Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) CEO Robert D'Loren on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Q1 2020 Results Conference Call

May 19, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stan Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Robert D'Loren - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Haran - Chief Financial Officer

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Xcel Brands First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stan Berger. Please go ahead.

Stan Berger

Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for