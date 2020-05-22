We have avoided common shares of Landmark Infrastructure as we never believed in the sustainability of the distribution.

We recently shared how the investing landscape was riddled with dividend cuts. Some dividend cuts came after decades of maintaining or raising the dividend as in the case of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(RDS.B). In some cases the dividends were cut early in a company's history like in the case of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT). While we all recognize the vast impact of COVID-19 on the top line and bottom line, one does need to distinguish between those that were already in the doghouse before COVID-19 and those just entered the doghouse because of the pandemic. Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) was definitely one that fell into the former category and it did so by a country mile. When we covered it previously, we had reiterated the call that preferred shares were the safer option and the common distribution was near the maximum level of danger on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale. LMRK did cut its distribution in April and added this color on the cut.

LMRK announced today that the board of directors of its general partner approved a distribution of $0.20 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is payable on May 15, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2020. This distribution amount, which is a reduction from the $0.3675 per unit in the previous quarter, represents on an annualized basis $17.0 million of additional cash available to strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our long-term financial flexibility. “Given the heightened uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economy, we believe this action is in the best interests of our unitholders and the Partnership,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership’s general partner. “Our portfolio performed well in the first quarter; however, given the potential effects on our outdoor advertising tenants due to the unprecedented economic conditions, we believe it’s prudent to strengthen our balance sheet until the duration and extent of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes known.

A stable business now becomes interesting

For people that might be visiting LMRK information for the first time, we will give a brief overview of the company. LMRK has a vast portfolio of assets that is comprised of real property interests and critical infrastructure leased to a large number of tenants under long term, triple-net leases.

These assets consist mainly of tower sites and outdoor billboards used in advertising. The key draw to these assets is the extremely-low operating expenses borne by LMRK, as most costs flow straight to the tenant. Alongside that, the rather irreplaceable locations of many of these assets make them highly desirable assets to own.

LMRK is well diversified across the United States and also has assets in Australia, United Kingdom and Canada.

LMRK has been publicly traded now for over five years and we have seen good consistency in its operations with high occupancies and very high renewal rates on leases.

One key reason for that is because its tenant roster consists of highly recognizable names with significant capital access.

The other reason is that leaving a LMRK location is an extremely expensive and time-consuming option.

Why we never bought into the story

While we were aware of the deep promise of the assets, things never really came together for us from an investing standpoint. There were a few interconnected issues. The first and foremost was the glaring conflict of interest between LMRK and its General Partner in the acquisition of assets. LMRK was acquiring the bulk of its assets through its sponsor Landmark LLC. Landmark LLC also owns the General Partner (GP) of LMRK.

We also were appalled at that rather horrendous distribution coverage. Regardless of the tune that management sang, we never bought into the idea that LMRK could ever get into a self-sustaining model. Instead, what we saw happening was the GP trying really hard to sell the self-sustaining high distribution model, with the hopes that the stock price would rise far enough. That in turn would allow issuance of accretive equity. Unfortunately, the general investor also did not "buy" the idea and the common shares never got high enough for LMRK to issue accretive equity.

Finally, while LMRK stressed the extremely long-term nature of its leases, we felt that the company was possibly not fully kosher with the idea.

The numbers shown were assuming all renewal options were exercised. In the absence of that, actual lease terms were close to five years.

What has changed

LMRK finally did "right-size" the distribution and that was a big help in getting us aboard this train. LMRK's new distribution of 20 cents is very well covered by even our stringent definition. What we mean by that is in the latest quarter, LMRK reported adjusted funds from operations of $.33, which is far ahead of $.20 of distributions. But that $0.33 included a subsidy from the General Partner, a subsidy which we believe will eventually disappear.

Adjusting for this, we calculate the AFFO to be close to $0.287 for the quarter. While not as impressive as the initial coverage, this is still adequate. In the past we had to even adjust for the Incentive Distribution Rights, or IDRs, which were being generously foregone by the GP. However, at the current level, that's not something we need to be concerned about.

Finally, while LMRK was at best tolerable at $16, it is downright adorable at near $9.

Growth and upside potential

LMRK's biggest issue was that it was not retaining any cash flow for organic growth. With the overpayment issue behind it, it's now set up rather well for the future.

There's huge room for consolidation within the three main sectors that LMRK operates in and Wireless should continue growing like a weed with 5G rollout.

LMRK also consummated its Brookfield (BAM) venture recently and we think there's room for more deals with BAM. Investors are now getting a stable business at about 9X underlying AFFO and that's a good price to start a position, in our view.

Preferred shares

LMRK has issued three preferred stocks, all of which are included in the HDO Preferred Portfolio, and that are all attractive at the current prices (May 19).

LMRKN Series C Float/Fix Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKN) - yield 7.3%

(LMRKN) - yield 7.3% LMRKO 7.90% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKO) - yield 8.8%

(LMRKO) - yield 8.8% LMRKP 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKP) - yield 8.7%

Note: yields are accurate as of the time of writing but will change.

LMRKN (which we have highlighted in several previous reports) has the best features of preferred shares. We believe that it should be a staple in a preferred stock portfolio. First, it has a mandatory redemption date in 2025 at $25 so at the current price about $24 provides you with a nice capital gain. Buying LMRKN at current prices provides an 8% "yield to redemption." Additionally, LMRKN has protection against both higher interest rates and lower interest rates. The Float-to-Fixed rate means that it pays a variable three-month LIBOR+4.698% rate until 5/2025. However, there's also a 7.0% floor on that rate, and because LIBOR is low, it pays a fixed dividend of $1.75 per year. But if LIBOR rises significantly, the dividend will move higher and then remain in lock step with any further increases in LIBOR.

LMRKN also is convertible into common shares. While this may be an attractive feature for the ultra-bullish crowd, we doubt it will come into play. Each share of LMRKN can be converted into 1.3017 shares of LMRK common share should the investor wish to do so, but the company can never force you to convert your shares into the common. So for the investor who believes that the common shares are worth significantly more than $19.25 ($25/1.3017), this is the only class of preferred share you should buy.

LMRKP and LMRKO are a bit different than LMRKN. Neither is convertible so they do not have the same upside potential. Both are also fixed rate preferred shares and do not reset. Hence both will underperform in rapidly-rising rate environments while they will outperform if rates stay low for a long time.

Neither has a maturity date or mandatory redemption date and is not redeemable at the option of investors. The two classes, however, can be redeemed at LMRK's option in case of a change of control.

The Series A and Series B Preferred Units may be redeemed by us at our option in the event of a Change of Control or at any time on or after April 4, 2021, for the Series A Preferred Units and on August 8, 2021, for the Series B Preferred Units.

These 3 preferreds issue K-1 tax forms.

The distribution coverage at the preferred level is rather strong. On average, we expect LMRK's cash flow per quarter to be in the neighborhood of about $10.25 million. This is the amount before preferred shareholders are paid but after subtracting out the general and administrative assistance (which we believe will disappear soon). The preferred shares currently consume about $3.0 million a quarter, so the coverage is about 3.4X.

Conclusion

How you invest in LMRK depends a lot on your view of the common equity. If you believe it's very cheap and has upside, the common shares may be the path for you. The distribution cut has now pushed it below our fair value assessment of $12/share, so we can certainly understand the stance. If you believe that the common shares are worth north of $20.00 and want to play the game in a safer manner, LMRKN is the route you should take. LMRKO and LMRKP have been trading with higher fixed yields than LMRKN and are better options for those that want more current income with less upside potential.

