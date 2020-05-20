Flotek has cut costs and divested a legacy company that has given it the cash reserves to survive the downturn that the industry is now experiencing.

Introduction

In recent articles, we've focused a lot on the big three service providers to the oilfield. We will provide an update on them later in this article, along with a recommendation for taking profits.

For a change, in this article we are going to take a walk on the wild side, way down the risk profile, near the Pink Sheets. We will look at a much more marginal third-tier oilfield service provider, Flotek Industries, (FTK). We are spending time on this because this could be a sleeper stock, one that no one pays attention to, and then it has a monster quarter and everyone jumps on the bandwagon, driving the stock price higher. We'd like to get in - potentially before the good news hits the fan, so to speak.

There was also some news today of an acquisition that could be transformative for Flotek. We will discuss this briefly in this article.

The business case for Flotek

FTK has been in the business primarily of providing engineered chemistry-based solutions to common oilfield production and stimulation problems. The big three OFS companies also do this, along with a host of other companies, so the marketplace is very crowded.

Here's the thing though. I think the marketplace will expand, and may actually be doing so now. Now, before you say, "Whoa, the Fluidsdoc has been drinking his breakfast," or some such thing, let's understand... there is an oilfield market that has nothing to do with the rig count.

It's called the "remedial stimulation" market and it could be getting ready to "rip and run," as the saying goes. I'll describe this a bit more, but first, here's a quote from FTK CEO John Gibson in the company's last conference call:

While there is consensus that we are going to see a lot additional softening in the U.S. onshore oil and gas market 2020, we believe an increase in the adoption of specialty chemicals could more than offset the decrease in drilling and completions activity. Very few of the wells that are being completed actually used specialty chemicals if we were to see a tremendous material reduction and volume in drilling, it should not impact our ability to go out and make a difference in those wells that are being completed.



In the most recent call Gibson also extended the application to enhanced oil recovery, (EOR), which is a form of secondary recovery that relies on water and or chemical injected into a reservoir to help drive oil toward well bores.



Source: Flotek Q4 2019 Results Earnings Call Transcript

JP3 Acquisition

With today's announcement of the acquisition of JP3, a data analytics company, the business case has improved substantially for the short run. I haven't had time to absorb all of the implications of this pairing, but it is a vertical integration combing a business that applies chemistry with a business that analyzes the effects of applied chemistry and models scenarios for improvements. The match-up makes sense to me.

(Source: Flotek - Acquisition of JP3 presentation)

The companies combined in a cash ($25 million) and stock transaction that gave FTK 100% ownership of JP3. Data acquisition is a growth business that spans both upstream and downstream applications. JP3 has been in business since 2012 and brings an installed basis of over 60 national and international corporate clients.

One point made in the call today was this is an ongoing business that should be accretive immediately to earnings and should not require a big capital boost to roll out.

What is remedial stimulation?

In an internal DDR article recently, I described some damage mechanisms that could prevent shut-in wells from returning to their former flow rates. (You might consider giving the paid service a trial to read this one. There's no risk, as a two-week free trial is in effect!) In the event a company observes this phenomenon, they will likely bring in a specialist such as Flotek to formulate a chemical intervention plan. Chemistries employed in this effort are shown below.

(Source: Flotek website)

I could write a separate article on each of the chemistries listed above. I included it just to show how varied the remedial stimulation business actually is.

One thing that will drive operators to expand this sort of activity is that it is much cheaper than drilling a well. Smaller rigs, called "workover" rigs, or rigless interventions are generally all that's required to deliver remedial chemistry to an already completed but underperforming well. Smaller rigs, fewer people, and less-complex operations. There are even situations where a service company will just bullhead (bullheading is when you pump without return circulation) stuff down the production tubing. Compare the footprint of the Key Energy workover rig in the first picture to the massive Nabors Industries drilling rig in the second picture below.

(Key Energy workover rig)

(Nabors rig)

In summary, operators looking for low-cost ways to restore incremental production to a well are going to be looking for assistance from the service industry. Flotek is very well-positioned to step in and assist here.

Experienced management

The company has made some moves recently that should help it gain credibility in the marketplace.

John Gibson, CEO, has an impeccable track record in the oil industry. Trained as a geologist, he spent years at Chevron as head of subsurface research. If you're wondering, "subsurface research" is code for understanding and interpreting the reservoir components that yield oil and gas. Give his other credentials a read at the linked page above. I cannot conceive of an executive better prepared to turn a company like Flotek around.

Ryan Ezell, Senior Vice President of Operations, is the real deal when it comes to oilfield operations as well. In a 20-year career at Halliburton, he rose to be VP of the Drilling and Evaluation division. Ezell is a techie with a doc in chemistry.

Technology and Expertise

The way chemistry is now sold in the oilfield is vastly different from a few years ago. Historically, "snake oil" salesmen would "wine and dine" oil company foremen, who would then buy drums of chemicals from them to pump down the well. If one drum of goop didn't work, they'd try something different. You're going to read this and think I am exaggerating to make a point. I'm not. Well, maybe a little, but not much.

The last few years have seen the rise of the techie in the oilfield. Part of this is because most of the big companies no longer do their own R&D for oilfield applications. They rely heavily on experienced, highly technical advisors from service companies, in many cases to work up a complete plan of attack to repair a well or an entire field. Operators want a lot of assurance in advance that the chemistry they are deploying will have the desired efficacy on the well. Mark Lewis, Senior Vice President of Global Accounts, comments:

They are professional sales people, chemists, chemical engineers, petroleum engineers, business graduates, all graduates on the focus on the outcome of the clients.



Source: Flotek Q4 2019 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Transformative technology

As a lay person, you might be surprised at some of the feedstocks for oilfield chemistry. Oil derived from orange peels, the finished extract of which is called D-Limonene, is the basis for a lot of oilfield chemistry.

(Source: Flotek website)

Flotek has commercialized a form of this that it refers to as CnF. As I said earlier, it has a number of applications, but note the one I have circled in the paste above as an example. One big problem the oilfield experiences is water invasion in the near wellbore displacing oil. This is a big problem in restarting oil wells. CnF is one way to attack this in conjunction with other chemistry.

Side note: Discrete chemicals are rarely pumped by themselves. Usually, there are complex combinations that each deliver engineered functions to the overall task. This is a hideously complicated development process that can take months of investigation before you ever go out and pump it down the well. Do you now see why a highly technical and industry-leading workforce is needed to sell these chemicals to sophisticated buyers, like scientists and engineers? I will now consider this point made and move on.

A big relief

As the result of the sale of its Florida Chemical Company subsidiary (the source of the orange peel extract) in early 2019, Flotek has a storehouse of cash to support its current operations. In this transaction, it was also saddled with some now-onerous take or pay provisions for FCC's D-Limonene output. Ones that seemed reasonable at the time with 1,000 rigs turning to the right, but in present day are crushing.

Ryan Ezell, VP of OPs, comments about a substantial reduction in this commitment:

We worked with FCC to align the agreement with our current business. In order to achieve alignment, we agreed on a reduction in the quantity of terpene we required to purchase from FCC by approximately 3/4 for 2020 and by approximately half in each of 2021, 2022 and 2023 and we also agreed to an all-in fixed price per pound for terpene in 2020, that is 45% below the price of the original agreement. To make the amended terms and conditions effective, Flotek made a one-time payment of $15.8 million to FCC. Including the payment, this effectively reduces our commitment to less than 50% of the original contract based on current market pricing.



Source: Flotek Q4 2019 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Balance sheet

Of course, the company is losing money now. Operators have not had time to develop stimulation plans for the wells they've only just shut in. There is a general chill in oilfield activity at present. That makes liquidity the primary metric by which to judge taking a position.

This is the point. Flotek has cash to make to the upturn:

Turning to the balance sheet, as of March 31, we had cash and equivalents of $80.3 million, no debt outstanding and $6.6 million in escrowed funds still included on our balance sheet reflecting the estimates of our claim to the remaining balance of the indemnity escrow related to the sale of Florida Chemical to Archer-Daniels-Midland. The company has also received $4.8 mm from the PPP act.



Source

Without this cash and debt position, we wouldn't be talking about Flotek. Additionally, it has been cost cutting in the usual places, but wringing $30 million of cost out of a company currently capitalized at ~$48 million is quite significant.

These initiatives complement the approximately $30 million of annualized cost reductions across the business, which we implemented in 2019. We look forward to discussing our current efforts in more detail when we report first quarter results in a couple of months.

The company has also acted to conserve cash by reducing salaries for senior officers and the Board of Directors. The workforce has been slashed by 35% and discretionary savings of $4 million on an annualized basis found, along with a reduction of its corporate footprint by paying off its corporate HQ lease - a savings of over $2.7 million over the life of the lease. These constitute a meaningful down payment of the $30 million of savings promised in the quote above.

Risks

The obvious risk is competition. Flotek is an engineering and chemistry technology purveyor, not a manufacturer. This is a crowded field, as I've said. But again, it would be hard to imagine an executive team that could open more doors. I think it's got a shot.

While not imminent, there is certainly the dimunition risk is on the table with the delisting notice from the NYSE. This can be cured in a number of ways, but given market conditions, is usually done by reverse split. Some of that risk has been pushed back as the NYSE has loosened the compliance standard for companies to get their shares back over $1 USD. This happened today with the announcement of the JP3 acquisition.

A quick report card on recent picks

Back in late March and early April, in public versions of articles that appeared somewhat earlier in The Daily Drilling Report, we focused heavily on the three beaten-down major oilfield service OFS providers: Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), and Baker Hughes (BKR). The primary focus of these article was to show they had ample liquidity to survive the next few months.

To our credit and gratification, all three are well above the entry points we suggested in the articles linked above. Substantially so in all three cases. Halliburton, for example, has more than doubled from the ~$5.00 entry point we proposed in the article. If you took any of these recommendations, you've made some money. It might be smart to take profits on at least part of your positions.

Your takeaway

The company spiked as much as 17% on news of the acquisition of JP3. When you're starting below $1.00, it doesn't take much.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I think FTK is focused on the right customer band, as described below:

Our key sales focus is growing market strategy by improving returns for our current customers, rebuilding relationships with past customers, and identifying new customers that can benefit from our chemistry solutions. Additionally, we are catalyzing focus on total cost of recovery per barrel of oil equivalent rather than just the initial purchase cost as well as strengthening the publicly available evidence for the efficacy of using advanced C&F products to materially impact oil and gas recovery and profitability for operators.



Source: Flotek Q4 2019 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Most companies are too focused on unit costs these days. It's easy - all you have to do is count unit/price. Cost in use is a different way of looking at the overall value proposition something brings to a problem. That's what's being described above, and is the only intelligent way to run a business like this. It's the way I used to do it when I was active in the business.

Much of the recent decline relates more to the overall abysmal condition of the oil market than any fault I can find with FTK presents.

When the opportunities in applied chemistry are paired with the strong management and vision of the company for where it wants to go, I think a reasonable investment case is made for the company at current levels.

If your risk profile includes a micro-cap, high-risk candidate like FTK, I encourage you to give it a think.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTK, HAL, SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.