IPO Index Touches All-Time High, Fueled By #4 Holding Moderna

The Renaissance IPO Index rose 2.8% on Monday, and surpassed its all-time high in mid-day trading.
The IPO Index is now up 12.9% for the year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 10 points. The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, which is composed of the largest and most liquid IPOs over the past two years. IPO outperformance is a global phenomenon, with the International IPO Index (tracked by IPOS) also 20 points above its benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA.
The US IPO Index's #4 holding, messenger RNA biotech Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained another 20% on Monday after reporting positive interim data in its ongoing Phase 1 trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. The stock has returned 309% year-to-date, the best performing constituent in the IPO Index. According to ETF.com, the IPO ETF has the fourth-largest weighting in Moderna (5.8%), and the largest weighting for a non-biotech ETF.
Other recent IPOs driving the 2020 IPO market's gains: Zoom Video (ZM; #14 holding) up 142% year-to-date, Pinduoduo (PDD; #8) up 76%, Beyond Meat (BYND; #9) up 72%, and DocuSign (DOCU; #2) up 66%.
With the IPO Index again flying high, the US IPO market has begun to reopen. After months with just a few Chinese deals, biotechs, and SPACs, large US companies are stepping up to the plate, with insurance platform SelectQuote (SLQT) targeting a $450 million offering this week. It's joined by fast-growing and profitable medical device maker Inari Medical (NARI). On Monday, used car buying site Vroom (VRM) filed for an IPO that could value the company at over $2 billion. Sales platform ZoomInfo (ZI) is reportedly gearing up for an IPO next month that could value it at over $5 billion, while grocery giant Albertsons (ACI) is prepping a potential multi-billion dollar offering.
|IPO Index Top Holdings
|Rank
|Company
|Business
|Index Weight
|2020 Return
|1.
|Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
|Ridesharing and delivery
|10.51%
|13.0%
|2.
|DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
|E-signature software
|9.55%
|65.9%
|3.
|Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
|Audio streaming app
|8.93%
|7.9%
|4.
|Moderna (MRNA)
|mRNA biotech
|5.82%
|309.0%
|5.
|Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)
|Workplace messaging app
|3.88%
|29.0%
|6.
|Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)
|Animal pharmaceuticals
|3.64%
|-33.1%
|7.
|Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH)
|Insurance and annuities
|3.28%
|-26.1%
|8.
|Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)
|Chinese e-commerce
|3.24%
|75.7%
|9.
|Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)
|Plant-based proteins
|3.06%
|72.0%
|10.
|Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
|HR software
|2.82%
|-4.4%
|IPO Index
|12.9%
|S&P 500
|-7.9%
|Nasdaq Composite
|3.3%
*Index weight as of 5/15/20. Returns as of 5/18/20. IPOUSA Index tracked by the IPO ETF. IPOXUS Index track by the International IPO ETF.
