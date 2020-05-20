According to Fitch Ratings' most recent report on Brazil, the Outlook revision to negative reflects the deterioration of economic and fiscal.

The amount of alpha is eroding,, and I feel that if things do not start getting better soon, I will downgrade EWZ from a Buy to a Hold.

This article is a continuation of my earlier article, "EWZ Is Still An Easy Goal But A Little Less Attractive." This one is in the same format that I have used in my past articles about EWZ. First, I will provide you with my target price for EWZ and describe to you the inputs I use to calculate it. Lastly, I will give you macroeconomic information that I feel is affecting this stock.

I continue to believe that EWZ is undervalued due to the market overreacting to a plethora of bad news in a brief period. That being said, I estimate that the equity portion of EWZ returns will be considerably less than the exchange rate performance because of the appreciation of the Brazilian real.

EWZ Estimates

To calculate my target price for EWZ, I like to use the Grinold-Kroner Model to estimate the returns of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. The MSCI Brazil Index is EWZ's benchmark, and it tries to replicate the benchmark's returns before expenses.

Grinold-Kroner Model (2020E) Div1 Yield Inflation Earning g% +/- Shares P/E CHG% Total r% 2.8% 1.6% -21.5% -2.4% 27.0% 7.4%

The dividend yield increased from 2.6% to 2.8%. The increase in the dividend yield is not due to a decrease in dividends but due to a rise in EWZ's price since the last article. My estimate for EWZ's dividends in 2020 remains at $0.6632.

The inflation input was reduced from 1.97% to 1.59%; this information is from the weekly focus report published by the Brazilian Central Bank. Usually, a decrease in inflation is considered a good thing, but in the Grinold-Kroner Model, a reduction in inflation reduces the index's total return. The model implies that the index return will be the sum of the equity inputs plus inflation.

Earnings Per Share growth decreased from 19.3% to 21.5%, according to Dr. Yardeni's weekly report. I do not have specifics as to why he lowered his estimates for MSCI Brazil Index's EPS, but I did notice that he reduced the EPS for several indices in his report. The earnings growth input and the change in the P/E ratio input are the inputs that are typically the most responsible for an index's total return.

An increase or decrease in shares outstanding by companies in the index remains the same, at 2.4% dilution to shareholders (negatively affects the index returns). 2% of the 2.4% is based upon the average shares issued by companies in the index during the years of 2017 until 2019. The other 0.4% is based upon my estimates of companies that will need to issue shares to strengthen their balance sheet.

The change in P/E from 28.6% to 27.0% is due to the change in EWZ price. Similar to the dividend yield that changes when the price of EWZ changes, so does the change in the P/E ratio. The only difference between these two ratios is that the P/E ratio decreases as EWZ's price increases.

My target price for EWZ a couple of weeks ago was $30. After including the new information that I have into my model, my target price for EWZ is $ 28.80. My target price includes both the appreciation of the exchange rate and the appreciation of the underlying index.

EWZ r% RFR % S&P r% EWZ Beta Alpha 21.40% 0.73% 14.63% 1.38 1.48%

I estimate that the current alpha for EWZ is 1.48%, down 1.41% from my estimates a couple of weeks ago. The significant decrease in alpha is mainly due to the 2.2% decrease in earnings growth. The other 0.8% increase is a result of several minor changes in the inputs used in my Grinold-Kroner Model.

As you can see in the above table, I estimate that EWZ should have a total return of 21.4%. Included in the 21.4% increase is my belief that the Brazilian real will appreciate by 14%. The 14% appreciation will not be a result of any economic improvement, but the result of the FX rate returning closer to its average.

According to Fitch Ratings' most recent report on Brazil, the Outlook revision to negative reflects the deterioration of economic and fiscal. Per Fitch, the following list is a list of downside risks for Brazil. I will put my comments after the " - ", and I can provide you with more detail.

Political uncertainty - I mentioned in my first article of this series that two ministers have resigned from their positions in a brief period. There is also speculation that Paulo Guedes (Minister of the Economy) will not be able to handle the pressure, and he will eventually resign too. Uncertainty over the duration and intensity of the coronavirus pandemic - Fitch Ratings included this comment in their report, and I consider this one of those standard comments that you copy and paste into many reports. Nevertheless, I do believe that this is an issue for Brazil, as the health infrastructure here may not be able to handle a quick increase in the spread of the virus. An already weak fiscal balance sheet will be stressed even further with the increase in public indebtedness to provide aid - Brazil has been trying to pull itself out of the recession for a good part of four years. The recession has taken its toll on the country's ability to use fiscal spending to bail itself out. Fitch believes that there is a possibility that the country will not be able to provide the aid necessary to its citizens.

Conclusion

If you have read my past two articles, at no point do I mention that I am optimistic about Brazil. I fully agree with the risk factors that Fitch Ratings mentioned in their report. My opinion is that both the FX rate and the equity markets suffered from an overload of bad news in a relatively short time. The amount of alpha is eroding, and I feel that if things do not start getting better soon, I will downgrade EWZ from a Buy to a Hold.

