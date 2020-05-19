At the current valuation, the market seems to price in an excessive c.60% default risk for the stock (i.e., the accusations are true and the stock goes to $0).

Though the report was not able to substantiate any of the accusations brought forward by the Financial Times and short sellers, it was also not able to refute them.

Though the recent share price performance of Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) was nothing to write home about, long-term investors who stood by their Wirecard investment were rewarded handsomely in the past. While an investment in Wirecard remains highly speculative, we are convinced that risk/reward is skewed to the upside. This is despite repeating, but oftentimes warmed-up, accusations published by short sellers and the Financial Times (see sources below Exhibit 1). To date and despite the scrutiny under which Wirecard stands, there was never proof for substantial wrongdoing. In order to clear its name from on-going accusations, Wirecard has commissioned KPMG to conduct a forensic investigation into its numbers and end the attacks once and for all. However, KPMG's special audit report was not the big relief long investors had hoped for, but rather fueled uncertainty further.

Exhibit 1: Strong share performance despite a history of short attacks

Source: Eltville Research, Yahoo Finance, GoMoPa 2012, FT 2015, FT 2016, Finance Magazin 2018, FT 2019

Current valuation implies a c.60 % default risk for Wirecard

Directly following the publication of the KPMG special audit report on 04/27/2020, Wirecard shares took a c.26% nosedive as the report left multiple question marks. Rather than proofing Wirecard's innocence, the statement "KPMG can […] neither make a statement that the revenues exist and are correct […], nor make a statement that the revenues do not exist and are incorrect" found in the report summarizes the overall findings well. While non of the accusations brought forward by short sellers could be substantiated through the investigation led by KPMG, the report was also not the long-awaited relief rattled investors had hoped for. Instead, unchanged uncertainty around Wirecard's reporting practices offered a perfect target for short attacks. Assuming that the share price would drop to EUR 0 in case proof for substantial fraud is found, our research shows that shares now price a c.60% default risk based on a EUR 77.0 per share close as of 05/15/2020.

In order to derive said default risk, we have to evaluate WRCDF's fair share price first, assuming their fundamentals are sound. Therefore, we use a DCF analysis as well as a peer comparison.

Our core DCF assumptions to assess Wirecard's fair value are:

Wirecard will execute on its 2025 ambitions. While Wirecard's Vision 2025 calls for sales > EUR 12bn; EBITDA > EUR 3.8bn, we remain slightly shy of those ambitions with EUR 11.7bn in revenues and EUR 3.5bn EBITDA (29.8% margin up from c.28% based on 2019 preliminary figures).

Our 2019 net cash estimate is based on the Q3'19 report (i.e., likely understated). Notably, we add financial and other assets and receivables from the acquiring business to cash & equivalents. Subsequently, we deduct customer deposits, liabilities of the acquiring business, and interest-bearing liabilities. The resulting net cash value is EUR 874m (note: this matches Wirecard's non-current net cash definition relatively closely). Receivables and payables from the acquiring business are a pass-through item with only few days in between and as such, we add/ deduct their net position to net cash (exceptions apply in Asia with often higher days receivables vs. payables).

For net working capital, we use trade & other receivables + inventory - trade & other payables as per the balance sheet, i.e., excluding receivables and payables from the acquiring business which is a pass-through item. No further adjustments to working capital are made.

We derive beta based on a fundamental approach. On top of our beta estimate of 1.3, we add an additional 0.3 to account for Wirecard's poor compliance and communication policy, totaling a beta of 1.6.

Given our overall market assumptions (rf = 1.9%, ERP= 6%), we calculate a WACC of 9.9%. Given the current low interest environment a required 9.9% return should adequately reflect current risk.

We conservatively assume a terminal return on net new investments of 25% and terminal growth of 2.5%.

Our DCF results (EUR 209 per share) are shown below.

Exhibit 2: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Source: Eltville Research based on proprietary model

We use a peer group comparison to back our DCF results (EUR 209). Notably, for best peer Adyen (OTCPK:ADYYF) we have substituted consensus' sales by our own sales estimates to match Wirecard's sales definition (consensus uses the WRCDF's equivalent of Gross profit for Adyen's sales). Using the median value of our peer group to account for outliers, shows that Wirecard trades on a c.68% discount to peer multiples across the board. On a per share basis we calculate a fair value of EUR 230 using the average across our different fair values. Applying a 20% discount for weak communication and lack of transparency, results in a target price of EUR 184, broadly backing our DCF results. Using the average of our DCF and peer approach, we derive a target price of EUR 197.

Exhibit 3: Peer group valuation

Source: Eltville Research, S&P Global Market Intelligence

If we were to assume that the future holds only two possible outcomes for Wirecard, namely 1) Wirecard (almost) reaches its 2025 ambitions and shares reach their inner value as calculated by us, or 2) fraud is detected and shares drop to 0, we can infer the default likelihood which the market currently prices at c.60% (i.e., EUR 77/EUR 197 - 1).

While we cannot preclude fraud per se, we argue that a 60% default risk is excessive as we show below that Wirecard's business has a sound footing relative to peers, which are to our knowledge not under investigation for fraud. Granted, we cannot provide a forensic analysis of Wirecard's business, however, we offer some food for thought by benchmarking Wirecard's performance relative to best peer Adyen. Especially Wirecard's much higher profitability vs. Adyen was usually called into question (which then ties back to the TPA business with Al Alam, the escrow accounts, and potentially inflated sales).

Wirecard's higher margins explained by customer exposure and mix

Over the last 10 years, Wirecard exhibited strong growth rates at high and relatively stable profit margins. Despite the higher base, revenue and earnings growth further accelerated in later years as exhibited by the higher 5y historic CAGRs vs. the 10y CAGRs.

Exhibit 4: Wirecard Key Financials 2009-2019

Source: Eltville Research, Wirecard

Though the strong and constant revenue growth of Wirecard can make the accusation of inflated revenues seem plausible, Wirecard's growth trajectory is not exceptional when looking at peers in the payment processing market. In fact, Wirecard's compound annual revenue growth was lower than both Adyen's and Square's (SQ) over the last 5 years.

Exhibit 5: Competitors' Key Financials

Source: Eltville Research, Adyen, Square

Adyen has been able to grow twice as fast as Wirecard, while maintaining stable profit margins. We are not aware of any accusations of accounting irregularities at Adyen.

Regarding profitability, Wirecard is clearly ahead of its competitors. This too, could at first glance make accusations of accounting irregularities seem plausible. There are two key structural differences, however, that explain higher margins at Wirecard: product mix and customer mix.

Compared to Adyen, the business of Wirecard is significantly more focused on payment processing rather than acquiring services. At least for Wirecard, margins in the payment processing business are significantly higher than for acquiring services (we could not find detailed margins for Adyen). Notably, applying Adyen's revenue mix to Wirecard, we calculate an EBITDA margin of only c.16.5% a 1210bps drop compared to the 28.6% reported (see table below).

Exhibit 6: Product Mix Comparison Wirecard vs. Adyen

Source: Eltville Research, Wirecard, Adyen

The remaining margin delta between Wirecard and Adyen is likely due to Wirecard's "subprime" customer structure. Wirecard has its early roots in the adult entertainment and gambling industry, which are usually high paying customers. According to internal documents from Wirecard, published by the Financial Times and cited by German Newspaper "WirtschaftsWoche" (WirtschaftsWoche_8_14.02.2020.JPG), take rates (i.e., the percentage of transaction volume that remains with Wirecard as revenue) from adult entertainment or gambling clients are highly attractive with more than 1% and as high as 16%. This compares to a take rate of merely 0.2% for the German food discounter Lidl, according to the same documents, i.e., a multiple of 5-80x in the take rate. While the take rate multiple appears extreme, we note that take rate is a function of risk and complexity offered, in addition to pricing power of the counterpart. Obviously, mentioned smaller "subprime" clients require a significant risk surcharge, while their pricing power at the same time is very low. Arguably, we cannot judge the legitimacy of the clients' businesses.

Wirecard still names online gambling companies as a relevant part of its business. Regarding the adult entertainment industry, the company is less explicit. In the passage from the 2018 annual report shown below we suspect the adult entertainment industry behind the generic terms "net portals" and/or "download sites". According to the internal documents cited by WirtschaftsWoche, 40 of the top 100 digital goods clients are related to gambling or adult entertainment (WirtschaftsWoche_8_14.02.2020_3.JPG) as of 2017. Both industries would be included in the segment "Digital goods" in our view, which accounts for 37.9% of Wirecard's overall revenues (according to latest Q3'19 statements). Hence, we estimate a high single digit percentage revenue contribution from these high margin gambling and adult entertainment merchants.

Exhibit 7: Wirecard 9M2019 Transaction Volume by Industry

Source: Wirecard

Finally, large multinationals "is what Adyen was built for from day one" (Adyen 2019 Annual Report). Given that large conglomerates usually offer high payment volumes, however at likely low take rates (margins) due to their price negotiation power, further explains Adyen's weaker profitability as compared to Wirecard. Adyen reported a take rate of 1.11% for 2019 (Adyen's revenue adjusted to match Wirecard's definition), whereas Wirecard achieved a 1.56% take rate for the first nine month of 2019, or a 41% advantage over Adyen. Consequently, we see Wirecard's superior margin position fully explained by revenue mix and the client base.

But even if Wirecard was no fraud there is no guarantee that they will meet their 2025 ambitions

To be fair, there is an unlimited number of potential outcomes, including Wirecard being no fraud but also not delivering on their ambitious growth targets. Though the risk is very real, we argue that 1) if Wirecard was no fraud there is no reason for the market to have less confidence in Wirecard's ability to execute on its growth plans than for its payment peers, 2) forecast risk is inherent in any stock and incorporated in our fundamental beta, and 3) historically Wirecard has either reached or over-delivered on its guidance, which should give mgmt.'s 2025 vision sufficient credit.

Notably, based on 2019 preliminary figures, Wirecard has already achieved its Vision 2020 (Sales of >EUR 2.1bn; EBITDA margin corridor of 30%-35%) on the top-line, while consensus currently assumes that the lower end of the EBITDA margin ambition will be reached c.30% this year. The targets were formulated back in 2015 and implied a 2015-20e revenue CAGR of c.22%.

The below table summarizes Wirecard's guidance track record between 2010 and 2019e. With the exception of 2011, Wirecard was able to beat the mid-point of its initial guidance in every year over the last 10 years.

Exhibit 8: Management Track Record

Source: Eltville Research, Wirecard

Consequently, while being ambitious (2019-25 revenue CAGR of c.27%), we see a high probability of Wirecard executing on its "Vision 2025" revenue targets.

With respect to profitability, however, we see a risk of missing the Vision 2025, which implies a c.370bps improvement in the EBITDA margin relative to 2019 preliminary figures. As Wirecard's growth nowadays is increasingly driven by onboarding reputable and oftentimes large businesses (e.g., Ikea, Aldi, Mizuho, Salesforce), at likely lower take rates, a further margin expansion could proof difficult going forward.

Wirecard cites potential for economies of scale as well as data-driven value-added services as chances to further expand the EBITDA margin in its "Vision 2025". A changing client mix towards larger clients, however, makes a further margin expansion challenging in our view. Nevertheless, we note that even with a gradual decline of the EBITA margin to reach 18% in 2023e (i.e., the margin delta to Adyen from client mix is closed) we still calculate a fair value per share of EUR 181 based on our DCF, ceteris paribus.

Recent Events and Potential Catalysts

On Friday May 15th Wirecard shares took another nosedive following the announcement that its supposed cash cow third party acquirer Al Alam would close shop, citing reputational damages. We note that the parent company of Al Alam itself does not close shop, but rather moves the operating business of Al Alam to another legal entity of the same group while closing the legal entity Al Alam Solution Provider FZ LLC. We have to admit that the timing of the announcement is very unfortunate and is destined to raise questions. However, we note that 1) Wirecard will continue its business with another part of Al Alam's parent company for the time being, 2) Wirecard stores all new TPA data now in-house, being fully able to proof its substance, and 3) Wirecard has long voiced the intention to reduce its reliance on TPAs and increasingly apply for own licences in Asia and the Middle East.

With respect to Q1 results, top-line grew by 20%, missing consensus expectations, while adj. EBITDA grew by 29% y/y (compared to Adyen's 16%). Given the Corona environment and Wirecard's exposure to airlines and travel in general (15.6% of transaction volume as of Q3'19), we deem the results as solid, despite the consensus miss. Notably, Q2'20 will likely be hit hardest by COVID-19, making the current guidance of EBITDA between EUR 1-1.12bn quite ambitious, as Q1'20 so far delivered "only" c.20.4% of the lower end of the FY EBITDA target (we used adj. EBIDTA of EUR 204m). Nevertheless, a slight miss of the FY'20 guidance (which was given pre COVID 19) should not call the overall growth story into question. Notably, Adyen does not even provide a short-term outlook.

We are aware that the above quarterly result discussion is not what markets focus on, as fundamentals have been decoupled from Wirecard's share price for a while given the on-going fraud accusation. From our observations, bears mostly argue that Q1'20 numbers are fabricated anyway and no certified report is available yet. While we can obviously not guarantee that there is no fraud involved, we just want to offer some food for thought on the above topic. In an environment where the company is under extreme scrutiny already, COVID 19 would offer the perfect excuse for weaker numbers in Q1'20. However, the results were strong, in our view, given the circumstances. The question is, why fabricate numbers that could justifiably look much worse if the risk of being exposed is higher than ever? Regarding the lack of testified Q1 numbers, this is obviously a function of a lack of the 2019 certified report. With Q1 building on FY 2019 (e.g., balance sheet positions), no auditor would certify Q1'20 before finalizing the review of FY 2019.

Having said that, Wirecard stock will only start to rise again once investors' trust in the company is reinstated. Hence, the potential triggers that could rebuild trust in Wirecard again are: 1) EY certifies the FY 2019 numbers, 2) KPMG fully confirms the validity of the December 2019 figures (as of the publication of the original report on 04/27/2020 KPMG had no reason to doubt the validity of the provided data) and ideally the Q1'20 figures. Now arguably, Wirecard's past is rather opaque, however, should December'19 and Q1'20 numbers proof to be solid, growth rates and margins of the past are very likely real as well. Consequently, while fraud cannot be ruled out completely even after certifying the latest numbers, with markets being forward looking trust should gradually return and fundamentals should start to count again. We believe that with the introduction of the "transparency" category on its investor relations website and the recent changes in the supervisory and management boards (Wirecard installed a new very experienced chief compliance officer, James H. Freis, former head of compliance from Deutsche Börse), Wirecard has made its first steps on a long journey in the right direction.

Overall, while an investment in Wirecard remains highly speculative ahead of FY'19 publication (outstanding EY signature) we are convinced that risk/reward is skewed to the upside. Even in case fraud is detected in numbers of 2017/18, but 2019 is confirmed to be clean, WRCDF's share price should rise mid-term with markets being forward looking. Investors with patience will likely be able to double or triple their investment once Wirecard is able to regain trust of the market, as it successfully did several times before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRCDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.