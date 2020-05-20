That way, if the stock is put to you, you are forced to buy it below intrinsic value.

Are you in need for regular income in the face of near-zero interest rates? Have your go-to income investments shriveled up?

You can use options to generate income to replace or enhance your strategy, although you must use them carefully.

Selling naked (or cash-secured) puts against value stocks is the method we like the most. The reason for this specific strategy is that, should a stock get put to us, we get it at a value price - a price below what we consider to be below long-term intrinsic value.

Not only that, you collect a premium in the process which gives you the income you seek. This is different from selling naked puts against a random stock that may have temptingly high premiums. You can't get greedy by selling naked puts against highly volatile momentum stocks.

Stick with value and stick with discipline. Be an investor, not a gambler.

Thesis

Debt collection companies are the perfect Peter Lynch investment. They are underfollowed, are considered distasteful, and are small companies with big growth prospects. When it comes to debt collectors, about the only business that is more distasteful is... actually, there isn’t one.

Debt collectors take it on the chin in the media all the time, but nobody ever stops to think that if somebody takes out credit and can’t pay it back, the creditor is the one who shoulders the loss when they stuck their neck out in the first place.

Like all markets, a space opened up for collectors, who would either buy up the bad debt that creditors had given up collecting on or try to collect it themselves for a commission. Given that the increase in U.S. household debt alone has always been high and soared to new highs even after the financial crisis, there is plenty of bad debt out there to be purchased.

There are two pieces to a good debt collection business: buying the right debt at the right price, and being effective in collecting it. If a company pays too much, then margins are not optimized. If a company doesn’t have the requisite skill from the collectors on the telephone, money is left on the table.

Yet, the upside potential is enormous if a company gets both parts handled properly. There was a time when bad debt portfolios could be purchased for absurdly low prices. Yet, once competitors entered the market and more sophisticated analytics were used, bidding became competitive and margins got thinner.

Nevertheless, business is booming, thanks to the never-ending availability and usage of consumer credit.

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) is one of the largest debt collection players in the world. Last year, it collected just over $2 billion worth of debt, and still has $7.7 billion remaining, even as it continues to purchase other portfolios.

Encore also operates in the UK, giving it a broader reach than just US consumer debt. Their collections reached an inflection point last year, where the majority of collections are originating from higher-return portfolios even as they reduce costs, improving operating leverage.

The COVID-19 situation will be detrimental in the short term but good for the company in the long term. With tens of millions out of work and most likely the same demographic that will have a lot of bad debt, collections will have to throttle down for a while until people have money again. However, it also means there will be a lot more defaulted debt to purchase.

ECPG is well-positioned with its ample cash position of $195 million and constantly increasing free cash flow, which improved to $268 million last year. EPS is growing at a 40% clip the past two years, reaching $168 million last year.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does ECPG stock qualify?

ECPG stock sold off from $40 per share all the way down to $15 at its nadir - more than 60%. It has since recovered to $32.75 as of Monday.

This is a typical Peter Lynch PEG ratio analysis for stocks like these. With TTM EPS of $3.44 per share, ECPG trades at 9.5x TTM earnings. 5-year annualized growth estimates by analysts shows 13%.

That gives ECPG stock a PEG ratio of 0.72, making it a value stock.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for ECPG stock, specifically.

The primary risk is regulatory and compliance. Due to the uncertainty surrounding debt collection practices during the CFPB’s analysis of the industry, a lot of debt sellers held back their debt because they didn’t want to deal with the risk.

Rules are much clearer now, but regulatory risk remains at the federal and state levels. They are constantly shifting sands, and a sudden break against the industry could severely harm ECPG. Debt collectors must abide by a lot of regulations, and that leaves them open to lawsuits if they fail to do so.

The next biggest risk is pricing. There is a lot of competition for bad debt purchases, and ECPG must be able to buy enough debt and at the right price, and be able to collect on it to remain profitable.

Another issue is bankruptcy laws, which are always in flux and which are complex and may limit the debt that may be collected over the long term.

The company is also highly dependent on taking down debt of its own to purchase receivable portfolios. If the cost of that debt rises, margins get squeezed.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with ECPG stock at $32.74 as of Monday’s close?

The June $30 puts are going for about $1.30 each. This is an excellent return of 4.3% for holding the position for 4 weeks, which annualizes to 55% per year. If put to you, you will be buying ECPG stock at the equivalent of $28.70 per share, which is about a 14% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how debt collection success shakes out, the July $30 puts are also going for about $2.40. That’s a whopping 8% return for just 8 weeks. If put to you, you will be buying ECPG stock at the equivalent of $27.60 per share, a discount of more than 17% from this point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, December’s $27.50 puts sell for about $4.60 per share. You would earn 16% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your ECPG stock bet all the way down to $22.90 per share and owning it at a P/E ratio of just 6x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.