Celsion (CLSN) is in an unusual position: Its potential gains from a possible positive Phase 3 trial readout in July 2020 are at least an order of magnitude. Its potential losses are relatively small. If an investor can stand the risk of failure, it is a good bet, as I will explain below.

Celsion was once a major, up and coming, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Then an earlier trial for ThermoDox failed to meet its endpoint. On a comp basis (its shares have reversed split) it was once worth over $500 per share. Lately it has been trading in the $1.25 to $1.40 range. At the closing price on May 28, 2020, of $1.41, it had a market cap of just $29.3 million. Beware that companies with market caps this low can be subject to manipulation, but do not let that distract you from the potential prize.

What a successful ThermoDox trial outcome would mean

ThermoDox is being tested for HCC (hepatocellular carcinoma), the most common kind of liver cancer. It causes about 660,000 deaths globally each year, with about half of those in China. Risk for it is associated with hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and alcohol abuse. ThermoDox treatment would not be appropriate for all patients; more advanced patients generally need a liver transplant. Surgery and radiofrequency ablation are used for localized tumors. ThermoDox is used with radiofrequency ablation, so it could be used for a large portion of patients. Depending on the pricing, and assuming a minimum of 100,000 patients per year, annual revenue should reach from $500 million up to perhaps $3 billion per year. If even the low number is achieved, Celsion's market cap could go to $10 billion. Which (presuming no more stock is issued, which is unlikely) would come to (drum roll): $333 per share. Which shows why the stock once went over $500 per share. So what are the chances the trail will succeed, especially given that the prior Phase 3 trial failed? To get a grip on that, I will examine the history.

History of ThermoDox

ThermoDox starts with the well-known chemotherapy doxorubicin. Celsion uses lysolipid thermally-sensitive liposome technology to coat tiny droplets of the doxorubicin. ThermoDox is heat sensitive. When heated to 40 to 45 degrees centigrade the coating opens, allowing the doxorubicin to escape.

Like most of the earlier chemotherapies, doxorubicin is toxic to cancer and healthy cells alike, limiting its effectiveness. Like doxorubicin, ThermoDox is delivered with IV infusion. However, the human body is well under 40 degrees Centigrade, so doxorubicin is not released except when part of the body is heated. That is done during RFA, or radiofrequency ablation, which heats both the tumor and some surrounding area of the liver. This delivers 25 times the normal amount of drug to those areas. In addition to the destruction of the tumor by ablation, an anti-cancer chemical in high doses is released in the areas. This helps complete the destruction of the tumor, including around the edges where infiltration may not be obvious, and helps prevent recurrence, which is common when ablation is used alone.

ThermoDox reported successful Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Phase 3 HEAT trial was expected to cap the process with positive results leading to regulatory approval and financial success. But on January 31, 2013, Celsion announced negative ThermoDox Phase III Results.

Usually failure of a Phase 3 trial is enough to end drug development, at least in the indication tried, in this case liver cancer. But data still must be reported to the medical science community, and in going through the data Celsion found something interesting. In each procedure the time of ablation was recorded. It turned out that the patients who had RFA for 45 minutes or more had much better results than those with 45 minutes of RFA or less. Also, the study had used PFS (progression free survival) as its endpoint but Celsion continued to follow the patients for both PFS and for OS (overall survival). In the 45 minutes or more subgroup, PFS and OS continued to improve after the trial ended.

This analysis into two groups that were not part of the plan is called subgroup analysis. It is frowned upon by both the medical establishment and the financial industry. Given statistical fluctuations, if there are any positive results in a clinical trial at all, it may be possible to select out a subgroup where the drug appeared to succeed. This is often just noise.

On the other hand, subgroups may represent genuine information. Even if they appear to be genuine captures of cause and effect, they require new clinical trials for confirmation. After considerable analysis both by Celsion and by outside experts and agencies including the FDA, Celsion decided it was likely that combining ThermoDox with a minimum of 45 minutes of RFA would produce positive results. So the Phase 3 OPTIMA Study was begun. Which brings us almost to the present.

Celsion investors have been through this before

On November 4, 2019, Celsion reported first interim OPTIMA study results. The independent DMC (Data Monitoring Committee) recommended continuing the trial. That was a disappointment to the most optimistic investors, as there was some hope that the early data would prove enough efficacy and statistical significance to stop the trial and apply for FDA approval. On the other hand, it could have been worse: the early data could have showed that the subgroup chosen for study did not show signs of efficacy. The data was compiled after there were 128 deaths in the group of 556 enrolled patients. The data showed PFS and OS tracking similar to the subgroup from the prior study on which the new study is based. Median PFS was 17.3 months, compared to 16.8 months in the HEAT study subgroup. Also, the median follow-up for the interim data was only 25 months.

Presuming the HEAT subgroup and the first interim OPTIMA data are indicative of the general trend, the second interim follow-up, expected to be reported in July, has a much better chance of achieving the necessary endpoints. This is mainly because the median follow-up time will be longer, giving the control group and the treated group more time to diverge in outcomes. The number of deaths hit 158, which was the trigger for the second interim.

The hazard ratio for success at 158 events is 0.70. This is below the hazard ratio of 0.65 observed for the 285 patients in the HEAT Study subgroup of patients treated with RFA greater than 45 minutes." — Michael Tardugno, CEO

The RFA time subgroup

The key question is, does 45 minutes of RFA matter? It makes sense that it matters. It probably matters when ablation is done without ThermoDox. Since ThermoDox is activated by heat, the more heat, the more activation. If the release of doxorubicin kills cancer cells, then the outcome should be better. But we need this trial to prove this hypothesis, since it is entirely possible that 30 minutes of ablation with ThermoDox is, on average, just as effective as 50 minutes plus ThermoDox.

Rest of pipeline

The reason Celsion stock is not likely to fall to zero, even if ThermoDox fails, is that Celsion has a second agent in its pipeline: GEN-1. This uses a totally different, genetics-based technology and is being studied for ovarian cancer. GEN-1 Phase 1b results are encouraging, though the trial size is small.

Cash Position

One final concern is that Celsion has been skimming by on very little cash. At the end of Q1 2020 cash and equivalents were $15.7 million. Management says it has not been issuing much stock to raise cash because that would dilute current shareholders. My guess is that the stock price is so low that to raise significant amounts of cash the dilution would have to be drastic. So Celsion is holding out for positive data. Then cash can be raised with much less dilution, at least that is the hope. Celsion does have a partner in China and has held discussion with other companies about licensing should the results come in positive. But if the results are negative, to keep going cash would have to be raised on the promise of GEN-1, and that might put Celsion in a bind or even bankruptcy.

Conclusion

I am not betting big on Celsion. As I write, it represents under 4% of my portfolio. I would not like it, but I can afford to lose all of that if the second interim and final ThermoDox results are negative. I do not think I will lose it because I also have a positive opinion of GEN-1. But clearly I am in the minority, as shown by the low stock price. For me it looks like a very asymmetrical investment. If ThermoDox fails, I lose something, likely not a lot. If positive results come in, hopefully in July, but perhaps in the final analysis, then I win big. I am not suggesting you take this position, just explaining why I am in it.

