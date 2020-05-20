Preclinical data, as we discussed in our last article, supports a prediction for positive data in the current COVID-19 trial.

This article sets forth various theoretical options strategies for BCRX and analyses which is the best among them.

In my last article, I discussed why past data about galidesivir makes BioCryst (BCRX) a likely winner in the coronavirus treatment scenario. We saw that galidesivir presented strong preclinical data targeting viruses similar to SARS-COV-2, and therefore we concluded that there's a likelihood of success for the Phase 1 trial of galidesivir in COVID-19 patients. There's also the fact that Galidesivir's immediate competitor remdesivir presented good data in its own trial, which is another evidence supporting galidesivir's potential. Since BCRX happens to be a much smaller company than Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), it is likely also that its potential is higher.

Besides galidesivir, BCRX also has another candidate named Berotralstat (BCX7353), targeting hereditary angioedema or HAE, which is actually the lead candidate for BCRX. While in an earlier article I didn't find an investment thesis based on berotralstat alone convincing because of the differentiated market, I believe berotralstat acts as a sound backup plan for someone investing in BCRX for its new COVID-19 potential.

Given the above, we took a look at the stock buying and options strategies available to us to invest in galidesivir's potential while limiting our damage in case of failure. Described below are the various strategies along with their pros and cons. The best strategy includes a stock buying and writing some calls.

Fundamental scenario - data and assumptions

The following assumptions are made for BioCryst stock movement vectors in the next 3-4 months.

Phase 1 Brazil-based COVID-19 trial of galidesivir will yield data by late July

If data is clearly positive, stock will go to $8 on the COVID-19 hype. I call this hype not because this isn't a tough disease and a treatment is not important, but because the last couple months have pushed all COVID-19 pipeline companies up, despite some very questionable announcements from certain companies.

If data is mixed, then, since this is early-stage non-pivotal trial, data can be interpreted to give positive slant - stock can go up to $6. Moreover, berotralstat can act as a fallback option here, providing support to the stock price in the face of mixed data.

If data is clearly negative (very unlikely scenario given in vitro data and remdesivir similarity with galidesivir), stock will find support at $3.5, again because of PDUFA of the lead candidate berotralstat in December.

Options strategies and analyses

Based on the above assumptions, here is the best options strategy for BCRX. Arguments are provided below. (Note - we are not investment advisors and these statements are merely suggestive)

I would buy BCRX stock @$5 and write a September call option at $8 per share, at a premium of $1.25.

Data table

Discussion

As trial results are expected by no later than late July or early August, we expect remarkable price movement by that time. As the July options will expire by that time, we tried to find out payoff from different option trading strategies by considering the call and put options of next maturity date, i.e. September 18, 2020. As we expect the price of BCRX to remain within a range of $3.5 to $8 per share, our option strategies involve call and put options within a strike price of $3 to $8. Also as we expect the most likely price range in September to be between $6 and $8, most options in our strategy are with strike price of $6, and $8.

We found that only the condor spread strategy may provide positive cash flow under any exercise price. However, the cash flow is significantly low ranging from $0.06 to $2.06, with the maximum cash flow potential revolving somewhere around the current price. Thus, condor spread may become an effective strategy for a risk averse person.

However, if we take a bullish view with most likely price to be higher than $6 per share, then covered call or protective put is the correct strategy. While covered call has a limited profit potential of $4.5, Protective put has a potential of unlimited profit in theory. However, the breakeven is quite high at $6.5 for protective put, while it's quite low at $3.75 for the covered call. As we are quite optimistic of a lower limit of $3.5 per share, in our assumption, chances of loss from covered call are negligible. Again, in our most likely price estimate (between $6 and $8) covered call provides much better payoff ($2.25 to $4.25) than that of protective put (-$0.5 to $1.5). Thus our desired strategy will be a covered call in which we would buy BCRX stock @$5 and write a September call option at $8 per share, at a premium of $1.25.

The various scenarios are discussed below.

Covered Call: Buying BCRX stock @$5 and writing a call option at $8 per share, and at a premium of $1.25, thus having an initial cash outflow of $3.75

Market Price Cash Inflow from Stock Cash Inflow from Option Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 3 3 0 3.75 -0.75 4 4 0 3.75 0.25 5 5 0 3.75 1.25 6 6 0 3.75 2.25 7 7 0 3.75 3.25 8 8 0 3.75 4.25 9 9 -1 3.75 4.25 10 10 -2 3.75 4.25

Protective Put: Buying BCRX stock at $5 per share, and buying a September put option at $4 per share at a premium of $1.5, thus having an initial cash outflow of $6.5

Market Price Cash Inflow from Stock Cash Inflow from Option Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 2 2 2 6.5 -2.5 3 3 1 6.5 -2.5 4 4 0 6.5 -2.5 5 5 0 6.5 -1.5 6 6 0 6.5 -0.5 7 7 0 6.5 0.5 8 8 0 6.5 1.5 9 9 0 6.5 2.5 10 10 0 6.5 3.5

Straddle: Buying/Selling a call and put option with the same exercise price and the same expiration date. The maximum loss for a straddle buyer is the option premium in both the options.

Example: Buying BCRX September call at $6 per share, and buying a BCRX September put option at $6 per share at a premium of $1.82 and $0.94, respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $2.76

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 4 $2.76 1.24 3 0 3 $2.76 0.24 4 0 2 $2.76 -0.76 5 0 1 $2.76 -1.76 6 0 0 $2.76 -2.76 7 1 0 $2.76 -1.76 8 2 0 $2.76 -0.76 9 3 0 $2.76 0.24 10 4 0 $2.76 1.24

Strangle: Buying/Selling a call and put option with the different exercise price and the same expiration date. The strike price of call option should be higher than the strike price of put option.

Example: Buying BCRX September call at $8 per share, and buying a BCRX September put option at $3 per share at a premium of $1.25 and $0.6, respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $1.85

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 1 1.85 -0.85 3 0 0 1.85 -1.85 4 0 0 1.85 -1.85 5 0 0 1.85 -1.85 6 0 0 1.85 -1.85 7 0 0 1.85 -1.85 8 0 0 1.85 -1.85 9 1 0 1.85 -0.85

Butterfly Spread: Buying one call option at higher strike price, buying one call option at a lower strike price, and selling two call options at a same intermediate strike price. The options are of same expiration date, and on same underlying asset. Here, the person is trying to play safe and is neither bullish nor bearish.

Example: Buying BCRX September call at $8 per share, Buying BCRX September call at $4 per share and selling two BCRX September call options at $5 per share at a premium of $2.61$1.25, $2.1, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $0.34

Market Price Cash Inflow from $4 Call Cash Inflow from $8 Call Cash Inflow from $5 Call Initial Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 0 0 -0.34 0.34 3 0 0 0 -0.34 0.34 4 1 0 0 -0.34 1.34 5 2 0 0 -0.34 2.34 6 3 0 -2 -0.34 1.34 7 4 0 -4 -0.34 0.34 8 5 0 -6 -0.34 -0.66 9 6 1 -8 -0.34 -0.66 10 7 2 -9 -0.34 0.34

Strips: Buying/Selling a call option and two put options with the same exercise price and the same expiration date. The maximum loss for a strip buyer is the option premiums, but here the buyer is more bearish.

Example: Buying BCRX September call at $6 per share, and buying two BCRX September put options at $6 per share at a premium of $1.82 and $ 1.88, respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $3.7.

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 8 3.7 4.3 3 0 6 3.7 2.3 4 0 4 3.7 0.3 5 0 2 3.7 -1.7 6 0 0 3.7 -3.7 7 1 0 3.7 -2.7 8 2 0 3.7 -1.7 9 3 0 3.7 -0.7 10 4 0 3.7 0.3

Straps: Buying/Selling two call options and one put option with the same exercise price and the same expiration date. The maximum loss for a strap buyer is the option premiums, but here the buyer is more bullish.

Example: Buying 2 BCRX September call at $6 per share, and buying one BCRX September put option at $6 per share at a premium of $3.64 and $ 1.88 respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $5.52.

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 4 5.52 -1.52 3 0 3 5.52 -2.52 4 0 2 5.52 -3.52 5 0 1 5.52 -4.52 6 0 0 5.52 -5.52 7 2 0 5.52 -3.52 8 4 0 5.52 -1.52 9 6 0 5.52 0.48 10 8 0 5.52 2.48

Vertical Bullish spread: Buying a call option at lower strike price and selling another call option at higher strike price at the same expiration date. Here, the person is expecting the price to go up.

Example: Buying BCRX September call at $6 per share, and selling one BCRX September call option at $8 per share at a premium of $1.82 and $ 1.25, respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $0.57

Market Price Cash Inflow from $6 Call Cash Inflow from $8 Call Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 0 0.57 -0.57 3 0 0 0.57 -0.57 4 0 0 0.57 -0.57 5 0 0 0.57 -0.57 6 0 0 0.57 -0.57 7 1 0 0.57 0.43 8 2 0 0.57 1.43 9 3 -1 0.57 2.43 10 4 -2 0.57 3.43

Vertical Bearish spread: Buying a call option at higher strike price and selling another call option at lower strike price at the same expiration date. Here, the person is expecting the price to go down.

Example: selling BCRX September call at $6 per share, and buying one BCRX September call option at $8 per share at a premium of $1.82 and $ 1.25, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $0.57.

Market Price Cash Inflow from $6 Call Cash Inflow from $8 Call Cash Inflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 0 0.57 0.57 3 0 0 0.57 0.57 4 0 0 0.57 0.57 5 0 0 0.57 0.57 6 0 0 0.57 0.57 7 -1 0 0.57 -0.43 8 -2 0 0.57 -1.43 9 -3 1 0.57 -1.43 10 -4 2 0.57 -1.43

Condor Spread: Buying one call option at higher strike price, buying one call option at a lower strike price, and selling two call options at two different intermediate strike prices. The options are of same expiration date, and on same underlying asset. Here, the person is trying to play safe and is neither bullish nor bearish.

Example: Buying BCRX September call at $3 per share and $8 per share and selling September call options at $5 per share and $6 per share, at a premium of $2.61, $1.25, $2.1, and $1.82, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $0.06.

Market Price Cash Inflow from $8 call Cash Inflow from $3 call Cash Inflow from $5Call Cash Inflow from $6 Call Initial Cash Inflow Net Cash Flow 2 0 0 0 0 0.06 0.06 3 0 0 0 0 0.06 0.06 4 0 1 0 0 0.06 1.06 5 0 2 0 0 0.06 2.06 6 0 3 -1 0 0.06 2.06 7 0 4 -2 -1 0.06 1.06 8 0 5 -3 -2 0.06 0.06 9 1 6 -4 -3 0.06 0.06 10 2 7 -5 -4 0.06 0.06

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, these options strategies and other similar actionable investment material are reserved for our subscribers. However, we will provide the occasional strategy to the public site so you know what we do inside TPT.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.