE ratios also are higher at 55.3x and 79.9x, respectively, compared to the median of 19.8x and 25x, respectively. Even though Veeva's pricing multiples are much higher than its peers, the company's fundamentals are stronger. Veeva's consensus EBITDA margin is expected to be 37.3% compared to the median of 20.9% while its consensus revenue growth of 24.5% is much higher than the median figure of -15.6%. Hence, it appears reasonable for investors to pay a higher price for a company with better financials.

Takeaways

For Veeva to continue outperforming expectations, the company has to continue innovating on its platform to ensure that its customer value proposition remains high. Data security is crucial in ensuring that Veeva's customers stick with its platform. Competition appears to be more of a short-term issue than a long-term one. Despite the advantages present in Veeva's business currently, management has to execute strongly to maintain its market leadership. Veeva's valuation appears expensive but investors would be paying up for a company with stronger financials.

