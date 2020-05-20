I, therefore, favor Union Pacific over CSX Corp., though the latter appears slightly cheaper than the former.

This study reveals Union Pacific has a longer track record of high returns on equity and invested capital, higher asset turnover, and more consistent margin improvement than CSX.

This follows a previous article in which I examined the growth of these companies and went on to pick Union Pacific and CSX Corp.

In this comparative analysis of six select North American railroad companies, I look at profitability, balance sheet health, and valuation.

In a previous article entitled "Union Pacific And CSX Transportation In The Competitive Landscape Of The North American Railroad Industry", I concluded as follows:

My comparative analysis of the growth history of a select group of six North American railroad companies indicates these are oligarchic businesses with great economics and operational efficiency.



Among these companies, CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP) are the leaders in terms of what I call the snowball effect in growth. However, to determine which of the two represents a better pick, it is necessary to look at their profitability and risk factors, which is beyond the scope of this article and will be discussed in another article in the future.

The aforementioned article is partly based on a comparative analysis of the growth of six North American railroad companies, which also include Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Kansas City Southern Railway (KSU), and Norfolk Southern Railway (NSC), as shown in Table 1.

Table 1. A comparison of the railroad companies in terms of growth. Source: "Union Pacific And CSX Transportation In The Competitive Landscape Of The North American Railroad Industry".

In this article, I continue the survey and examine the profitability, risk, and valuation of the six select North American railroad companies, with the hope of further narrowing the duo to my favorite pick.

DuPont analysis

It seems to be a general trend that all six railroad companies were able to improve net margin from 2004 to 2019. Except for Kansas City Southern, all of them had net margins north of 24% in 2019.

Their asset turnover tends to be around 0.30X, with Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific ahead of the pack.

With regard to leverage (total asset/equity), Union Pacific and CSX are more levered up than Kansas City Southern, Canadian National Railway, and Norfolk Southern.

Consequently, these companies all delivered respectable ROE, except for Kansas City Southern and, to an extent, Norfolk Southern. Canadian National Railway has the longest history of returning >15% on equity, a record unbroken even during the Global Financial Crisis, closely followed by Union Pacific (Table 2).

Table 2. DuPont analysis of select North American railroad companies. Source: TIKR.

Rates of return

Canadian Pacific, Canadian National Railway, and Union Pacific fared the best in terms of return on invested capital, showing a wide margin between ROIC and WACC, which is suggestive of efficiency in capital allocation and the presence of a wide economic moat.

CSX also post acceptable ROIC, while Norfolk Southern and Kansas City Southern appear to be the laggards here (Table 3).

Table 3. Operating ratio, net margin, and rates of return for North American railroad carriers as of 1Q2020. Rates of return on invested capital and WACCs from here. Source: Laurentian Research.

Balance sheet

For all six companies, interest expense is well-covered by EBITDA after adjusting for CapEx. Although their leverage ratios seem to be high, I do not expect them to face financial hardship in the ongoing economic malaise.

Table 4. Balance sheet ratios, dividend parameters, and valuation multiples of select North American railroad companies. Source: TIKR and Laurentian Research.

Interestingly, none of these companies pay a dividend yield higher than 3.0%, even though their dividend payouts are relatively low (17-44%). I think their dividends are well-covered (Table 4).

Valuation

These railroad companies are considerably cheaper after the recent coronavirus sell-off of approximately 40%, although they have reclaimed much of the lost ground as of May 19, 2020 (Table 5).

Table 5. Share price changes of North American railroad carriers in the past three months. Source: "Union Pacific And CSX Transportation In The Competitive Landscape Of The North American Railroad Industry".

But at 18.7X earnings per share and 11.8X EBITDA, these stocks are still above the lower limit of their historical ranges. For Union Pacific, its EV/EBITDA is at 12.2X, above the group average, while CSX trades at 10.3X EBITDA, below the group average (Table 4).

Investor takeaways

Among the six railroad companies, in my previous article I identified CSX and Union Pacific as the preferred picks, based on their outperformance over peers in terms of growth.

This new study reveals Union Pacific has a much longer track record of a high return on equity and higher invested capital than CSX. I particularly like its high asset turnover and consistency in improving the net margin, which reflects the capability of the management at the helm. By the way, relative to CSX, Union Pacific also has a small exposure to the volatile energy industry, which is undergoing fundamental changes in the aftermath of the latest oil crash (see previous article).

Therefore, I choose Union Pacific as my favorite among the North American railroad companies. However, frankly speaking, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific, and CSX are all good businesses, while Kansas City Southern may benefit from a possible reshoring of manufacturers from China in the post-coronavirus era (see here and here).

If you like the article above, please follow Laurentian Research with real-time email alerts so that you'll be notified of his future public articles. You should join The Natural Resources Hub, a top-ranked Marketplace service that covers the natural resource sector as well as wide-moat businesses. A free trial is now available. Act today to get the limited-time 20% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.