For years, SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF; OTCPK:SFTBY) has been one of the most aggressive investors in the technology space. Moreover, it has become the biggest player in this space. The company owns a vast portfolio of investments held both directly and through different funds - the largest of which is the Vision Fund. These companies are certainly innovative, yet many of them are also unprofitable.

At the same time, SoftBank's debt has been growing massively. Now, as the world faces a global recession caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the company is under severe pressure from all sides. Nonetheless, it continues with massive buybacks. That makes the stock an even more risky investment.

Vision Fund Carnage

SoftBank's nearly $100 billion Vision Fund faces severe challenges. Hotel operator Oyo and The We Company (WE) which operates WeWork co-working spaces are particularly endangered. SoftBank might be forced to either inject another several hundred million dollar into those companies or risk the bankruptcy of two of the Vision Fund's largest investments. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is under severe pressure too. The core ride hailing business has taken a massive hit. Food delivery helped preserve revenue growth (Q1: +14 percent YoY), but the net loss almost tripled to 2.9 billion. On top of that, the company loses more and more senior executives. The latest departure was that of CTO Thuan Pham.

And those are just some examples. The overwhelming majority of the fund's investments is not profitable, but has considerable need for capital. At the same time, nearly two thirds of the capital provided by outside investors consists of preferred shares. Their 7 percent coupon rate weighs heavily on the fund under these circumstances. The coupon payments alone amount to about $2.8 billion annually.

Vision Fund 2 Is All But Dead

The first Vision Fund's struggle could also be the final nail in the coffin of SoftBank's plan to create a second, even larger Vision Fund. SoftBank appears increasingly unlikely to be able to raise the necessary capital for another $100 billion fund anytime soon. Vision Fund's track record gives potential investors cause for caution. Major backers of the first Vision Fund - such as sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia and the UAE - are struggling financially due to the ultra-low oil prices. For similar reasons, other potential investors like the National Bank of Kazakhstan will possibly be cautious right now. Therefore, I do not believe that there will be sufficient demand to raise enough capital for a $100 billion+ vehicle. SoftBank has already postponed the launch of Vision Fund 2. It is opting for a smaller interim fund - which is supposed to be focused on exits within a shorter time frame - instead.

Direct Holdings

SoftBank does not only invest through the Vision Fund and its brethren. The company also owns a wide variety of direct equity investments. First and foremost, that includes a large stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA). Arguably, this asset is the anchor that gives stability to SoftBank as a whole.

Yet, there are also far more risky investments. Among them are a majority interest in The We Company (in addition to the stake held by the Vision Fund) and 75.01 percent of chip maker ARM Ltd. (the remaining 24.99 percent are owned by the Vision Fund). Another investment, satellite company OneWeb, has already filed for bankruptcy. More might follow. SoftBank already expects write-offs of $6.6 billion related to its investment in The We Company. This sum might even increase, if the company loses a legal dispute with other We Company shareholders (including with founder and former CEO Adam Neumann) over a tender offer of $3 billion that SoftBank intends to back out of.

The Debt Problem

SoftBank's biggest problem is that it went into the crisis with a massive debt load. As of December 31st, the company had interest bearing debt in excess of ¥17 trillion (about $160 billion at current exchange rates) on its books. Given that the company's 75 percent stake in telco-subsidiary SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY) is the only major source of cash income at the moment, this is a huge number. Even when factoring in the company's reported current assets, a staggering almost ¥10 trillion ($94 billion) of debt remain. Notably, SoftBank was downgraded by Moody's. Prior to that, Standard & Poor's had already lowered the outlook for the company's rating to "negative" from "stable" while maintaining the BB+ rating.

SoftBank plans to address the debt problem. But it might come across some additional difficulties along the way. Due to the imminent risk of further stock market setbacks and high volatility, the company might find it more difficult than expected to monetize assets such as parts of its Alibaba holdings or its non-Vision Fund owned stake in Uber. Thus, SoftBank might be forced to either sell larger stakes to reach its ¥4.5 trillion ($42.2 billion) target or settle for lower proceeds. Naturally, that would make it more difficult to ensure that debt levels remain manageable.

Buybacks Are A Dangerous Gamble

Despite its debt load and the risks associated with it, SoftBank continues to buy back shares at a large scale. One must wonder whether the $23 billion it plans to spend would not be better spent on debt reduction. Especially, since it remains uncertain how long and how deep the corona induced global recession will be.

On the other hand, a buyback program of this size will, of course, reduce the number of outstanding shares considerably. At the current share price, $23 billion equal roughly a quarter of the company's shares. And, yes, that means the earnings and net asset value per share will grow. However, it also means that the debt per share will grow to a level considerably higher than where it would be if the money was used to reduce debt instead. So, while the buybacks have the potential to create significant value, that potential comes at a cost in terms of the company's risk profile.

Conclusion

All in all, SoftBank is facing huge challenges. In the worst case, the company's survival is on the line. It needs to solve its debt problem. Otherwise, SoftBank risks becoming an indirect corona fatality.

Despite the apparent need for consolidation, SoftBank continues to take significant risks with a giant buyback program. If everything works out as planned, this might result in the creation of considerable shareholder value. However, I do believe that the risk of SoftBank being crushed by a mountain of debt combined with a series of write-offs throughout the portfolio outweighs this potential reward. Even if the company is able to avoid a collapse, it might still be forced to sell a large percentage of its high quality assets such as Alibaba or ARM below the long term fair value.

Therefore, I believe that SoftBank currently is a very risky asset under the given circumstances.

