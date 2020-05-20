Why We Think Oil Will Cross $100 A Barrel Next Year

That will combine well with increased institutional demand to lead to a large increase in oil demand and prices.

The current setup is preparing for a large undersupply of oil starting 3Q 2020 going into 2021. That alone sets up for a rapid recovery in prices.

In 2007, oil prices skyrocketed. However, interestingly enough, this wasn't just due to growing demand, it was also due to institutional investors.

Oil prices have fluctuated more in 2020 than in almost any other year. That significant fluctuation was caused by an OPEC+ price war along with COVID-19. The collapse in oil prices has pushed prices to <$20/barrel. Since then, prices have recovered significantly to the low $30s/barrel; however, they're still quite low.

Despite these lows, here we present the case for why we think oil prices will cross $100/barrel next year.

Oil - Fox Business

Oil Price Changes

Oil prices have had an incredibly difficult time in 2020 so far, as we discussed above.

Oil Price Changes - Bloomberg

The above graph provides a graph of how oil prices have performed over the past year. Oil prices fluctuated significantly; however, they stayed in the $60-70 per barrel Brent crude range until mid-February 2020. At that point, COVID-19 fears combined with an OPEC+ trade war pushed Brent crude down to a low of less than $20 per barrel.

Since then, prices have recovered by more than 50%, however, they're still at roughly 50% of their pre-crash prices. That collapse has punished oil companies significantly, but it's also resulted in a dramatic decline in spending.

2007 Price Recovery

To look at what the recovery might be like, let's take a step back and look at what happened to oil prices in 2007.

Oil Prices - Macro Trends

The above graph provides a longer term history of oil prices. Prices increased dramatically across the early-2020s peaking at more than $160/barrel in 2007. From that point, prices collapsed in 2008 putting significant pressure on the prices. That collapse in prices came with a quick recovery, and overall prices remained high.

One of the interesting things to note is that throughout this time period, a significant % of the skyrocketing prices (25%) was thought to come from institutional investor speculating. In fact, institutional investors betting was thought to be as large of a share of the demand increase as growth from China.

However, the central lesson to learn here is that supply can take significantly more time to recover than demand.

Production Decline

As a result of the decline in crude oil prices, production is expected to decline significantly.

Crude Oil Capital Spending - Statista

As a result of COVID-19 related uncertainty, major oil companies have dramatically cut their capital spending plans. Most of these companies have cut their capital spending declines by a double-digit percentage, and other major companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) aren't included in this. Across the board $10s of billions of capital spending are expected.

Across the board, the decline in capital spending is expected to be significant. Production is expected to decline by more than 10%, and it's expected to remain below that level for longer than consumption, especially as the world begins to reopen. That long and significant decline will set up the stage for a demand shock.

COVID-19 Consumption Recovery

The significant decrease in crude oil supply is expected to be made up by a much quicker recovery in consumption.

Demand and Supply - Oil and Gas Journal

The collapse in oil consumption worldwide is expected to cause a massive stock build. That's supposed to peak in 2Q 2020. However, the 2Q 2020 is actually expected to be the work quarter. By 3Q 2020 and going through all of 2021, there is actually expected to be a stock draw as production drops to less than consumption and takes a significant amount of demand.

At the same time, traders are chasing storage seeking to take advantage of the contango in oil prices. As we saw in 2007, speculation was a big part of what happened with oil prices, and there's no reason why that can't continue going forward. That means that forecast demand could be much stronger than what's expected through a pure consumption point of view.

Our Forecast

The implied stock build in the 1Q 2020 and 2Q 2020 is roughly 1.5 billion barrels. That's an incredibly significant amount of stock build, arguably more than global oil prices. However, that's expected to potentially change significantly in the coming quarters. In the remainder of 2020, roughly 700 million barrels of that will be solved.

Across 2021, another 800 million barrels of that demand will be solved. Adding that together is equivalent to the stock build and shows that all balancing out by YE 2021. However, even more significant is the rapid demand in oil from institutional investors. In the 2007 increase in prices, that institutional demand was more than China's increase in demand.

That significant increase in demand from investors can be expected to continue and that will quickly cause a massive recovery in oil prices. It's clear that this is already happening. Investors who purchase oil use storage space and U.S. storage space is quickly filling up. Additionally, oil tankers, used for offshore investment are quickly being invested in.

How much storage is filling up and what kind of investors account for it remain to be seen. However, the U.S. crude stockpile has been increasing by 1-2 million barrels/day. As long as the contango continues, there continues to be significant demand for it. A change of several million barrels/day can push prices significantly in either direction. There's no reason why prices can't spike above $100/barrel in 4Q 2021. They won't stay there, but in the meantime, companies will benefit significantly.

Thesis Risks

In our view, our thesis for this price spike has 2 major risks, which we believe won't cause the tune of things to change.

The first risk is that COVID-19 and the resulting, near guaranteed recession, will place strong negative pressure on prices. However, if you take a look at worldwide crude oil demand during the 2008 crash, it's worth noting that the collapse lasted only a single year and that crude oil demand in 2010 was higher than it was in 2008. Given a similar recession scenario, we expect 2020 to be the relative bottom of the markets.

There might be some weakness in early 2021; however, the fact that 2010 had more demand than 2008, actually supports our thesis for late-2021 demand.

The second risk is a continual trend to move into non-polluting resources. While that is a significant trend, it's worth noting that that's already baked into the supply and demand numbers we use. Additionally, a significant aspect of this trend is the shift to either newer, more efficient vehicles or electric vehicles. Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, new vehicle purchases are expected to drop significantly. Additionally, while flights have slowed down, replacing planes with newer models has dramatically slowed down. As demand for planes picks up, that could also cause a larger spike in demand.

However, as COVID-19 has shown, uncertainty remains and investors should always pay attention to risks.

Conclusion

Crude oil prices have shown an ability to fluctuate significantly due to minor changes in demand. 2020 has been an incredibly volatile year, and there's no reason why that volatility cannot continue. In the 2007 spike in prices, it wasn't necessarily demand that caused the entire spike in prices, it was also institutional demand by investors.

Going forward, in a balanced market the stock build will be neutralized out by YE 2021. Especially with a potential recession, companies will remain reluctant to renew capital spending. That doesn't count the significant lead time that projects have. We expect this imbalance, with institutional investors, to cause prices to spike above $100/barrel by 4Q 2021.

That could result in significant investment opportunities as investors that overreact to the crude collapse see things recover. Take advantage of this. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.