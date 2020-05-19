The Pressure To Change Grows: Dramatic Moves All Around

Investors must understand these changes that are creating the next "age" in the American story because they are going to frame the new investment environment.

We are even seeing this in unexpected areas like energy where some older leaders, like the coal industry, are suffering large losses that will never be regained.

More companies are accepting the fact that the current economic disruption is a real chance to accelerate into the future and help create the "new" era.

J. C. Penney has joined the ranks of the newly bankrupt, looking at the move as an opportunity to dramatically change the company to be a 21st century leader.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc. (JCP) filed for bankruptcy on Friday, joining a growing number of retail firms that have taken this path toward restructuring.

The company joins Neiman Marcus Group Inc., J. Crew Group Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. who also have filed for bankruptcy this month.

The presence of the coronavirus served as a reason for the move, although J. C. Penney had been on the ropes for some time and analysts expected this move to come sooner rather than later.

Headlining the announcement was the indication that the company would close around 240 stores, around 30 percent of its total number.

This reduction in outlets is put into context when two other factors are brought into the picture.

First, like the other retail companies declaring bankruptcy, J. C. Penney had built up a lot of debt over the past decade and with cash flows collapsing due to the economic slowdown the debt burden just became too hard to bear.

Secondly, according to the first article cited above, “The company said it wants to supercharge its e-commerce operations.”

Apparently, this is the time to do it!

And, this is something that investors need to be aware of and incorporate it into their decision-making process.

The Covid-19 Excuse

J. C. Penney is not the first company to use the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse for accelerating changes that need to be made.

Larry Culp, CEO of General Electric Co. (GE), has publically grabbed onto the situation and stated,

"In the process of reacting to what has hit us here, if we play our cards right, we will accelerate the operational and cultural transformation of GE."

As is well known, General Electric, under the leadership of Mr. Culp, has already been in the middle of restructuring GE, but now with the impact of the pandemic spreading through the country, he is trying to "seize the moment" and use the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for accelerating his plans for the future GE.

Others companies have not stated it so explicitly, but many are taking the same path.

And, as more and more take this path, it becomes more and more difficult not to move in this direction. That is why the world is going to change so. Maybe, this is why the economic recovery is going to contribute to the new era that is evolving.

The Impact in Other Areas

But, you are seeing the changes happening in other areas, some that you might not have considered.

For example, I have written before about accelerating future of renewable energy. It seems as if

“renewable energy sources are set to account for nearly 21 percent of the electricity the United States uses for the first time this year, up from about 18 percent last year and 10 percent in 2010…. And while work on some solar and wind projects has been delayed by the outbreak, industry executives and analysts expect the renewable business to continue growing in 2020 and next year even as oil, gas and coal companies struggle financially or seek bankruptcy protection."

“For one, the costs of wind and solar efforts have declined and in many places are cheaper than their competitive sources.”

And, the outlook for coal had even gotten darker. Gregory Meyer writes in the Financial Times,

“Jobs are being lost from the US coal industry at the fastest rate in decades as the fuel gets crowded out of an electricity market that is shrinking because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The number of coal mining jobs dropped 12 per cent to 43,800 in April, the US labor department reported. The financial picture is darkening in coal districts of Kentucky, West Virginia and Wyoming.”

And, utilities are shutting down coal power plants faster than planned. For example, Great River Energy, a Minnesota co-operative that in early May announced it would retire its 1,151MW Coal Creek power station in 2022, then add 1,100MW of wind energy the following year.”

The Bottom Line

As far as I am concerned, these stories just represent the tip of the iceberg. In other articles I have discussed the changes coming in banking and finance, in health care, in communications, and even in services.

Competition is driving these changes, but the environment surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and the economic collapse that is accompanying the effects of the pandemic.

Times like these do not happen that often. But, when they do occur, it is amazing the changes in the structure of the economy and the culture that result.

What investors need to remember that along with all the “bad” of the times that we are going through, there are many, many opportunities to discover and become a part of. It takes work and a willingness to go with the “new” in such an environment, but history has shown that times like this really divide the “future” from the “past.”

And, in addition to the existing industries and companies, like the one I have discussed above, a period like this provides amazing opportunities for innovation to take advantage of “missing markets” where growing gaps exist for some young entrepreneurs to fill in the holes. It is truly amazing what is happening in the area innovation and entrepreneurship. Interested investors should not ignore this particular space if they want to really be a part of the “new” era.

Just one more comment I would like to make for investors. We are living in a world of radical uncertainty. Don’t move too fast. In a world of radical uncertainty, we don’t know all the possible pathways that might exist or might become available. So much is unknown, so we must keep learning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.