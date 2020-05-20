StageZero Life Sciences' (GNWSF) CEO James Howard-Tripp on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCPK:GNWSF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2020 5:00 PM ET

James Howard-Tripp

Thank you very much and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for the call. Actually, before beginning, we just like to apologize for the confusion around the call for the reason to have to move it. I think as we stated, it is purely the mechanical aspects of doing the audit and it is not any material adverse event relative to the company. And I -- in fact, if anything, the company is doing very well. Thank you.

I will talk relatively little to 2019, mostly about 2020 and some of 2021. The reason for this is very simple. Our world changed dramatically at the end of 2019. I guess what we regard as the COVID world is now dramatically different and I think how you respond to that not only ensures that you will survive, but that you may thrive.

So, the 2019 achievements are pretty significant, but I think the key thing around all it is, is to be able to prepare for everything that comes in 2020 and so we'll actually talk about that a great deal.

Slide four please. So, 2021. I think as we've looked at it -- and I was part of a discussion group about a week ago tied into Mass General, where they were talking about things right now. And for example, about 90% of the hospitals are closed; the 10% of the hospitals that are open are focused very heavily into COVID. You look at how they get to begin to bring patients in for surgery and they say even as they come in, you're going to have to test absolutely -- you're going to be negative or you're going to have to show the antibodies you've added, but you're virus-free.

We go out to the physician practices. About 90% of physician practices are closed at this point. The physicians are at home, the patients are at home. The physicians won't interact with the patients, the patients need medical care. Figuring out how to do that is critical.

If I just stay with the Mass General for a moment, in December of last year, approximately 1% of their interaction with patients was by what they called Virtual Care. Right now, it's 85% of what they do. We had discussion about how much they expected to settle back and general opinion was it'll settle back probably to about 40% to 50%. But what we've seen is an absolute sea change in how things are done.

So, for us, slide five, this is the opportunity. So, we're doing COVID, but we're all about cancer and so cancer will be the leading cause of death in the U.S. by the end of this year.

We know that we're fighting three cancers right now. But our big focus is absolutely is on Aristotle. We also know that cancer is the number one cause of catastrophic health care costs. And I got to come back to this quite a lot because it drives a lot of where we're going.

And then as we did last two and then a pivot to two, we are now conducting the COVID-19 tests, both PCR and antibody. The need is 3 plus million tests per day across the U.S. There's 340 million people in the U.S. The opportunity is gigantic.

Slide six. If you look at how we're going to be able to move into this. First of all, it's all about the telehealth platform. So, everything that we've been building for the last two years has suddenly come into absolute critical focus. And it's giving us an advantage. We were asked to join the most VIP program earlier this year. That is taking hold. That has led to working with reinsurance and again, we come back to this mitigating catastrophic health care cost. Cancer is the number one driver of catastrophic health care costs for employers.

People need to work with that. Do you sign the deal with Uncle Pharma? Uncle Pharma signed with iBodycheck. iBodycheck, the initial deal was around colon centriole. That has been -- now been expanded to include breast centriole and PHI.

And obviously as Benelux countries come through, they've included Germany as well as that begins to expand out of the crisis, we will begin to see testing. We're also pursuing Canadian focused opportunities. We're in active discussions with Canadian groups. And again, as we come out of COVID-19, this will begin to move.

Everything right now is about Aristotle. And we fully expect to be first commercial multiple to hold the end of the year and we will talk about that as we move on down the bottom.

I'm going to take some time to do is to actually talk about the COVID-19 testing because I think there's a lot of -- let's say different understandings out there, we could attempt to try and cure as much of that up as we can.

Slide seven. So, right now we're ramping up our lab capabilities. We have the capability today of doing approximately 1,000 tests today. And as we move out to the next few weeks, we will increase that capability. That is a mix of PCR and antibody test.

We announced a little while ago that we had an initial request for in excess of 250,000 tests that is there. That continues to grow and we are actively testing. We haven't actually started to receive our first revenue.

We're actually amazed at the demand that is out there. And a lot of our focus, as you'll hear us talk about it is from the employer side, but then also into the physician end. And we have had our first trial COVID-19 test run on the Canadian side, just to make sure that we're actually able to send samples down to Richmond at the point at which Canada opens up in an appropriate fashion for us to be able to test.

Slide eight, please. As we talked to how the FDA is allowing the COVID-19 testing to go on. It's been very clear the FDA at this point is providing extremely good guidance.

And so if I step back a little bit, it's to explain a huge amount of confusion regarding what is a good test? What is a reliable test? What is an accurate test? And I think if you look at the FDA right now, they'll tell you that there's something like over 100 different antibody tests in the U.S., of which less than 20 have actually been approved and this is through EU way and intuitive. Did not test out test the BTNX test, which is up for approval and going through the process right now.

FDA has further guided that the tests have to be conducted by clear certified high complexity labs. That's exactly what we are. It is a particular level of expertise at a particular level of diligence and certainty in terms of how the tests are done.

The opposite side of that is it means that the tests are not being done in patients' homes. That doesn't mean you couldn't collect the sample there, but it means the patient cannot do it. They're also not being done in physician offices unless the physicians run a CLIA certified high complexity lab. So, for now, they are with us.

In addition to that, if you do a single antibody test and it was called point prevalence of the disease, in other words, what is the actual prevalence of the disease, the spread of the disease for COVID-19 ought to be somewhere between about 1% and 13%. FDA estimates to be approximately 5% and if you run a single antibody test of a disease with a point prevalence of 5%, and you get a positive results for the antibodies.

When you look at the certainty of that, it's about 50%. Something that's called Positive Predictive Value, PPV. Clearly, being able to give someone a result with only about 50% confidence is not appropriate. So, the way to do the testing is that if you get a positive, you reflex up to do a second test, a second different antibody test to confirm the result. You get a confirmation across both results on the positive; you now have a 99% positive predictive value. In other words, with 99% certainty, you can tell by the individual that they have antibodies.

It works differently on the negative side, if you get a negative result; the negative result is sure, with 99% of confidence that it's correct. So, if you look at how we're doing it, we were one of the first of the groups to actually adopt this as part of looking at it. We will -- we run antibody test only as the duplex model.

When we get to a blood, we will test it with the first test. If it's negative, we report it out negative, but that very high confidence limit. If you get a positive, we automatically do a second test to confirm it. We confirm it on both; we report the result out with 95% confidence. And that's the way we want to do it. That's the way FDA does it.

FDA further has indicated the level required -- the level of sensitivity and specificity for the tests to be acceptable. And they've set the sentence -- sorry, set specificity at 95%. In our case, we have 99% on our test in actual fact; the one is 100%, the bagman tests 100%. The BTNX test is 99%.

So, one we surpass the FDA requirements and we're absolutely right at the top of the. Secondly, when you go to sensitivity, the sensitivity on the antibody called ITG has been set at 90%. Our sensitivity is 98%, 99% between the test, so again, extremely high. On ITM, the antibody, they've set the sensitivity at 70%, our sensitivity is 94%.

So, we well surpass all of the levels in order to say that our tests are good, they are accurate, they are reliable and we're doing it in the best possible way. Why am I talking to at such great length because this is in fact a clear advantage to us as we compete with other groups in the marketplace to provide the testing and that we provide surety and you will see announcements as we go forward in terms of some of this.

Now, we're also doing PCR-based testing. And the PCR-based testing off of the Thermo Fisher system with a EUA is essentially around the 99%, 100% level. Again, it's extremely accurate. And so that is our testing right now.

The way that we're conducting the test is that the -- the order will obviously be placed with us. We use our systems as we've established the various pieces to actually take them out. We use telehealth to gather the system -- sorry to gather the specimens, they come in to us and we conducted tests and then report them out.

Can we go to slide nine, please? So, part of what we're looking at internally is a little bit of that phrase, comfort COVID stay for cancer. And so what is key right now is the number of new partners that we're bringing to the table. And we put out a press release just a short while ago, that in fact talks to the fact that together with UDoTest, UDoTest is our partner on the telehealth side, we've been working with him for over a year to sign with a consortium of 50,000 physicians.

And if you go back to what it was that we were looking at, the physicians need to be able to cater to their practices and the patients. The patients are sitting at home and they want to get tested. The way to get tested is for the physicians to authorize it, but they then need the samples collected. That's where we come heavily into play with the knowledge of both [Indiscernible] network that were tied in with. We're also tied in with some independent labs so that we can do that. The samples come into us we do the test, we report them out.

In addition to that, we obviously have the ability to go to employers and we talked earlier about having partnered with Mercer. Mercer was part of the VIP program, he's putting us in front of employers, the employers want to get their patients tested. And so right now, we're in actual fact extremely busy doing all of this.

We expect the SARS-CoV-2 virus expect to be with us for at least the next 18 to 24 months and it will be a very different world.

Slide 10. We're not moving away from cancer. Cancer is absolutely critical to us and as we've talked about quite often, the majority of cancers have found late. Patients don't adhere to cancer screening. There are all kinds of gaps in the current screening and that's what we intend to fix.

Slide 11, market opportunity for our blood tests as we laid out is no different. We're focusing on physician practices; that will always be part of what we do. However, we're very clearly focused into patient directed testing. And go back to my discussion about Mass General earlier. It's becoming much more a patient-centric healthcare model as we move forward the patient much more in the driving seat, a lot more of it being done from the comfort of their homes. And so you have to be able to cater to this. This is where our two-year build out is really coming to bear.

We are working with large healthcare systems; we bring in more of these into the forefront. And I think one of the advantages is where the sales cycle before was extremely long, the sales cycle now is extremely short. Instead of years, we're talking weeks and so it truly helps.

And I think one of the major aspects that's come forward for us is employers. The other thing too is that all of this is either fixed price. It's by invoice to patients either pay directly or health systems and employers pay on a monthly basis.

And so slide 12, without having to say it again and again, it is telehealth is clearly where things are going.

So, I'll move quite quickly through slide 13 and slide 14, but it really is simply to say that as it has moved, if you go back to what we were talking about, a few months ago, I think was about 6% of Americans actually were utilizing telehealth, however, 66% of them wanted to use it, they just didn't have it available. One of the things that has happened is accelerated all of that.

And then as you look at how we've laid it out. We have the physicians that can authorize the script. We, first of all, have the IT platform, but we have the physicians that can authorize the scripts.

From there we have the mobile phlebotomy capability that can actually draw the samples, we have a peer certified high complexity lab that can absolutely process them, and we move through them. So, in the same way that we do in cancer, we'll do COVID and it's also setting it up for Aristotle.

I think at this point, I will jump right forward to slide 18, half science. So this is introducing Aristotle and if you will remember, it's 10 count set from a single sample of blood.

If you remember what we do it is that circulating blood reflects in a detectable way what is occurring throughout the body. This is constant. This is absolutely each and every second of the day.

And it's the subtle changes that occur in these cells due to injury or disease. The trigger detectable changes in gene expression and it's these changes in gene expression that we measure by changes in mRNA expression. We call this the Sentinel principle. And if you go to our catch line, it's what others dream of creating, we've already developed.

So slide 19.Quarter century was the first of the products that we brought through this. Although the work that we did in the area before that was done across multiple diseases and that's playing out terribly well for us now.

So we started in the arthritis, we did work in the cardiovascular area we did work in neuroscience on both for moving into the cancer area. And colon central is we brought it forward was actually the first 10,000 patients study -- prospective patient studied to save a dime in the space.

We were the ones to chose the two point prevalence with colorectal cancer is 0.7%. As we've reported, the test has not been utilized in over 100,000 commercial patients in the U.S. We detect colorectal cancer in stages one to four, but with a very clear bias towards stages one and two, we have advantages such as finding left and right side cancers.

If you move to Aristotle, what we're doing with Aristotle is also again, a single sample of blood. This time we're not looking for 10 specific cancers. These cancers are very high sensitivity and specificity. And what that really means is that with a high degree of accuracy, we can find the cancers, but we can also fully discriminate each cancer and this is an absolutely major advantage because most of the technologies out there are not yet able to that.

They are much better at doing a post diagnosis. So, in other words, once you have a tissue sample and you know exactly what it is you're looking for, they're much less able to find out early. And I think a recent publication on what would be one of our competitors; show that their ability to correctly find and discriminate cancers was only at about the 50% level. So, they've got a long way to go.

The difference is we're already there. We're unique. We're novel. We're the only ones at this point. And as you can imagine, you begin to attract the right of attention. This is an extremely large revenue opportunity. We have a variety of estimates of how big it is, but all of it -- all of it is very, very attractive.

As we talked about, it's built-on approval proprietary technology platform and we've conducted our initial validation. What we're doing now is we're scaling it up in the lab and preparing it for capital. validations, we take it through to becoming the commercial product.

And the interesting thing to give you a little bit of information on this is if we -- what we, for example, would be doing with colorectal cancer. And so we've taken the colorectal cancer test that currently exists colon centri century, we've actually split it in two. So, if you like we're actually looking for 11 cancers not 10.

But the one aspect of the new colon centri will be that it looks for Frank colorectal cancer lesions. The other aspect is a separate test that looks just for polyps. This will be the first of its kind, and again, with high sensitivity and specificity.

If I go to slide 22, a cartoon is there for a reason. The cartoon is because why are we different? And I think it is to talk again about what I was going through, which is right now we believe we're the only group that in actual fact that can fully discriminate and detect each cancer with high sensitivity and specificity across 10 cancers

We're developing a male and female panel. We're particularly pleased with that because we think that is very much needed. And if I go to slide 23, slide 23 shows the first cancer panel for women. And as you look at it off of a single sample of blood, we will look at the nine specific cancers.

Four of those are just women; ovarian, cervical, endometrial, and breast. They have high sensitivity and specificity and with women testing for women is an underserved market.

And you move to slide 24. We look at the cancer panel for men. That's obviously the six other cancers the one that's specific for males is prostate. We have an ability to add to these, we will add to these. And we have -- I think, as we've talked about, we're in discussion with a rather novel cancer clinic group. And it's interesting to think about what we might be able to do.

And if you think about how, how we actually get to leverage this back across various pieces. Take what is occurring within the business in general as I've been talking to it. So, we through the work that we did before, we have built all of our systems to be able to manage in the new environment, notably through developing the telehealth aspect, you now move to COVID-19 and which is a closed down space of which is getting to remain that way for some time.

It's going to open up again, but again, the learner group at Mass General was talking about everyone fully expects a second peak in November-December. Everyone's desperately hoping that there isn't a third or fourth peak between now and November-December is we actually open up.

But it's a very contagious virus and the only way that you manage to successfully work with the groups is to test. So, we go to what we're doing -- we are working with a city in the State of Georgia right now, an entire city. And the reason that they have asked us to work with them is that they needed to figure out how to open up their economy in this area.

So, the first thing that you want to do is you obviously want to test the first-line responders. So, you begin to do that. From there, you want to test all city employees, because obviously they're in touch with large numbers. They're in touch with the first responders. So, you do that.

But you then go from there to looking at the businesses and so as the businesses open up, you might have consumers that are not terribly concerned about whether they have the virus or not. But you actually have employees that are very concerned; they're the ones that are going to bear the brunt of this.

One way to establish whether you're positive for the antibodies or negative is to actually get tested. The testing is not terribly expensive. It can be done repeatedly and so that's what you want to do. So, as you think about even going into a restaurant, wouldn't you want to go into a restaurant where you would know that the person that's serving you is virus-free?

Will you know the staff that is actually preparing the food is virus-free? Wouldn't they would like to know that it's that way? They would like to know that the protective measures they're taking are correct. And so the proponents of testing and testing and testing again, moved on exactly this path. And so that is why the high demand for where you go, and it's a matter of taking it through. So, it is how we thinking about that.

Now, once we've developed all those relationships and we work with them, isn't it logical as we move down the road that you would want to begin to think about testing these patients for cancer? And as we're talking with the employers, this is exactly what we're getting back. The healthcare systems want it, the long-term care nursing units want it, the whole nursing care units want it, the cities want it, a new drive down, and so that would be the next step.

And so we're bringing a huge number of new customers to the table that we should be able to bring from the covert testing to actually begin to introduce some -- the cancer testing as well.

If I go to slide 25, so Aristotle's in terms of Phase II beyond this is we will move into a number of other areas. We have high interest at this point on euro signs the point at which we will beginning to bring this forward, we were in advance stage of I think where some of medicine was.

On the neuroscience side people are by and large, saying don't bring us diseases for which we don't yet have a solution. That's changed in the last decade and we can now begin to bring it forward and we're starting to get requests for that.

Gastroenterology, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's, these are areas that we know well. And we have both done research in these areas and published on them. The same in the cardiovascular side, the same in the muscular skeletal.

And so absolutely, as we move down the path, we will go there. We're having discussion on the scientific level with a very interesting group that is looking for inflammatory markers across the various cancers and looking for how we might be able to work with them to actually make their treatments more effective. It's very intriguing about that as you think about where you can go as it drives through.

And so, if I go to slide 26, in summary, we think this is an extremely good year for us as we take it through. I think people are aware of what our burn rate is; our burn rate is clearly going to go up as we run through this. But if we can do any windows, the testing volume that we have talked about it, it puts us in extremely good stead.

I think just to put the 1,000 tests a day, which is our starting position on the COVID-19 testing, just to put that into perspective, the CF CMS defines a high throughput testing facility is being able to do 200 plus tests per day. So, we clear these two paths that right out of the starting gate and it is again because of the way the lab is configured. And an obvious question is always starting up. Yes, we're starting up; we're starting up pretty aggressively.

We absolutely want to be positioned for the Aristotle opportunity. That's who we are. That's what we are. That's what we're all about. So, for us, that's absolutely critical. And so look for that -- to come forward as we move out throughout the year.

COVID-19 absolutely presents unique opportunities. And I think the interesting one for us is it requires a unique set of skills. We're very fortunate in that we had been building in that direction, and we have those skills at this point. We therefore are able to deploy them. It is also, for example, what is led to the agreement that I talked about a moment ago with you to test the 50,000 physician group that also brings employers with it.

Without telehealth, without the mobile phlebotomy aspect, we could not have taken part in this. So, it's absolutely critical for us. We also have a solid commercial plan in place of small practices will clearly drive down this area. Concierge medicine where we're convinced will play a bigger part as we move down.

Direct-to-consumer is going to become absolutely pivotal. And I think general feeling is this is becoming as I mentioned earlier, a patient-centric model where the patients much more dictate what they want and how it goes through.

And so the large healthcare systems are always key. They are always key and it's fascinating as you work with them, to look at what the issues are as they begin to open up their hospitals. And you don't go from a hospital that's 90% closed down to being fully open without putting in a considerable set of new policies and we can be a part of that -- our part of that can be part of it.

Employers, high risk populations within that are turning out to be a major opportunity in this; we think that's going to continue to drive down. And then the surprise to us actually was the reinsurance, we hadn't automatically be going down that path. But as you think about going from a group, like working with Mercer, through to the insurance, it makes all the sense in the world that you go to the reinsurance and so that is opening up for us as well.

And so, partly what we've tried to do, because time is restricted on this. We've tried to incorporate as many as the questions that we had actually had emails in and the people were looking for information on.

And so hopefully we've answered a lot of that, particularly around how the testing is structured and what it is and how it works, and what the opportunities are. You'll find a lot of information on the website as well and we will continue to update the market as we move forward, certainly with the raw material pieces of information.

So, with that, we're at the end of our time period. I will thank you for joining us. And if you have questions, please email us. We'll do our best to answer them. Thank you and good afternoon.

