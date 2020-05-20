NXT Energy Solutions Inc.'s (NSFDF) CEO George Liszicasz on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:NSFDF)

Q1 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 19, 2020, 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

George Liszicasz - President and CEO

Eugene Woychyshyn - Vice President, Finance and CFO

Rashid Tippu - Director, GeoSciences, Africa, Asia and Middle East

Enrique Hung - Director, GeoSciences Americas

Mohammad Saqib - Operations Director and Head, Interpretation

Conference Call Participants

Mike Mork - Mork Capital Management

Peter Mork - Mork Capital Management

Stan Trilling - NXT Energy Solution

Jerome Hass - Lightwater Partners

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentleman. My name is James, and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NXT Energy Solutions’ 2020 First Quarter