Forget The Economy, Focus On Stock Market Cycles

Interest rates have had no correlation with market valuation in the past 9 years. Analysts using interest rates to justify high valuation measures ignore that low interest rates also imply weak earnings growth.

Market cycles appear to explain why analysts using market valuation to predict bear markets have been wrong. Cycles and valuation together point to a reinvigorated bear starting about July.

Not only is the stock market not the economy, but long-term economic growth and stock market return are often uncorrelated.

About 40 years ago, I read an article about stock market cycles. It didn't seem credible to me then. After studying them intently the last three months, cycles look like one of the missing pieces of the puzzle. They appear to explain my biggest investing mistake and to be another arrow in the investment quiver.

Correlation of Economic Growth and Stock Market Return

Long-term stock market investors shouldn't worry much about the economy. The greatest advances in prosperity come from seeds planted during economic crises. Besides, long-term fluctuations in stock market returns have little relationship to the long-term economic growth rate.

The COVID-19 economic collapse is way out of proportion to the more modest stock market decline. Chart 1 shows more substantial evidence of a weak connection.

Chart 1

The 10-year economic growth rate and the 10-year rate of return on the stock market after inflation with reinvested dividends have almost no correlation. In 2019, the 10-year real stock market annual rate of return hit 14.3%, which is at the 92 percentile. On the other hand, in 2019, the 10-year economic growth rate reached a high of 2.3%, coming in at the 23 percentile. A top 10% stock market return paired with a bottom-quarter economic growth rate.

In the scatter plot of Chart 1, there is almost no correlation between the 10-year rates of growth and return. This chart shows them as coincident, but the correlation got no better with various stock market lead times.

The dramatic outperformance of the stock market over the economy goes back about 32 years. The last 32-year period of growth (Chart 2) was weaker than 91% of the other 32-year periods.

Chart 2

For stocks, the 32-year period ending 2019 was in the top quintile of return shown in Chart 3.

Chart 3

The stellar performance for stocks and dreadful growth of the economy may both stem from the 1986 Tax Reform, which took the top tax rate below 50% for the first time since 1931. Since 1988, the top rate has averaged 36.6%. With a lower rate, the top 1% of taxpayers pulled trillions more dollars of business revenue out of businesses as personal income. This pumped up income for the wealthy, but left trillions less for workers, equipment, research and other business expenditures that grow the economy.

It also made trillions more dollars available to bid asset prices into bubbles. Corporations have been hollowed out on the inside while their price was bid up on the outside. We’ll talk more about the bubble later. If you want more detail on the impact of taxes on workers and the economy, you might want to watch the Wage Wars video.

Ironically, the top 1% of taxpayers paid more tax and a larger share of the income tax with the low rate than when their marginal tax rate was at 70% or above.

Uncertainty

The COVID-19 crisis has a massive impact on the present. However, the virus’s impact on stock market valuation could be dwarfed by market sentiment and assumptions about potential bankruptcies, future earnings growth and how to discount future earnings growth.

There are credible cases for a massive stock market decline, but also a huge rally lasting another eight years. There could be numerous corporate bankruptcies where stockholders lose 100% of their equity and bondholders get the residual value. On the other hand, the Fed could quantitatively ease enough to keep stock values afloat until the economy recovers.

A company’s value is fundamentally based on its present assets and expected present value of an earnings stream stretching indefinitely into the future. To value this earnings stream requires assumptions about how fast earnings grow and how to discount future earnings to a value today.

To get the present value of a future payment requires a discount rate. For example, if your discount rate is 10%, getting $100 a year from now would be worth $90.91 today and $100 received ten years from now would be worth $38.55 today. If your discount rate is 1%, the present values would be $99.01 and $90.53, respectively.

If you expect the earnings of a company to grow faster than your discount rate forever into the future, you can theoretically justify an infinite value for the company today. For example, if earnings per share were $100 today and grew at 10% indefinitely, while your discount rate was only 5%, the value of discounted future earnings approaches infinity. Next year’s earnings would be $110 and the discounted present value would be $104.76. The present value of earnings two years out would be $109.75. The earnings for the year 20 years from now would add $253 to the present value of a share.

The 10-year Treasury bond yield in Chart 4 is often used as a proxy for discounting future market earnings. So far, the record-low yield appears to be supporting high stock market valuations.

Chart 4

However, as we will show in the market bubble section below, low bond yields may also be used to anticipate weak earnings growth in the future having a bigger impact on sentiment and valuation than the prospect of a low discount rate.

Trend

The US stock market after inflation and reinvested dividends shown in Chart 5 has a long record of trending higher, but the trend comes with ten- to twenty-year periods where return can be flat or negative.

Chart 5

The upward trend appears to be influenced by waves or cycles. After realizing the 10-year rate of stock market return in Chart 1 had virtually no correlation with economic growth, I noticed a consistent oscillating pattern between strong and weak return in the stock market. This led to investigating cycles. Market sentiment or assumptions about future growth and how to discount it appears to fluctuate in somewhat consistent patterns. These patterns may help us navigate the extreme uncertainly we face and help manage risk more effectively.

The stock market unfolds in waves or cycles

In February, I started fitting sine waves to various periods of stock market return. One of the periods was the change in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over 50-trading day periods. The fitted sine wave had peaked in January. In February, as the market peaked, the 50-day rate of return looked suspiciously high relative to the fitted sine wave. I watched with fascination as the decline tracked the drop in the sine wave. On Friday, March 20th, as the sine wave bottomed, I made some great buys. On Monday, March 23rd, I made this Seeking Alpha blog post "Stop Panicking The Tide Is Turning" calling for a rebound in the market.

Since then, I realized the 50-trading day period was arbitrarily selected. I changed the algorithm to also find the length of trading period that maximized the correlation. The 50-trading day evolved into the 41-trading day change shown in Chart 6.

Chart 6

The span between one peak in the sine wave and the next is 105 trading days. The low in this sine wave now pegs the day the S&P 500 hit a low on March 23rd. It estimates the high return for 41-trading day periods will come on June 5th. While I expect the market to head up the next three weeks to June 5th, I don’t think the 41-day return will come anywhere close to whatever the 41 trading days off the March low will be.

The algorithm I’m using finds the best fit sine wave for the last 10 cycles of data, so new data constantly comes into and drops out of the period to which a sine wave is fit. Some of the longer cycles with monthly data do not have 10 cycles of data and are fit to the available data. As data marches forward, the length of period returns or cycles may adjust just as the 50-trading day period in the blog post changed to the 41-day period in Chart 6.

It is hoped/expected that more often than not, the next wave of stock market return will resemble the previous waves enough to give profitable insights. Observations so far look promising, but I have to admit to myself and you, it could be a lucky coincidence.

Another best fit sine wave shown in Chart 7 uses a 73-trading day change with a 170-day cycle.

Chart 7

I came up with five cycles based on daily data which I combined into the model shown in Chart 8.

Chart 8

The uptrend is quite strong through June 30, but trends higher at a weaker pace after that.

While I can’t know if the uptrend of the past 4 years will continue into the future (I don’t expect it to), I took that trend and added it to the detrended S&P 500 model to get the S&P 500 estimate shown in Chart 9.

Chart 9

Monthly Data

Cycles with monthly data fit better with the return after inflation and reinvested dividend shown in Chart 5 than the S&P 500 itself. Each monthly data point is calculated by taking the average of the closing prices for the S&P 500 in the month, reinvesting a third of the quarterly dividends and then adjusting for the consumer price index.

Chart 10 shows the change in market return over 62-month periods.

Chart 10

Chart 11 shows the return over 271-month periods. There is only enough data for three 679-month cycles.

Chart 11

The model for monthly data in Chart 12 is based on four monthly cycles.

Chart 12

Adding trend to the model in Chart 13 implies we have started a bull market that will last another eight years.

Chart 13

However, the case of a bubble probably means a major break coming in that cyclical uptrend.

Stock Market Super Bubble

The last 32 years where the stock market had superior returns while the actual creation of wealth by economic growth was among the worst in history inflated a huge bubble. Earnings growth failed to keep up with stock market prices.

Chart 14 shows real GAAP earnings historically grow at 1.5%. If you add a couple of percent for the recent trend of inflation, that only brings the expected growth rate in earnings to 3.5%, which is a far cry from the 10-20% analysts usually forecast.

Chart 14

While inflation-adjusted earnings typically grow at a strong double-digit pace during business expansions, recessions keep the long-term trend close to 1.5%.

The Price-to-Earnings ratio I use to measure valuation takes the inflation-adjusted price of the S&P 500 and divides it by single exponentially smoothed (SES) earnings shown in green on Chart 14. While I expect real earnings will drop at least as low as they did in 2009, this will not pull smoothed earnings down much unless earnings stay low for a long time.

Chart 15 shows the P/E thus constructed, which I call PEses.

Chart 15

For more information about PEses, you could watch this video.

Prior to tax reform becoming law in October 1986, PEses averaged 22.5. In December 1996, Fed Chairman Greenspan declared the stock market irrationally exuberant. Since then, PEses has averaged 45.7 and is running at 53.1 for May 2020.

Ever since 1996, a number of analysts have called for dismal stock market returns because of high valuation. Such calls helped me and my clients make money during the 2007-2009 bear market.

Unfortunately, when the market hit bottom in March 2009 and PEses went to what had been the average before 1986, I was convinced the bear market was only half over. I was expecting a bounce from that low, but not an 11-year bull market.

At the end of 2011, I was looking at a stunning correlation between the PEses and the 17-year rate of stock market return and expecting the deepest bear market since 1929. I was devastatingly wrong and pridefully continued being wrong for a few years.

In December 2011, I was unaware that the four stock market cycles using monthly data I am now tracking all pointed up. In June 2020, three of the four will be pointing down. When I combine the PEses with the cycles as shown in Chart 16, all four point down.

Combining the sine wave from Chart 11 above with the PEses at the beginning of the 271-month period of return gives a compelling correlation to what the market will return over the next 271 months. Chart 16 shows the model of the sine wave and PEses.

Chart 16

The last point on the blue line shows a 187.5% return for the 271 months from October 1997 to May 2020 (based on the average of the first 12 trading days in May). The remaining 8 trading days could change that 187.5% a bit.

The May 2020 point on the green line estimates a 271-month return of 121.3% based on the sine wave and the 48.3 PEses from October 1997. The model estimates the 271-month return in March 2023 will be minus 5.4%.

The model shown in Chart 17 for the S&P 500 real return based on PEses and the cycles uses the green line estimate from Chart 16 and the PEses estimate from the next longest monthly cycle so it can estimate 135 months into the future.

Chart 17

In June 2020, the model reaches its highest value until July 2023. From the June 2020 high, the model bottoms two years later in June 2022, about 20% lower than the current May value on the S&P 500 Real Return index.

There is a real chance for a bear market, and just because many analysts claim low interest rates mean the market is not overvalued does not make it so. Low interest rates do correspond with a lower discount rate, which would raise the present value of future earnings. However, a low interest rate can also be associated with weak earnings growth in the future, which would lower the present value of future earnings. The historical correlation between the PEses and the 10-year Treasury yield, shown in Chart 18, reveals that low interest rates can correspond with either high stock market valuation or low valuation.

Chart 18

Chart 18 divides the data from 1871 to the present into three periods designated with color. The light blue dots show the period prior to 1925. There is a weak negative correlation where a lower bond yield corresponds with higher valuation, but the yield fluctuates in a narrow range while the PEses varies greatly.

The purple dots covering the period from 1925 through 2010 split between a robust negative and positive relationship. When the yield is above about 4.5% (shown by green vertical axis), the relationship is negative, where a higher yield corresponds with weaker valuation. The discount rate appears to be the prevalent influence. When the yield is below 4.5%, the influence of weaker earnings growth appears to dominate and the correlation is positive, where a higher yield corresponds with higher market valuation. Red lines are fit to the positive and negative correlations.

The orange dots show the period after 2011 valuations are quite high, but the gold best fit line through the data is almost completely flat, showing there is no significant relationship between the bond yield and PEses.

My supposition is that following the Great Depression, sentiment and assumptions about low interest rates tended more toward the view of weak future growth. Ironically, growth during this time was much stronger than it has been in recent decades when a low interest rate tends to be associated with low discount rate for future earnings.

If the presumption about low bond yields returned to the presumption from 1925 to 2010 that low yields meant weak future growth, the PEses could drop from the current 53.1 to 7 something as it did in 1920 and 1932.

Managing Uncertainly

The breadth of potential market outcomes appears wider than any time since at least the Great Depression. Observation of cycles over the last three months has given some rationale to take action.

Given the strong uptrend in the daily model through June, it seems prudent to hold on to stocks for a bit and foolish to be short the stock market before June. However, once June is here, it may make sense to look for market tops and take defensive action or even bet on a decline. Now may be a good time to look for hedges or short positions to be executed in June or July.

I expect the cycles and models derived from them can help determine how aggressive or defensive to be in navigating these turbulent times.

We all know some pieces of the puzzle, but none of us can be sure which ones we don't know or when by themselves the pieces we know will lead to a mistake.

If this analysis turns out to be even half as useful as I expect, I will probably start one of those private Seeking Alpha groups that come with a subscription. In the meantime, the observations and data are free. So, if you want to see the updated charts and join me in observing and learning from them, scroll up to the top and click the “Follow” button.

