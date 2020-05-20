NXT Energy Solutions Inc.'s (NSFDF) CEO George Liszicasz on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:NSFDF) Q1 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

George Liszicasz - President and CEO

Eugene Woychyshyn - Vice President, Finance and CFO

Rashid Tippu - Director, GeoSciences, Africa, Asia and Middle East

Enrique Hung - Director, GeoSciences Americas

Mohammad Saqib - Operations Director and Head, Interpretation

Conference Call Participants

Mike Mork - Mork Capital Management

Peter Mork - Mork Capital Management

Stan Trilling - NXT Energy Solution

Jerome Hass - Lightwater Partners

All participants will be in a listening-only mode for the first part of the conference call, with the ability to ask questions after the presentation by the company.

George Liszicasz

Thank you, James. Welcome and thank you everyone for joining us for the NXT Energy Solutions' first quarter 2020 financial and operating results conference call. This is George Liszicasz and joining me on today on this conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Rashid Tippu, Director of GeoSciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East; and Enrique Hung, Director of GeoSciences for the Americas; and Mohammad Saqib, Operations Director and Head of Interpretation.

The purpose of today's call is to briefly discuss the highlights of the release of NXT’s first quarter 2020 financial and operating results and to update the market on our business activities, since our last call about a month ago on April 14, 2020.

Following our updates, we will open the line for questions. Please note all statements made by the company and management during this call are subject to the readers advisory regarding forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures set forth in our 2020 results press release and MD&A issued last week.

All dollar amounts discussed in today’s conference call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial and operating results and contents consolidated interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 were published May 14th and are available at NXT’s website, as well as on SEDAR’s website.

Now over to Eugene for the financial review.

Eugene Woychyshyn

Thank you, George, and welcome everyone. As George mentioned, our first quarter 2020 financial statements and management discussion analysis were filed on SEDAR’s website last Thursday and EDGAR on Friday.

From a financial perspective, the focus remained on continuing to control and optimize non-core corporate costs and support the business developments efforts. We're also actively applying for various COVID-19 government support programs.

For the first quarter our financial results were as follows. There were no revenues during the first quarter, but we did collect US$466,000 and our Nigerian SFD survey. We have now collected just over 94% of the revenue. The final payment of approximately US$500,000, which is in fact a performance bond is expect to be paid in Q3. We elected not to enforce it until either upon the completion of a new contract with a PE Energy or at the closure of the current contract.

For the quarter NXT recorded a net loss of approximately CAD1.33 million or basic and diluted CAD0.02 per share based on CAD64.4 million weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of CAD1.76 million in Q1 of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were CAD1.7 million, including survey costs. This included a non-cash expense of CAD0.47 million related to amortization and stock-based compensation expenses.

Operating activities used CAD0.63 million of cash during the quarter. Cash and short-term investments were CAD6.24 million at March 31, 2020, and net working capital was CAD6.16 million. This includes receipt of the US$466,000 of payments for the Nigerian SFD survey on March 25th.

G&A expenses increased 6% or CAD52,000 in Q1 2020, compared to Q1 2019 as a result of the following. Salaries, benefits consulting charges actually decreased by CAD36,000 or 8% primarily due to one less head count. Business development costs increased by CAD90,000 or 219%, primarily due to the negotiation of further African surveys. In Q1 2019 resources were focused on the implementation of the Nigerian SFD survey contract.

To summarize some key financial points, we ended the quarter with CAD6.24 million of cash and short-term investments on hand and a networking capital balance of CAD6.16 million. Net loss for the quarter was CAD1.33 million. Cash used in operations was CAD0.65 million. We continue to focus on cost control.

I would now like to hand the call back over to George to further discuss their business update and for plans.

George Liszicasz

Thank you, Eugene. Let us visit -- revisit some of the discussion points covered during our last call on April 14. First, there is a noticeable change in the approach we got in COVID-19 virus. There is a breath of fresh air as the U.S. and Canada reopening their economies in stages. We see the same effort taking place worldwide. We all hope that any effective vaccine will be found. The economic engine of the mighty U.S.A. is now restarted, and I'm confident that the process will continue.

The second good news is the steady rise of oil price. At the time of our last call on April 14th, WTI was trading at CAD20 a barrel. Today, it was trading at CAD32 per barrel. As I mentioned on the last call, I expect WTI to stabilize about CAD45 during September. The World War between Saudi Arabia and Russia and these with OPEC class agreement on the history production cut. I believe the stored oil we have dried up by the end of June. Global demand for oil is expected to increase. As more countries are returning to normal operations and consumption.

Oil price will also be affected by the ability of the shale industry to recover. Many billions of dollars invested have been already lost. In addition, we can expect a shrinking supply due to the shutting wells, reduction of shale production and the steady decline of exploration activities and discoveries.

That brings us to the business at hand and the opportunities NXT is pursuing currently. NXT has focused most of its business development on national oil company's annual fees, even their longer strategic planning time horizon, large fiscal resources, general stability available land base and their relative installation from the day-to-day happenings of the hydrocarbon market.

Our contract history to-date while so and measured has demonstrated the success of this effort. In many countries NOCs contributes significantly to the nation's economic wellbeing over the long-term, which means that they have multiple reasons to continue their exploration and production activities. Even the current fiscal state of the industry, they have find new clients ways to explore and produce more effectively at a lower cost.

NXT provides the NOCs with a proven and patented upstream geophysical method that can be rapidly deployed at a competitive cost and with the potential of significantly enhancing success while fitting effectively within the established exploration cycle.

With respect to the business travels under the COVID-19 restrictions, I will emphasize that NXT continues to communicate with customers via available communication methods such as teleconferences and online video conferencing. We are hopeful that the lifting of restrictions and no significant second wave that we can move to the final steps in our negotiations with our customers.

Furthermore, NXT had a very busy first quarter, where my team and I engaged at a broad scale international market business development effort, which included signed memorandum of understanding with an independent oil company within invest in East Central Africa. With the recent uptick at oil price, we expect greater momentum regarding this opportunity.

NXT focused on minimizing this and continues to advance discussions for SFD survey opportunities within Nigeria, East Central Africa, Mexico, Colombia and selected Asian countries primarily via video conferences.

Given the essence essential staff is afforded to the oil and gas in the speech. These remain operational and in spite of the COVID-19 related hurdles, the parties stay committed to advancing the SFD survey project. With respect to Nigeria, I am to report that several restrictions will be reviewed early -- in early June and we expect ease of current restrictions.

As previously discussed, there are multiple business initiatives in the advanced stages of discussion in Nigeria involving state owned entities. Furthermore, these opportunities and our work done today will gain NXT invaluable exposure to the international majors, who are regional stakeholders throughout Africa.

As to our Mexico initiative, NXT with its local resources continue the efforts to reactivate the long-term framework agreement with international procurement department of PAMX [ph]. All relevant decisions makers have been engaged and presented to, and the roadmap now exists to work continued except the operations in Mexico. To reducing results of the 2012 SFD survey covering six basins and the 2017 SFD survey over the CAD2.1 bid-round blocks offshore have been instrumental in reaching the state.

Finally, I would like to share some relevant news regarding reactivating opportunities in the Columbia market. Recently, NXT has been aware and independently confirm of a successful drilling of SFD recommendation made in 2009. So it's 10 years later.

Early estimates indicate in place hydrocarbon volumes of about 100 million barrels equivalent. As we speak, this success as far as additional interesting Columbia for SFD surveys and associated geological and geophysical integration.

Regarding our research and development progress, let me state that besides the patent, granted in 44 countries, NXT has now completed the first set of new sensor systems and flight tests are scheduled in the near future. The company expects improved efficiency, better resolution and increased data acquisition capacity.

SFD data required over the Queen Charlotte Fault offshore British Columbia is being evaluated. The purpose of the continuing QFC [ph] studies to identify seismically active areas and to differentiate subsurface best state in deep water settings. QFC stands for the Queen Charlotte Fault.

In conclusion, notwithstanding the COVID-19, we are advancing our initiatives in Africa, Asia, Latin America and secure -- to secure SSD surveys. We will continue delivering results and growth for our shareholders.

On behalf of the board of directors and the entire NXT team, I want to thank you all of our shareholders for their continued support in these trying times. We wish the best of health to you and your families.

I now ask our operator James to open the line for us to take a few question -- take a few of your questions. And standing by is Rashid, Enrique and Mohammad and Eugene and myself to answer. Thank you so much.

All right. Thank you everyone. [Operator Instructions] We have our first question coming from Charles. Charles, please state your first and last name and you are with private. I'm sorry, go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Charles Hagelin [ph]. I'm a Private Investor.

George Liszicasz

Hi, Charles. How are you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

Good. George, how are things?

George Liszicasz

Well, could be a little bit better, but the truth is that we are moving forward and progressing. So can barely wait to get out of here and go to Nigeria and other countries.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. My question has to do with the contracts that you were expecting in December that you held over until January, I think, it was CAD25 million, whatever became of those?

George Liszicasz

These are the same contracts. They haven't changed because of the COVID in February we came to a screeching halt and…

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

George Liszicasz

…situation, but I can't do too much about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. But the question is that those contracts were supposed to be left in December and January is way before COVID hit. So why aren't they there and why aren't things progressing where we have some business rather than just hopefully.

George Liszicasz

Okay. I did mention a couple of reasons. One was that the entire NNPC team and NPDC team from the top to me meet the management had been replaced. So the people that we work with or P energy, who I am very satisfied with their work, they work tirelessly to engage the new management. And that there was a discovery drilled in Nigeria as well after 17 drywells and the President was supposed to go and make a speech at the well before everything else continues.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

George Liszicasz

So these things created a delay in our situation and ability to close any of their contracts. But they are all there. As you know, two of them I mentioned that before have been approved and the funds allocated.

So the purchasing of the data, the funds have been allocated and also have been approved. Also for the new program that I talked about, you were not on the call last time I believe. We discussed that 11 assets that are being operated by international companies. We will be evaluating for our clients and that is a significant amount of work and money involved. So everything is on track what you know.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, I guess, that follows up with things apparently progressing like you think a little promotion and some help with the stock price would certainly be nice. I noticed today is in the [inaudible] again and it would be nice if you guys could provide some promotion. I've know I've asked that question before and really gotten nowhere. So, I guess, I re-ask it. Why not promote the stock a little bit?

George Liszicasz

Well, the promotion of the stock is how would you put it? It is something we don't mind disseminating information, but promoting the stock is not something that we would undertake because we want to do everything based on the deliverables before, correct? Both performance and we believe that is coming shortly. So it's unfortunate…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

George Liszicasz

…that the oil prices tanked and we were supposed to -- actually we signed the agreement in the East Central Africa for a significant dollar amount and we could not finish it because the oil prices tanked and the COVID came in, and that's it.

We have to wait until oil prices recover, which should be about soon, because we just closed about CAD31 some cents. So where it's getting progressively better. And I believe that within a month, there will be an ease of the restrictions of travel and also there will be a much better oil price in place and we will just continue moving forward. And thank you for your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You're welcome. Thanks a lot. That's all I have.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Mork with Mork Capital Management. Your line is now open.

Mike Mork

Hi, George, and the guys. You mentioned Columbia that you had a successful drill down there. Do you have a complete library now of all of your recommendations and whether they've been successful or not? Is there -- has there been enough of them that you can put this into a -- like a library type thing? So it'd be part of your presentation where you could send out the stockholders because I've heard numbers for 60% 70% success. How many are in that database and is it a number that's meaningful to potential customers yet?

Eugene Woychyshyn

Hi, Mike. Yes. We have quite a few wells in that like in the database. We're in the process of putting the library together as you mentioned. It's some of the information that we need to reach a meaningful conclusion is not the easiest to obtain or is usually confidential to the client. So it's a work in progress and we are hoping to finalize it as soon as we can, pending -- obtaining some of this information, and yeah, and as soon as it's ready, we hope to be able to share it with everyone…

George Liszicasz

You maybe speak about the discovery.

Mike Mork

Okay. That sounds good. And then just another question you talked about. I presume with this COVID-19 the lockdown you are able to spend a lot more time in R&D and you mentioned in the press release, you're upgrading your sensors and whatnot. Is this -- is it going to be something major. Is this like a 5%, 10% increase or is this going to be in the past for some quantum leaps at sensor development like the reservoir sensor things like this. Are you working on something that you could say we'll be able to tell them soil and gas and not water, or are we talking about an incremental increase in its -- the efficiency of these things by 10%?

George Liszicasz

There is a cup, the golden cup or -- what is it?

Eugene Woychyshyn

The holly grey [ph].

George Liszicasz

The holly grey. That’s it. If there is a technology on this planet that can identify directly the hydrocarbons and the amounts of hydrocarbons at 5,000 meters or 15,000 feet, let me know, nobody has ever done it. Hopefully, we are moving in that direction slowly. This particular work had to be done for various reasons.

Number one, we wanted to improve the efficiency began to get a better resolution and also we are going to have multiple channels further increasing data acquisition speed, samples per second, for example.

The other thing is that we are also planning to have the redundancy and reduce the -- basically what we are thinking about is that sooner or later we are going to need two airplanes. And as a result of that we're going to need additional systems. And so this is a very important project from that perspective, so that we build as they show systems and so on.

Mike Mork

Okay. That's fine. And then just one final question with that Queen Charlotte Fault flyover, I know you were thinking potentially of coordinating that with the Stanford or the lady up in Calgary to -- is that moving ahead to or do you have to do more flyovers of the Queen Charlotte Fault?

George Liszicasz

We do have to repeat flyovers with an airplane with longer range. And I mentioned before that one of the issues that we had that we flown out of Victoria, which is sitting on a fault zone and we did not know. We thought that the fault zone is going to be more towards the ocean itself. But it turns out that some of these fault zones are hundreds of kilometers wide.

So it's not just a 2 kilometer break. It's fractured up and is broken up and you have signals for many, many kilometers and so on and so forth. So it has to -- it was a -- I would say, it was a very successful undertaking.

However, we have to now to a rigorous work and very well designed program and have the people from Stanford and the lady from here who is a graduate from Stanford University with a PhD interest to design a much better program for evaluating these fault systems.

Mike Mork

Okay. Well that sounds good. Thank you.

George Liszicasz

Thank you very much, Mike.

Operator

All right. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Peter Mork from Mork Capital Management. Your line is open.

Peter Mork

Hi, guys. I thought I'd jump in with just one bit of clarification on that a recent discovery you guys talked about in Columbia. So you flew that in ’09. I know there’s been a lot of changes in the companies down there. I think he flew for one a total of like three or four companies. Is the client you flew for or can you disclose who that is or is it still the same operator? And then could you repeat the size of the find I didn't quite get that?

Mohammad Saqib

Hi, Peter. So, the party who made the discovery is not the same as who we flew it for, because that land that too far has obviously changed hands a number of times since then. Say it was a new party that made the discovery, it's a 100 MMBOE approximate that have been what we know from so far. That is in place in this discovery. And yeah that has caused some additional people to sit up and take notice and hopefully that leads somewhere.

Peter Mork

No. That's helpful. Well, one more question for Mo, it's just -- with regards to -- so this was discovered it was on nine kilometers that you were paid for and contracted with. Because I know you guys have a significant data library as well, just going to and from these blocks, but this was one on you have essentially a recommendation you provided to a client at the time. It can be verified. Okay. Thanks.

George Liszicasz

And also, Peter, the client -- the former client, some of the executives are in this company, they're working with them or they are consultants or something like, yeah. Enrique was contacted, so he knows all the details more, but the microphone is too far away from him because COVID-19. Okay, you go ahead there.

Enrique Hung

There is like a trend of a play on this area of the basin in Columbia. And then one of -- I think it's two wells inside a recommendation and this is a…

George Liszicasz

Three.

Enrique Hung

… three wells in total and the amount that the volumes the estimate is in places CAD100 million barrels -- close to a CAD100 million barrels.

Peter Mork

Enrique when were those drilled, was this in the last quarter or is this something that does it just kind of come into your attention now, but it's been drilled in the past?

Enrique Hung

Okay. The first discovery in the vicinity was actually made back in 2016.

Peter Mork

Okay.

Enrique Hung

And just recently within the last month the drill another one that is squarely inside the SFD normally. So that's the one that we're focusing on.

Peter Mork

Okay. Great. All right. Thanks guys.

Enrique Hung

Thank you.

George Liszicasz

Thank you, Peter.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Stan Trilling with NXT Energy Solution. Your line is now open.

Stan Trilling

No, I'm not with NXT, but I wish I was. Hey guys, a couple of questions. I need a little more clarification on what the new sensors will do for you. I know that you're saying that they're there going to be more accurate and they gave you more resolution. But what does it mean to the layman? What are the advantages you are going to see from these new sensors?

George Liszicasz

Well, I thank you for your questions. I have contributed my thoughts regarding the ability to fly on additional aircraft. We are also reduce the uncertainty. Remember, these are quantum sensors. So by definition you have to have a number of them, uh, declaring so to speak or indicating that this area is conducive to fluid entrapment. Also, we get better resolution and increasing our acquisition capacity and maybe more can also as to the improvements to various other components.

Eugene Woychyshyn

Okay. Now with regards to the sensational base, a number of like in the last year or so, we have fielded numerous requests regarding the identification of smaller fields, bypass plays and things of that nature. And these newer sensors that give us a better ability to deal with these opportunities. The existing sensors are defined more for the larger accumulations bigger than two bigger than three kilometers kind of thing, and the nearest sensors let us take advantage of some of these further things that have come up recently. So things like field extensions when people ask like, can I drill one kilometer away from existing field and find something, now you have more ability to answer that question. If it's to do with smaller accumulations, compartmentalize things, which are more common now than they used to be. So the sensors address that void that used to exist.

Stan Trilling

Okay. So basically open up to more potential sites for drilling?

George Liszicasz

More and more potential sites and more clients as well that can take advantage.

Stan Trilling

Okay.

George Liszicasz

Yes, there is increased application of the technology within the same sector of course and more and more people can now use the technology or will be able to use the technology once everything is settled and finalized.

Stan Trilling

Okay. And when will these sensors be available?

George Liszicasz

They are available now, the first set has been done. There is three sets plans so…

Stan Trilling

And how many do you intend to - how many sets do you intend to?

George Liszicasz

Each set is consists of eight independent SFD sensors with different attributes.

Stan Trilling

Okay. Got it.

George Liszicasz

I think it's very important what was Mo mentioned, and it's a good question, Stan, because now we have the ability to utilize a sensor, not just in a frontier manner, correct. In the frontier exploration setting, geological setting, but also in a production area where the client wants to evaluate the assets, wants to see a compartmentalization extension of field, and marginal how -- yes marginal fields and so on.

Stan Trilling

So it will help you be able to analyze the data more efficiently?

George Liszicasz

Of course. I mean, this one requires actually, you may be not aware of this, but the guys Mo and [inaudible] Enrique, they have been working on various algorithms and programs, they actually developed something very, very significant and important ability to evaluate these smaller signals and use them to identify the smaller marginal fields and so on and so forth. So it's been a great run for the company in an R&D terms. We are working on the new sets right now, and we are going to take these ones for a test light.

Stan Trilling

Well, this is pretty significant information. The other thing too my last question is, can you give us any sort of timeline on when we might see progress on Mexico?

George Liszicasz

Yes. There is a man Enrique?

Enrique Hung

We are speaking with our kind of a set of team of people on the ground in the weekly basis. In fact, I'm going to have a teleconference call right after this call with directly with Mexico and one of the appeals. So they have all the information that they need to reactivate the BPI agreement, which is a long-term framework contract agreement for services. After that, the pathway is going to be that we need to update our services, as they are in the original contract, because it's staff some years. And then after that, we will have - we assume we're going to have some contracts. Presumably I have put it on my reports first quarter this year. Everybody would know if you tell me or them that. We will first have like a request for first services coming through the PEMEX Procurement International in Houston. So that's what we're waiting for. And we'll…

Stan Trilling

When will you have the updated agreement on the contract?

Enrique Hung

Well, that the pace of the requests that we're working on the request after written request comes, the office from Houston would call up the safe, still active. We will make them know, we have everything in place to make them know and start right after that.

Stan Trilling

Okay.

Enrique Hung

We don't have a data. Mexico it's going on the same a quarantine and they're have some provisions, but the assets where we're talking they're operative and working.

Stan Trilling

So we are seeing the need in Mexico is in great and heat for explanation, because it's there. I don't know if it even go to meet their own domestic demand.

Enrique Hung

That's correct. That's correct. And then they also, they need to save money on their budget. They they've been caught that drastically in VR technologies want to lower costs and focus the development, say that prospective areas. So they are in that understanding. So, because they used the tool before, so that's what we are.

Stan Trilling

Okay. Excellent. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

George Liszicasz

And I just would like to add Stan, that for others as well, that as soon as we get the, this PPI, this procurement agreement in Houston with PEMEX, we will announce it. So it's a multi-year agreement.

Stan Trilling

Excellent. Well, I can't wait to make my introduction to the Nobel prize to the company.

George Liszicasz

Well, first we talked to your guy who discovered the gravitational waves, and then we can continue to read, let's get his approval first.

Stan Trilling

Okay. Thank you.

George Liszicasz

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Casey Baker [ph]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. [Inaudible] congratulations on the quarter. Quick question. You answered me. You answered already, so I am not going to ask you on Mexico, but what - can you go into a little more depth on what's happening on the patent front? I see you on your last release, you put out the European patent office, and it takes the 44, but like how sticky, how thick are these patents? And what's the next step before these things get, I guess, validated?

George Liszicasz

We have received the first U.S. patent in 2018, also received at that time, the Japanese, the Chinese, the Mexican, and the Canadian patent along the same time and the Russian patent. So I think we had that time it's safe now, the European patent office issues patents for various countries. And there are 38 countries that are involved. And we have after one and a half year now, one and a half years now, one and a half years later. Now we have been granted the patents in all those 30 countries. NXT will elect to select. We'll select eight or nine countries that are crucial for our patent protection. And also we have an independent patent application still in Brazil and also in India. So the European patent have been granted all of them. So we just need to make sure now that, which are the ones, the UK pattern, the German, the French and so on and so forth. The ones that really matter for us to hold a patent, valid patent. Does it answer your question Casey?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I guess how much of the - this may be too general question, but the technology, how much of it is wrapped up in this patent? Is every one of these patents in different countries the exact same or [inaudible]?

George Liszicasz

No, they are slightly different. I give you an example. For example, the Japanese patent office asked NXT to break up the technology into three different components because the propagation of [inaudible] waves through plasma has been a big problem in science. And they said, you should patent that independently because that is worth more than the entire oil value of the fact. And so they wanted to break it down into three different patents. These are reviewed by quantum physicist, Nobel prize physicist, universities and so on. And so once the country gets it, they disseminated and they give it to experts. And then the experts ask questions from NXT. I give you another example. 95 pages of questions were asked by the U.S. patent office. So you can imagine how long it takes to go through all the details.

And a patent has to be disclosed in order that anybody in the art can reproduce it. Now that never happens because usually it's impossible because there are some certain things that certain manufacturing procedures, certain depositions of layers that is done differently than other institutions would do it. And that makes a huge difference for example in speed polarization and so on. So it is disclosed, but the framework, a patent is granted not for the theory, the patent is granted for the technology itself. Does it work or does it not work? And so in their opinion, the technology works and these are the questions that you had to answer in order to grant the patent. If you want to take it offline, I'm more than happy to go through the entire patent with you or Dr. [Inaudible] you can do that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I'd love to do that because I think that that's where in a small cap world of all the value for you guys is going to be showing how the big boys can't come in and compete just by throwing money at it?

George Liszicasz

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, thank you for that.

George Liszicasz

Thank you very much, Casey.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from Jerome Hass with Lightwater Partners. Your line is now open.

Jerome Hass

George, I just wanted to make sure that I was hearing correctly. Did I hear you talking about a second plane? Could you clarify that for me please?

George Liszicasz

It's a first, it's a redundancy. Okay. So it's not - the second plane would be like Nigeria is thinking of having their own plane because the amount of work that we are planning to do there it's going to take a whole set of experts, interpreters, and sensors, and a whole year of being locked down in the entire country. So that's why I'm saying that there are plans by the Nigerian government and P Energy to make a plane available what we have right now. So that was the concept. I just didn't go into the details because I don't want to put the courage has over the horses [ph].

Jerome Hass

Yes. I think given the past history of a plane procurement for the company, I think shareholders would like to see signed long-term and substantial contract before there is any discussions of any purchases of any planes.

George Liszicasz

Yes. We are not purchasing anything. They are making it available. It's different.

Jerome Hass

Okay. And secondly, whenever we get have some feedback on the suggestion for a normal course, substantial or usher bit as the board debated the issues?

Eugene Woychyshyn

Okay. So Jerome. It's Eugene. So there's really no change since our last call, last month. So it's always an option. But again, we want to also - we need to get through this difficult period and through the pandemic before we wouldn't be applying cash towards issuer bid. But yes, it's always on the table.

George Liszicasz

Yes, we discussed it Jerome, and there is report for it. But as Eugene just said, let's get through this. I'm going to be so happy. You won't believe it to do so. That's my personal opinion. But I agree with the board that we have to get through this and then we can in crushed oil prices and get the company healthy.

Jerome Hass

Okay. Thank you.

George Liszicasz

Thank you so much and thank you everybody. There is nobody else in the queue now. We really appreciate your participation and your questions, and looking forward to update you on our next investors conference call. Stay healthy. James?

