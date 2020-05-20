Rio Tinto should get through the COVID-19 crisis relatively unharmed, thanks to its low-cost operations and strong balance sheet.

Introduction

Rio Tinto (RIO) is one of the world’s largest commodity companies with a specific focus on iron ore, aluminum and copper. The company is trying to weather the current COVID-19 storm as good as possible but won’t escape the fall-out the virus is creating as the commodity prices remain weak. That being said, Rio’s balance sheet should be strong enough to weather the current storm.

Rio Tinto’s 2019 was supposed to be a steppingstone to an excellent 2020

Before having a look at Rio’s Q1 output and how the company will be impacted by the COVID-19 virus, it makes sense to look back at the FY 2019 performance of the company as that provides a good indication of where Rio is coming from and how the cash flows generated in 2019 will help the company to weather the current storm.

2019 indeed was a strong year for Rio Tinto thanks to a higher iron ore price and the higher revenue from its iron ore division was almost integrally converted into a higher EBITDA.

The total revenue in 2019 came in at $43.2B which is just 7% and 8% higher than the two preceding years as the stronger performance of the iron ore division was mitigated by the weaker aluminum and copper divisions. The operating profit of Rio Tinto fell from $17.7B to $11.5B but that’s not something to be too worried about.

As you can see above, Rio Tinto recorded a $3.3B higher impairment charge in 2019 while it also lost $291M on a sale compared to recording a $4.6B gain in 2018. If we would isolate these two items from the operating profit in both years, the adjusted operating profit in 2018 would have been $13.2B and the strong performance in 2019 would have been confirmed with an adjusted operating profit of $15.2B, or roughly 15% higher than in 2018. And that’s despite spending almost $150M more on exploration.

Rio Tinto was a real cash cow in 2019 as the company reported an operating cash flow of $14.9B (including the dividends received from equity-accounted investments), but this excludes the $315M paid in leasing agreements.

The capex was just $5.5B which means Rio Tinto generated approximately $9B in free cash flow. Roughly $1.55B was spent on a share buyback while Rio Tinto also paid out $10.3B in dividends. Keep in mind this included special dividends. Those special dividends made up almost $5B of the total dividend outflow.

So yes, Rio Tinto spent more on shareholder rewards than it was making in 2019, but about half of the dividend payments were related to special dividends and on a normalized basis the normal dividends ($5.4B) and share buybacks ($1.55B) totalled $7B, which is less than the $9B in free cash flow generated by Rio Tinto (which represents in excess of $5/share).

Unfortunately, Rio Tinto’s Q1 update didn’t contain any detailed financial results but looking at the year-end balance sheet, Rio was in good shape with $8B in cash on the balance sheet, $1.4B in near-term debt maturities and $13.3B in long-term debt for a net debt position of just $6.7B (including $1.3B in lease liabilities, so the net financial debt is just $5.4B). The majority of the debt also consists of long-dated bonds:

COVID-19 will complicate things, and Rio Tinto will have to weather the storm

Most investors were expecting Rio Tinto to continue its positive performance in 2020 but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has ruined these expectations. That being said, Rio Tinto’s Q1 production results remained strong and the iron ore production and shipments increased while the copper and aluminum production decreased.

The lower copper production was caused by the 33% lower copper production from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott division as the higher recovery rate couldn’t mitigate the impact of the lower grade rock that was processed during the quarter. Additionally, the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia also saw a 23% production decrease due to a lower grade. Fortunately, the Escondida mine (which is responsible for roughly two-thirds of the consolidated copper production) saved the day by posting a 13% production increase (all numbers are compared to the first quarter of 2019).

The lower copper production is important, as it was one of the main drivers for Rio Tinto to reduce its full-year production guidance. While the output guidance for most other commodities remained unchanged, the copper production was cut while Rio also guided for the lower end of its previous titanium dioxide production due to COVID-19 measures in place in South Africa.

Surprisingly, Rio Tinto has kept its production cost guidance unchanged: the Pilbara iron ore operations will continue to produce at an anticipated cost of $14-15 per tonne while the C1 cash cost of the copper division will remain within its original C1 cost guidance of $1.2-1.35 per pound. This should help Rio Tinto to protect its cash flows and balance sheet in the current period where the copper price remains low. And thanks to the smart decision to issue bonds and debentures that only have to be repaid further down the road (in excess of $3.6B of the debt doesn’t mature in the next 10 years), Rio Tinto’s balance sheet should help the company to get through the COVID-19 outbreak.

Investment thesis

Rio Tinto will be hit by lower commodity prices but given the company’s low-cost operations and robust balance sheet, I don’t expect Rio Tinto to run into any financial issues. Of course, there will very likely be no special dividends while Rio’s share buyback plans will be nipped in the bud as well, but Rio Tinto will likely continue being a dividend payer (but perhaps at a lower dividend than the previous few years).

The company’s share price has bounced back nicely and rather than going long at the current level I am considering writing put options to collect the option premium, taking advantage of the recent volatility.

