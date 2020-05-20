Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) is a stock that just recently came onto my radar when I read Terry Chrisomalis' article here on Seeking Alpha. That led me to doing my own research and discounted cash flow analysis, and I came to much the same conclusion as Terry. Although nothing is ever a certainty with biopharma companies, any way I ran, the numbers suggested substantial upside potential for Urovant. In this article, I'll highlight some important points about the company and the overactive bladder market that plays an important role in my modeling and expectations for the company, and then, I'll give the details of what my discounted cash flow analysis showed.

The Overactive Bladder Market is Large and Vibegron Compares Favorably to Current Drugs

Urovant has 2 main therapies in its pipeline: Vibegron for 3 different indications and URO-902 for overactive bladder (OAB).

Figure 1: Urovant Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

Vibegron for OAB is certainly the most important priority and the biggest near-term value-add for the company at present. Urovant hopes Vibegron will gain FDA approval later this year - it currently has a December 2020 PDUFA date. I don't go into the IBS indication or the OAB gene therapy in this article because Urovant looks undervalued to me based solely on Vibegron for OAB, meaning that these additional indications add even more potential upside but are not necessary to justify a purchase of Urovant stock at its present price level.

OAB is just under a $4 billion market currently, although it is fairly slow growing with an estimated 2.84% CAGR. Urovant's ability to capture a meaningful slice of this market is the pivotal factor in the company's value moving forward, thus it's important to consider what's already approved in this market as well as how Vibegron stacks up.

Current approved drugs in the OAB market mostly fall into 2 categories: anticholinergics and β-3 adrenergics. Anticholinergic drugs block the activity of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in the bladder, which is involved in the process of bladder contraction. These drugs have been on the market for years, and there are at least half a dozen different options that are all generic. The biggest drawback though is the side-effects. As you might imagine, blocking the effect of a critical neurotransmitter has its drawbacks; in this case, drowsiness that could potentially lead to falls in the elderly and an increased risk of dementia. Despite being an older type of therapy, these drugs still have significant sales. One of the market leaders, Vesicare, had about $355 million in US sales in 2019.

The other main class is β-3 adrenergics, of which Vibegron is a part. These drugs act by relaxing the muscles of the bladder wall. The current bestseller in OAB is a β-3 adrenergic, Myrbetriq ((mirabegron)), and netted its owner about $800 million in the US in 2019. The biggest drawback of Myrbetriq is its hypertension risk, so Vibegron's ability to distinguish its safety profile from Myrbetriq is a big opportunity. Hormone treatments and Botox injections are also sometimes used as treatments for OAB, but less commonly.

Urovant recently announced 52-week results from an extension to Vibegron's Phase 3 trial, and they showed long-term safety and statistically significant reductions in multiple measures of incontinence. Perhaps most importantly, the results from this trial extension seemed to rule out the need for Vibegron to carry a hypertension warning like other drugs in its class because the data didn't show an increase blood pressure. Also worth noting, Vibegron won't come with a warning for any of the concerning side-effects of the anticholinergic drugs either, like the dementia risk.

The data from Vibegron's trial doesn't seem to substantially distinguish the drug from an efficacy standpoint over established therapies, but it does seem to have a leg up as it pertains to side-effects which are particularly important in a type of drug that is used long term like drugs for OAB. These comparisons also give me confidence in the good odds of approval for Vibegron because it's not the first β-3 adrenergic to seek approval, and it has a better safety profile than its predecessor. Analysts have projected peak sales up to $1.6 billion for Vibegron, and that seems within the realm of possibility, given the performance of a drug like Myrbetriq despite a serious potential side-effect like hypertension. Despite this, Urovant could still receive a CRL for Vibegron, and that could have devastating results for a small company like Urovant if it were to happen.

Urovant Is Well-Funded Between Current Cash and Their Credit Line from Sumitomo

Urovant's balance sheet is in good shape as Vibegron gets closer to the finish line. At the end of 2019, Urovant had $142 million in current assets, including $132 million in cash and equivalents, versus just $62 million in current liabilities. Urovant had $87 million in long-term debt which is just the initial funding amount from Sumitomo as described below.

Around the end of last year, it was announced that the major Japanese pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:DNPUF) was now the majority owner of Urovant shares and that Sumitomo was providing Urovant with a financing commitment of $300 million that wouldn't come due for 5 years. $87.5 million of that was funded immediately, leaving $212.5 to potentially be used down the road. This loan facility could be huge for Urovant because, given the company's current level of cash, Urovant can likely now avoid another dilutive equity sale to raise cash. It also never hurts to have the backing of a major pharma player, especially when you are a small company breaking into a crowded market. Urovant hasn't announced any further drawdowns on this credit facility as of yet.

Urovant lost about $40 million in the quarter, but $10.3 million of that was a charge related to the Sumitomo transaction. Annualizing that rate, Urovant could be expected to lose about $120 million this year before Vibegron can get on the market. At that rate of cash burn, it appears that Urovant could sustain itself until at least late 2021, but hopefully cash burn will start to slow in 2021 as Vibegron brings in revenue for the company. If Vibegron doesn't get approved this year or if sales pick up slower than expected, it could certainly cause Urovant to have to raise additional dilutive cash which would be a major negative factor for shareholders.

My Modeling Suggests Urovant Shares Could Substantially Beat the Market Over the Next Few Years

I think it's fair to say that Urovant's ability to successfully gain market share in the overactive bladder space as a small, new entrant is the biggest risk for the company. Accordingly, I ran my model at 2 different peak market share levels to see what the impact would be on potential share value based on Urovant's ability to successfully execute Vibegron's launch.

Figure 2: Present Value Calculations for Urovant at 10% Peak OAB Market Share (source: data from Urovant's 10-Q and my calculations based on them)

The first of these scenarios looked at Urovant's present value in the event Vibegron was only ever able to achieve 10% market share. Given the improved safety profile for Vibegron over existing options, this seemed an appropriately conservative estimate to start with. I factored in estimated R&D costs for all of Urovant's current pipeline despite only counting cash flow from Vibegron, and I estimated SG&A and marketing expenses at 35% and 5% of gross product revenues, respectively. I also factored in the potential for the company to raise some additional cash despite the fact that I don't view this as likely for the reasons discussed above.

As you can see in Figure 2, my discounted cash flow analysis with these assumptions resulted in a present value of $10.63 for Vibegron in the OAB indication, which is at least somewhat above where the stock has been trading lately. Again, this is without factoring in any of Urovant's additional pipeline assets, so any eventual cash flow from them would just be additional upside potential.

I next ran my model assuming Vibegron could get to 20% market share. This is still below the 22% market share that I've seen one analyst use in their models.

Figure 3: Present Value Calculations for Urovant at 20% Peak OAB Market Share (source: data from Urovant's 10-Q and my calculations based on them)

As you can see in Figure 3, increasing the market share to just 20% quadruples to fair value estimate in my model, bringing it up to $43.39. This second model results in a fair value estimate that is strikingly similar to the price target Wunderkind research previously published on Seeking Alpha, giving me further confidence in my modeling and the upside potential for Urovant.

Conclusion

Urovant is a clinical-stage biopharma company with its first product likely to be approved later this year. Urovant looks undervalued based on its lead product alone, meaning that the company presents substantial upside for investors, especially if products beyond Vibegron for OAD actually come to fruition. I am likely to initiate a position soon barring a substantial rally before room frees up in my portfolio. Urovant's current share price of under $10 offers a wide margin of safety based on my calculations.

