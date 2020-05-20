Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

We are revisiting our call to buy Schlumberger (SLB), which is has netted nearly 50% gains in less than a month. The stock has been rallying for a few weeks, and has started to take a bit of a breather. Any pullback should be a welcome gift to add more, especially if this thing falls back under $15 a share. We love to find beaten-down names, and Schlumberger was a no-brainer. We saw it rebounding in the near term and being solid for the longer term. The COVID-19-induced energy demand destruction is short term. When economies around the globe start to ramp up to levels that are even half of what they were before the COVID-19 crisis, a lot of demand for oil will be unleashed. Make no mistake, the situation right now is that supply is massive, but demand is already starting to rise as states are opening. We believe that even though we made some fast and easy money here, buying now is still a good play. The market will offer another pullback, so do not feel like you have to buy a complete position right now. Schlumberger has legs. In this column, we reiterate a Buy call and remind you of the performance metrics to watch for going forward.

Q1 performance was ok, but Q2 will be painful

So, it is pivotal to understand what key metrics to look for when the company reports this summer. Schlumberger reported Q1 earnings that we knew would be rough but will pale in comparison to what Q2 is going to see. Now, a lot of shareholders were upset that management also cut the dividend 75%, but that move was the right one to preserve cash. Preserving cash and liquidity is paramount in this market right now. Again, we fully expect Q2 is going to be tough. The devastation in oil pricing that began in mid-winter continued through April and as demand has been eroded, and for a day, the front-month contract for May went negative. That was unprecedented. However, as we said in the opening, oil prices have moderated a bit, but still need to rally another $10 a barrel for the oil service stocks to really be "ok". All that said, the month of March was particularly painful for the quarter, as prices eroded with the COVID-19 selloff. Keep in mind, Q2 is off to a horrendous start, and the metrics we highlight will be impacted.

So, what do we mean? Well, the first half of the quarter was mostly business as usual, although we recognize that oil was selling off, though not like we saw in March. Given the selloff in the commodity, we thought we would see bigger declines in performance. This is because oil prices are so strongly linked to performance of the company and the stock. With wild moves in oil prices, the stock has taken it on the chin, but also swung higher recently and our members made a bundle. And so can you. But timing is everything. That said, the uncertainty with the economy and oil prices makes decisions like capex and labor planning all that much harder for the company, but our view is cut, cut, cut. If prices rebound, management can expand spending, but when revenues are decimated, you have to control expenses. And revenues have been hit hard.

Revenues

Oil price declines have caused decimation in the energy stocks, but this was because the market was pricing disaster in revenues. We saw revenues declining sizably in Q1, and that happened on the devastating decline in pricing and demand. We were pleased with the result of $7.46 billion, though it snapped but declined from past years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

How did this happen? Well, it really was not surprising, and we are not talking about what happened in March. Oil was weak pretty much a week after the New Year and really has been in a downtrend ever since, exacerbated by stay-at-home orders across most of the states in the U.S. The Q1 slight top line growth looks good in retrospect. With the cut in revenues, we are pleased to see management cutting expenses too. We thought Q1 2020 would have continued to see nice gains ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, but the rapid reversal was sharp. To preserve some sort of earnings power, expenses have been slashed.

Cutting costs is a must

We want to remind you that when oil prices declined from 2014 to 2016, Schlumberger worked to cut expenses significantly to maintain profits. We are now seeing this again, and are now at those levels of cuts to protect profit margins. The company had been scaling back to control expenses ahead of the crisis, as oil prices had moderated in the winter. When revenues rise, we usually expect a rise in costs. When they fall, we hope to see a fall as well. In Q1, with the revenue carnage, we expected to see a drop in expenses, but we think the real cuts will be reflected in Q2, when that report comes out this summer. Q1 total cost of revenues was $6.62 billion, which fell from last year. Research and administrative expenses were about on par with last year, but note the massive impairment charge of $8.5 billion was recorded as of the end of March. We expect similar charges in the industry from other competitors, as these market conditions have been painful! But controlling costs will be paramount to keeping earnings positive.

Earnings are declining, but they will be back later this year

As you saw, the top line surpassed our expectations in Q1 and is likely to get hammered here in Q2. Expenses declines were in line with our expectations, with the exception of the added impairment charges. We think expense control will be solid going forward, but margins were pressured from last year, coming in at 10.4% versus 11.5% last year. Earnings per share were $0.25, down from $0.30 a year ago:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This was a beat of $0.04 versus our estimates, though we expected revenues to be hit harder. We really know the damage will be felt in Q2. But we are buying for improvements in H2 2020 at lows not seen in recent history.

It is going to be rough in the short run

Schlumberger is a well-run company. We still see operational expenses being cut massively to preserve earnings. Management said its Q2 outlook for North America land operations anticipates a rapid reduction in rig counts and completions activity, with the rig count projected to potentially reach 2016 trough levels. Internationally, one has to think that the COVID-19 situation will impact field crews and a number of operations during Q2, and the company is planning for reduced activity due to customer budget cuts. The total impact remains to be seen, but with a price in the low teens, the market has priced in disaster. Despite the challenging environment, cash flow performance during the quarter was solid, as the company generated $784 million of cash flow from operations. That was more than double what was generated in the same quarter last year and, all things considered, was phenomenal.

Preserving capital

To save money, Schlumberger has taken a number of steps. This includes having sliced the dividend 75%, as we said earlier. But even more is being done to preserve capital. The company is reducing its structural and variable costs, and restructuring the organization to match activity where necessary. Great cost-cutting work has been done. Some of the savings include furloughing personnel, cutting salaries, lowering headcount and closing facilities. Management is also taking a hit. The Board of Directors and executive officers have voluntarily agreed to reductions in their cash compensation. On top of that, management has reduced its capital investment program by more than 30%. We like the actions being taken and think you can position yourself in this beaten-down name.

Take-home

Ok, so the easy money was made by our members. But you still have a chance to get into this quality name for the long term on a pullback. We think scaling into quality names is a solid play for traders and for long-term investors here, and Schlumberger is a good git. Consider it.

