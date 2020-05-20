Southwest has been able to take advantage without incurring additional costs in this period of cash burnout.

Cargo weight can be added to yield management models which previously only included passenger seats being filled.

Some airlines including Southwest have started to transport cargo instead of leaving all their aircraft grounded but each has a different approach.

This poses new challenges for airlines when trying to fill up planes, especially in a period of low demand, but not insurmountable ones as per my analysis.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has issued a letter to airlines as to the maximum number of passengers in a flight.

In my last investment thesis, only a few days ago I did a comparative analysis of Southwest Airlines (LUV) with two of its main competitors, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL). I was bullish on the stock in view of its operating model, management efficiency, balance sheet and its ability to have been able to reduce operating costs.

Now, there is this letter addressed to major U.S. airlines where the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee requested that flights:

Have at least one seat between all passengers and seating be capped at 67% of capacity on narrow-body airplanes as COVID-19 safety measures."

This new requirement can be viewed as a constraint, but instead, I would consider this more as a guideline to airlines as to the new modus operandi.

In this respect and to their advantage, as per the letter, airlines are also required to "dynamically adjust fares as needed to account for the effect on load factors."

In this investment thesis, I show how in an altered operational environment with planes carrying vital medical equipment, food items and electronics for the critical telecommunications infrastructure, airlines can find an alternative way to generate revenue by carrying more cargo (air freight) in addition to transporting passengers.

I will also explore how airlines like Southwest can add the cargo weight in their yield management models using one of its Boeing (BA) planes as an example.

I start by looking at the load factor and then proceed to finding how much revenue can be generated through the transportation of air freight. I will also touch upon the financial risks involved in adapting planes to be able to transport cargo.

Load factor and what it means in terms of numbers

The load factor for an airplane, in its simplest form, is the total number of passengers embarking on a flight to the total number of seats available.

Load factor = Number of passengers / Number of Seats

Now, a Boeing 737-800, the likes of which are flown by Southwest Airlines, consists of 175 passenger seats in all. This figure is calculated by adding seats in the six rows: three in the right with 29 and three in the left with 28 seats, respectively, plus four additional seats in the center near the exits. Now, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee wants airlines to leave the middle row on each side free. This means that no one should be seated there to minimize virus infection possibility.

This figure of 67% which corresponds roughly to two-thirds of capacity is obtained by subtracting the number of seats in the middle row (shown as the two red lines in figure 1).

Figure 1: Layout of seats in a Boeing 737-800, first, in a normal configuration and second, with the two middle rows stricken off, that is, unoccupied

Source: Seatguru.com

Figure 2: Number of seats available in a Boeing 737-800, first, in a normal configuration and second, with the two middle rows stricken off, that is, unoccupied.

Source: Table built with data from figure 1 and application of update from chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Therefore, following the update from the Transport Committee, the maximum number of seats airlines can fill amounts to 117 which corresponds to 67% of 175. This is in contrast to airlines' yield management models which are aimed at accommodating the maximum number of passengers so as to have the fewest number of seats flying empty.

Moreover, according to the International Aviation Transport Association, IATA, there is a break-even load, that is a minimum load under which the flight will not be profitable. A figure of 75% is provided for North America and 75% for a Boeing 737-800 means 131 passengers.

Figure 3: Break-even load

Source: IATA

Now, this means that for the airline company, there will be a shortcoming of 14 (131-117) passengers. This means 8% of the total of 175 passengers a Boeing 737-800 can carry.

While a figure of 8% does not appear to be much, in the fiercely competitive US market, it can be the factor which determines whether a flight is profitable or loss-making. Also, airlines have the freedom to increase fares but this may prove difficult in an environment characterized by abnormally low demand and high competition.

At this stage, I bring the cargo factor (ability of airlines to carry air freight) in the equation. My objective in so doing is to evaluate the possibility of airlines offsetting the decrease in passenger numbers through an increase in cargo capacity instead of having to increase the fares to be able to cover up for their operation costs.

Cargo operations

In normal circumstances, it is dedicated freighters, the likes of UPS (UPS), which are the first port of call for cargo. Belly cargo refers to passenger planes carrying cargo and increasingly, these are being deployed on cargo-only missions to deliver critical supplies.

Figure 4: Cargo capacity contracts sharply despite higher freighter utilization

Source: IATA economics

Now according to IATA, prior to this increase, there had been a decrease in cargo (belly cargo) capacity. The reason for this decrease is the grounding of most of the world’s passenger fleet. Therefore, there is significant potential for airlines to operate more cargo flights as the demand for pharmaceuticals, e-commerce purchases and medical equipment shoots up.

Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, the following airlines are offering cargo-only service to try to offset decline in travel: Southwest Airlines, American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in addition to passenger flights.

Figure 5: Boeing Freighter main deck and Cargo passengers ready to be loaded

Source: Aerosavvy

Taking into consideration the new development, I now identify how this can be translated into revenue figures. First, in view of the short-coming of 58 persons identified because of the need for social distancing aboard planes and second, taking into consideration that the average weight of a person is 151 pounds (includes 16 pounds per person of carry-on luggage), the total weight which cannot be carried amounts to 8797 pounds (3990 Kg or 4 tons).

Now, bearing in mind a World Bank air freight cost estimate of $4 per kg, we have a total of $16K for these 4 tons. I have seen reports of spot rates soaring to $10/kg or even $14/kg depending on the air routes and in view of these, this total of $16K is on the conservative side.

Therefore, in addition to fare, that is ticket prices, airlines do have another lever: air freight rate, which they can auction to make up for reduced number of passengers.

Now, the process of filling up airline seats starts many days, if not weeks, before the actual flight and one of the techniques used by booking managers is to make use of yield management model whereby fares can be adjusted with time with the goal of reaching that load factor of 100%. However, yield managers have now to adapt to a lower passenger load rate of 67% but compensated by a higher cargo weight.

Figure 6: Airlines yield management including less passengers but offset by more cargo weight.

Source: Modelling for airline yield conceptualized for a Boeing 737-800

Therefore, calculations show that it is possible for airlines to offset the shortcomings in passenger numbers through additional cargo weight, without necessarily increasing the price of fares. The figure of 4 tons can be further increased as yield management starts to cover cargo weight.

However, in practice there may be challenges and I now address the risks associated with passenger airlines companies trying to address the spike in demand for air freight.

The risks

It is not wise to base an investment decision solely on news about revenue diversification.

First, there are high costs implications for removing the seats and converting to cargo mode. Some airlines may not be able to cover the costs if the demand for cargo slumps. They will also have to suffer from added cost if they go back to passenger mode.

Secondly, the air freight sector already includes some strong specialized companies like FedEx (FDX) which has aircraft transporting goods to many different parts of the US and the world. Therefore, there is competition and the capacity created as a result of a spike in demand resulting from airlines grounding entire fleets may not last.

Therefore, to address these risks, aircraft should do some cost-benefit analysis, especially at this juncture when already burning millions of dollars per day because of so many grounded planes. They should be very prudent as to expenses.

I next look at the different approaches airlines are adopting to respond to the spike in cargo demand.

Different approaches and Valuation

In case an airline only transports passengers with the usual carry-on luggage (Mode 1), the constraint as to the number of passengers which can be transported means revenue shortcomings, as a result of which operations will not be financially sustainable unless the airline drastically increases the fares it charges.

Figure 7: Different modes of transporting passengers and cargo

Source: Table built from figure 2 and figure 3.

Now, as to the other two modes, each one has its advantages and disadvantages. Mode 2 involves a conversion of the passenger aircraft to carry cargo only and means more capital expenses and this, according to me, in a period of cash burn, is not advisable.

According to a report by Bloomberg: "Unlike some larger carriers, Southwest will confine freight to the bellies of its Boeing Co. 737 aircraft instead of converting planes for cargo."

Therefore, this signifies that Southwest Airlines is opting for mode 3, which means that it is not converting its planes to be able to carry freight.

Moreover, according to the same report, "the Dallas-based carrier wouldn’t convert aircraft to carry only cargo because it might not be profitable. Such conversions would require pulling out seats, creating a real distraction as Southwest focuses on slashing costs."

Now, the very fact that Southwest is avoiding the higher aircraft conversion costs is in line with the management's ability to manage costs better than competitors, as I pointed out in my previous thesis about the company. In that same thesis, I highlighted the airline's CASM which is the Cost per Average Seat Mile being lower to its competitors by as much as 20%.

Moreover, at that time, based on the CASM, I found that Southwest Airlines' stock was undervalued by at least $5 and I again reiterate my position today, this time based on the fact that the airline has at least considered the costs involved in conversion to cargo mode.

Finally, it is only through this quarter's earnings report that a precise figure as to the quantity of freight transported and associated revenues can be obtained.

Key takeaways

To the long list of measures aimed at reducing infection among passengers, including strict screening procedures at airports and enhanced disinfection measures aboard aircraft prior to flights, the latest social distancing requirements by the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee should, according to me, be taken more as safety guideline and confidence-building action than a constraint.

Coupled to this guideline, forthcoming precautionary actions like testing passengers before flights will help to bring back demand.

It should result first in more business travel as grounded sales teams desperately need to fly to close deals after endless video conference sessions and engineers have to be on-site to install upgrades vital to support the network traffic bursts. Also, there are some big tech CEOs who are eager to "walk into a physical meeting."

Moreover, according to Reuters, Southwest Airlines is now experiencing more passenger bookings than cancellations for the month of June.

In this transient period of passenger scarcity, some major airlines are shifting part of their fleet for air cargo work to respond to a peak in demand. To this end, Southwest Airlines seems to have been able to take advantage of the opportunity without, on the other hand, going through a costly aircraft conversion process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are kindly requested to use this work as a guideline and advised to do their own research before investing