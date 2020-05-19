The airline industry is known traditionally to produce subpar returns, more so during these challenging times.

There is a huge concentration of revenue in the commercial flights business, which is worrisome with such low global passenger traffic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has locked down the entire global economy, with the airlines' industry being the biggest casualty of the lot. Singapore Airlines (OTCPK: SINGY) (OTCPK: SINGF), a recipient of numerous awards over the years, is definitely reeling from the shock of COVID-19 recession. Being the world' best airline by Skytrax, the impact of a sudden economic stop is undoubtedly severe. After both rights and mandatory convertible bond issue, Singapore Airlines (or SIA) was trading at $3.90 (YTD -38.77%) on May 15. If you are hoping to buy SIA at all-time low and capitalize on a recovery story, I advise you to think twice. If you are holding to the counter without an intention to stick with it beyond two years, my advice is to sell at the next best opportunity.

Company Overview

Similar to other stocks I covered, many are probably unfamiliar with the company. SIA is the flag carrier airline of Singapore which is notable for using Singapore Girl as its key selling point. It includes many airline-related subsidiaries, namely SIA Engineering Company, SilkAir (Regional Carrier), Scoot (Low-Cost Carrier) and Singapore Airlines Cargo. The Company went public in 1985 and is listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Group Revenue Breakdown FY19/20

Source: SIA Analyst/Media Briefing Presentation Slides

The bulk of their revenues still originates from their commercial carriers (SIA, SilkAir, Scoot) with the cargo carrier being the next revenue driver. This is a big red flag as the over-reliance on commercial aviation is suboptimal in this climate.

One-Star Industry

Many would have heard about Michael Porter and his famous Five Forces Model. This is a robust framework to understand the fundamental forces that affect the ability of an organization to produce and protect its profitability within a given industry.

Based on this model, the airline industry is rated as a one-star industry (out of five stars). This reflects the harsh environment that SIA is competing in with growing competitor rivalry, low barriers on entry, high suppliers power, high customers power and attractive alternatives.

Not convinced by Michael Porter and his model? Let's take a look at a chart from McKinsey, one of the top 3 strategy consulting firms in the world.

Source: Mckinsey Quarterly: A Long-Term Look at ROIC.

Return on invested capital is a measure of the profitability and value-creating potential of companies. The airline industry, a subset of the transportation industry, is consistently churning subpar ROIC over a 40-year span in relative to other industries. This corroborates the theory Michael Porter put across.

In SIA's case, you can clearly see it's a price taker just like every other airline, based on its low net profit margin of only 0.4% in FY19/20.

This is not an industry you want to put your money into in the past. Neither do you want to put your money in it now.

Long and Arduous Path to Recovery

At the onset of COVID-19 in mid-March, SIA reduced flight capacity by 50%. This is followed closely by a cut of 96% of scheduled capacity. As of now, there are 9 SIA/SilkAir and 2 Scoot aircraft operational. This is expected to continue minimally until June. There is virtually no revenue generated at such minimal operational capacity.

Despite some signs of gradual relaxation of travel restrictions in some countries, there is no certainty over the timeline to full recovery. In fact, SIA CEO alluded to that in their most recent press conference. International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicted airline passenger traffic is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until 2023 at the earliest and may suffer even more if new health rules impose an excessive cost burden. Without the ability to ferry passengers around and generate revenue, SIA is losing money with each passing minute. All pieces of evidence are pointing to a long and arduous path to recovery.

Expect Turbulence for the Next Two Years

Even if we ignore the recovery timeline, flight experience will change vastly after COVID-19 due to a possibility of sustained social distancing measures even when flights resume. That is going to pose huge damage to SIA maximum revenue per flight with a reduced capacity. Moreover, without enforcement of social distancing in planes, risk-averse travelers might choose to defer flying till an all safe clearance is given. The rebound in passenger traffic is going to be slow.

To make matter worse, SIA does not have a domestic market until many of its Chinese, European and U.S. counterparts. For example, China Eastern Airlines is already planning to resume 70-80% of flights in June. The number of daily flights in China is at 42% of pre-epidemic levels. SIA's fate is very much dependent on the easing of international travel restrictions.

To cap it off, SIA's unique policy of hedging its jet fuel costs five years into the future in such a depressed oil price environment means substantial fuel hedging losses. Based on its fuel hedging position in January 2020, 51% of its jet fuel requirements for the next 12 months is hedged at US$74 per barrel and 22% of its Brent oil requirements for the same period at US$58 per barrel. This translates to an estimated $1.2bn hedging losses for FY2021. Furthermore, with a reduction in jet fuel consumption, SIA needs to store these excess oils which will incur an additional cost (also a reason why oil price fell to a negative level for May futures contract).

Things don't look any positive at all for the next two years. The flight back to the top is going to be bumpy.

Financials Highlights

In the recently announced FY 2019/2020 financial results, SIA reported its first full-year loss in 48 years history. Fourth-quarter revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2020 fell by 21.9% to 3,180m which led to earnings of -732.4m, made worse by 198.2m of hedging loss. For the whole year, revenue dropped by 2.1% to 15,975.9m. Earnings also turned red at -212m from a 682.7m profit in FY 2018/19.

The sharp fall in fourth quarter's revenue negated the first three quarters' growth which clearly outlines the adverse effects of a health crisis led lockdown all around the world. This kind of performance is expected to continue into FY 20/21 and FY 21/22, which will destroy any hopes of a rebound of the stock price.

Risks

An earlier-than-expected release of a vaccine/antibiotic will help to expedite the recovery of passengers traffic. In such a scenario, SIA will be well-placed to recover faster than initially anticipated. However, do note the likelihood is low as past records show a 12-18 months delivery timeline for a vaccine.

SIA announced initiatives to pivot to cargo businesses. Passenger aircraft are utilized to ferry cargos. They are actively pursuing ad-hoc charter opportunities. This will provide them with a bigger buffer in this period and also aid them in a faster recovery. I don't foresee this to be significant though.

Conclusion

My rating on Singapore Airlines is "sell." With a bleak outlook in the airline industry coupled with multiple COVID-19 obstacles ahead, SIA is going to take a long while to recover from this crisis. Despite an attractive all-time low price, it is not wise to invest unless you are prepared for a long-haul flight (i.e., more than two years).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.