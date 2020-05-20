The telecom still faces a tough revenue trend, not helped by the economic weakness hitting the SMB and consumer space.

For a company like CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) trying to reverse a negative revenue trend, the coronavirus economic shutdown wasn't helpful. The communications company saw increased demand for some services, but the flip side is customers going out of business. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock with a 10% dividend yield and the cash flows to cover this payout while also paying down debt.

Image Source: CenturyLink website

Revenue Setback

The biggest problem facing CenturyLink has been the negative revenue trends. The company has improved EBITDA margins since CEO Jeff Storey took over the business, but the declining revenues haven't always helped the bottom line.

During the last quarter, the telecom giant saw internet backbone usage surge up to 40%, but the company hasn't seen any improvements in the revenue trends. In fact, key Q1 Enterprise revenues were down 1.0% and IGAM revenue slipped 0.6%. These segments were trending flat to up heading into the start of 2020, though the results were better than the trends in Q1'19.

Source: CenturyLink Q1'20 presentation

CEO Jeff Storey addressed this issue on the Q1 earnings call:

Not all of that growth translates to revenue, as contracts often include unlimited usage. But, the overall increase in traffic is a positive leading indicator for us.

What we know is that the usage increase generally doesn't boost revenues in the near term due to the unlimited usage contracts. What we don't know is whether this surge in demand will last long enough for CenturyLink to obtain larger contracts in the future. While at the same time, the company faces SMBs on the verge of going out of business and unemployed consumers unable to pay broadband bills with combined quarterly revenues of nearly $2 billion or 40% of the revenue base.

The problem with the dripping revenues is the lower EBITDA levels despite higher margins. Management has done an excellent job of improving EBITDA margins to new turnaround highs of 42.9%, but the company needs to grow revenues along with the higher margins to grow EBITDA. For Q1, EBITDA was actually down $19 million over last year despite the 120 basis point boost in margins.

Source: CenturyLink Q1'20 presentation

The company only sees the businesses potentially impacted by the virus shutdown as 5% of the $20 billion revenue base, but CenturyLink already faces sales declining 4% on an annual basis. Any lost revenue makes for a more difficult road for the telecom to return to profitable growth.

Yielding More

With the stock at $9.65, CenturyLink offers an incredibly attractive 10.4% dividend yield. The revenue trends are frustrating, but CenturyLink is doing a great job of stripping out costs to improve margins in order to easily cover the large dividend.

Data by YCharts

The company entered the virus outbreak with a 2020 target for $3.25 billion in annual free cash flows while only paying $1.1 billion in dividends. A big boost to the cash flow story is repaying debt and refinancing debt at lower interest rates from the excess cash flows.

For Q1, interest expenses improved $74 million YoY to $449 million in the quarter. The company still has $34.6 billion in debt and around $33.0 billion in net debt, but the telecom has over $2.0 billion in excess free cash flows to cover the dividend whether the economic shutdown hurts cash flows over the rest of 2020, or not.

Investors selling the stock in the $9s don't appear to understand how the payout ratio was very close to 33% heading into the pandemic. CenturyLink could suffer a substantial hit to cash flows and still have the free cash flows to repay debt and cover the $1.1 billion annual dividend payout.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the virus shutdown has shown the value of the CenturyLink network. The company might not ultimately benefit financially from the pandemic, but the telecom is poised to remain relevant over the long term.

Investors should prepare for Q2 weakness, including some bad debt charges. Even the most dire outcome wouldn't impact the ability of CenturyLink from covering the low dividend payout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.