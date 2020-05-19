Essentially, private UK healthcare is closed now. On reopening, will it boom or not? That's the bet.

That private market is entirely different in the UK than it is in the US so be aware of this.

This suggestion is purely a speculation on what will happen with the private healthcare market at the end of lockdown.

UK private healthcare

To grasp what Spire Healthcare (OTC:SRRHF) does, it's necessary to understand the UK healthcare market. Yes, there is the National Health Service. This provides full and entire healthcare for everyone paid out of general taxation. So, therefore, there's no room for private healthcare then, right?

Well, no, not quite. There are two areas where there is a market, where there is money to be made. One is in improving on the rather utilitarian standards of much of that NHS. It still uses mixed male/female wards for example. This might alleviate some more modern worries over declared and perceived gender but still, it's not quite what people expect these days. Private rooms are a rarity. So, those private rooms can indeed be gained by signing up to a private healthcare provider. This isn't really what Spire does.

The NHS does run all the A&E system and to be fair to it does it rather well too. However, what it's truly bad at is making room and time for elective surgery. Heck, it only promises you'll see your cancer specialist real soon now rather than actually treat it in the sort of time other health systems have you halfway through a course of chemo. Given this it's not a great surprise that things like knees and hips take months upon months - 18 is not unusual - to have done.

This is where the private healthcare market in the UK is and this is where Spire works.

(Spire Healthcare share price from London Stock Exchange)

The current lockdown

One of the great surprises is that in the middle of a pandemic all the healthcare providers are going bust. The US employment numbers have 1.4 million people laid off from healthcare. Yep, while the country is closed down for a disease. For the same reason - healthcare is open for emergencies and coronavirus only. All the other stuff we might want to have done has to wait. Including, in the UK, cancer treatments and very definitely such things as new knees.

So, Spire's business is closed

That's pretty much the way it is. If you're in the business of elective healthcare, and there isn't any, then you're going to be closed.

However, there's an agreement with the NHS itself. To provide space and treatments where necessary, to provide a useful addition to NHS capacity. This is on a cost plus basis.

As the company says this plus a bit of forbearance from their lenders (they've agreed not to worry about lending covenants for a bit) means they're really pretty certain they're going to get through this.

OK, so we think the company will indeed get through. And what is the future going to hold? Well, knees aren't magically repairing themselves during a pandemic and other elective and cosmetic procedures will have been banking up. It seems reasonable enough to think there will be a boom in business. Which is what the company does think:

The period of elective suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created the potential for an increase in future demand and further lengthening of waiting lists. However, given the continued significant uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the Board remains unable to provide market guidance for FY20 at this time.

No, that is the board thinking that but they're not quite allowed to say so entirely baldly in a release like this. So it's tempered by that "uncertainty" there.

So, the bet

This is entirely a bet. A bet on the comeback or not of elective surgery after the coronavirus lockdown finishes. It is not a look at the specific details of this company and I'm not even going to discuss the accounts of the company. Just assume that it's going to make it through.

So, people might decide to shuffle along with the gammy leg for a while longer because hospitals and care homes have been the centers of infection. Why risk that disease?

Alternatively, people might think that great, it's over, now I can get that spring back into my step.

It's possible that elective surgery will return with a boom or that at the end of June, when the current NHS contract finishes, the facilities will remain a ghost town. So, which way do you think it's going to work?

This is a bet of course. It's an attempt to read the behavior of other people in the future.

My view

I have more knowledge of the delays in the NHS than most non-Brits do. I thus place more weight on the idea that the boom will happen. Simply because I've more experience of how long, and in what amount of pain, people do have to wait for the public healthcare provision.

You may well differ.

The investor view

This is purely a speculation, a punt, a bet. As such it's to be done, if at all, with the fun money left over after the core portfolio is fully organized and seen to. If you think, as I do, that the elective surgery will return in a rush, then buy to carry for a few months. If not, then don't - I wouldn't attempt to go short here, not on something speculative like this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.