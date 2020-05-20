Bandwidth (BAND) reported a very strong Q1 with revenue growing an impressive 29% and was well ahead of expectations. The company also demonstrated some margin expansion as the company has been one of the few to immensely benefit from the transition to a work-from-home model.

The company also reported Q2 guidance and 2020 full-year guidance that was nicely above expectations. However, I believe the guidance remains a little conservative as the company likely does not want to become too bullish in an already strong marketplace demand. The only thing keeping me from going all-in on this name is valuation, which has quickly expanded to ~8.5x 2020 revenue.

Unlike the vast majority of stocks in the market, BAND has been a beneficiary of the global pandemic as companies have massively invested more into their internal communications in order to upgrade them to cloud-based software. The work-from-home model has encouraged increased investments in this area and could continue to benefit BAND for the next several quarters.

Year to date, the stock is up over 70% and since reporting earnings just two weeks ago, the stock is up around 35%. However, with the increased stock price also comes an increased valuation. At ~8.5x 2020 revenue, I have become a little more hesitant to put new money to work at this time.

Over the long term, I believe BAND will continue to be a winner given the structural change in cloud-based communications and long-term investors will continue to be rewarded.

Communication Platform as a Service, better known as CPaaS, helps provide the software necessary to enable communication between businesses and consumers. The old, classic example of this was Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) relationship with Uber (UBER). TWLO helped provide the software platform to enable UBER to send their users a text message that their ride arrived.

CPaaS providers such as BAND and TWLO are becoming the backbone of communication between tech-savvy consumers and the increasingly tech-friendly businesses. The use cases for CPaaS go much further beyond companies sending notifications through text messages. CPaaS also includes in-app calling features, hiding unwanted telephone numbers, and more. BAND specifically focuses on domestic voice communications and also focuses on different messaging APIs. With the communication features being delivered via the cloud, there is no on-premise hardware necessary, and the software functionality provides for easier updates and improvements, building on an enterprise's global communication. The continued shift towards moving resources and applications to the cloud in addition to replacing legacy communications companies provides a significant industry tailwind for BAND.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew an impressive 29% to $68.5 million, which was well above expectations for ~$63 million and management’s initial outlook for the quarter of $55.2-55.7 million. Not surprisingly, revenue growth was very strong given almost every company has transitioned to a work-from-home model, thus needing to utilize Bandwidth’s solutions for communications.

This was exemplified by CPaaS revenue, which grew 31% during the quarter to $59.1 million, continuing to drive the overall company’s revenue growth. This revenue stream remains highly recurring and one of the biggest metrics investors look at in this name. In addition, the number of active CPaaS customers during the quarter increased 34% to 1,808, which compares to 1,728 customers last quarter. Dollar-based net retention rate of 126% improved from 113% last quarter and demonstrated the increased amount of services BAND was providing to their customers. The rapid increase in the number of users, customers, and customer spend could continue for the next few quarters and companies become accustomed to the work-from-home model.

Even as revenue accelerated during the quarter, gross margin remained strong at 51%, improving from 49% in the year-ago period. CPaaS gross margin also improved to 50%, up from 47% in the year-ago period. While these margins seem low relative to other software companies in the market, CPaaS companies typically have lower gross margins because of the telecom connectivity expenses related to operating the business. Nevertheless, the very strong revenue growth and margin expansion led to EPS of $0.04 during the quarter, much better than expectations for an EPS loss of $0.11.

Revenue for Q2 is expected to be $70.2-70.7 million, with CPaaS revenue contributing $61.5-62.0 million. At the time, this was above expectations for revenue of ~$65 million. In addition, EPS for the quarter is expected to be a loss of $0.01 to a gain of $0.01, which was better than expectations at the time for a loss of $0.08.

Given the company’s high level of demand and recurring revenue stream, management was able to provide an update to their full-year guidance. Revenue for 2020 is expected to be $281.6-283.1 million (which is up from their previous guidance range of $272.7-274.7 million). CPaaS revenue is now expected to be $246.8-248.3 million, up from the previous guidance of $242.2-244.2 million. While the raised guidance is nice to see, I believe management was a little conservative as Q1 revenue beat expectations by ~$5 million. However, being conservative during uncertain times is the right approach as it does not place too much pressure on beating expectations.

Valuation

While many other companies have seen pressure on their stock price so far this year given the massive amount of uncertainty in the market, BAND has actually seen their stock rise over 70% so far in 2020. Since reporting earnings just two weeks ago, the stock has gone up around 35%. Given the rapid increase in stock price and favoritism among investors, valuation continues to rise, which begs the question as to when is valuation too expensive.

The peer group used for this analysis were the main CPaaS players, including BAND, Twilio, Vonage (VG), and UCaaS players RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). Each of these companies is in a great position to take advantage of the changing market and has revenue growth rates well above the market average.

With a current market cap of ~$2.60 billion, cash of $180 million, and no debt, this implies an enterprise value of ~$2.40 billion. With management updating their 2020 revenue guidance to $281.6-283.1 million, this implies a 2020 revenue multiple of ~8.5x. With ~85% of the company's revenue coming from CPaaS, this is highly recurring and visible, meaning investors are able to more confidently place a higher revenue multiple. However, at this high of a multiple, investors must start questioning if valuation has gotten out of control.

I believe BAND will continue to grow well above 20% for the next several years given the structural shift to a work-from-home model and companies likely to invest more in cloud-based communications platform. Investors have become very bullish around this trend and the stock has shown significant strength during the year.

Over time, revenue growth will return to a more normalized revenue; however, it is uncertain if this will occur in the next quarter or in the next five years. In addition, margins continue to show signs of expansion and over time they will likely continue to expand as the company gains scale and better leverages their operating expenses.

For now, the only thing keeping me from being extra bullish on this name is valuation. At ~8.5x 2020 revenue, the stock is trading well above their historical forward revenue range. Even though the stock has had a big run since reporting earnings, I think the long-term prospects for the company remain very healthy. At these levels, I would be a little more hesitant to put new money to work but for investors already with a position in the name, I would continue to watch it grow over the long term.

Risks to BAND include a more competitive market with players such as TWLO and VG. Other new entrants into the market would cause increased competition and possibly lower revenue growth. Also, the transition to a CPaaS infrastructure may take longer than expected and would result in lower revenue growth. Valuation can also become a risk as the market tends to punish higher-valued names during a correction phase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.