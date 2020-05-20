Top Buys From The Best Money Managers So Far In 2020

Several common themes appear when you look at what the the top portfolio managers have been buying during the first quarter of the year.

Focusing on the very best ideas, I reviewed which stocks appear the most in the top five holdings of these hedge funds at the end of March 2020.

After reviewing the forms 13F of 20 of the best-performing hedge funds, several stocks have emerged.

On May 15th, institutional investment managers with more than $100 million AUM had to disclose their positions at the end of Q1 2020.

At the end of each quarter, hedge fund managers who have more than $100 million in asset under management have to reveal their portfolio positions within 45 days as part of their 13F filing. The deadline for the first quarter of 2020 reports was May 15th.

I had the opportunity to review many 13F reports over the past few days. As always, it's a special treat to be able to see where some of the best money managers in the world have put their dollars to work. It's always helpful to see the highest convictions of those who have been among the most successful at generating alpha over the years.

The vast majority of these funds charge both a management fee (1% to 4% annually, 2% being standard) and a performance fee (typically 20% of the fund's profits every year). However, the relevance of the two and 20 structure has been waning. Some of these hedge funds have the track record to justify high fees, but it makes little sense for the masses when you can get exposure to excellent rule-based and thematic ETFs almost for free.

While I would personally refrain from investing my own capital in any of these funds given their prohibitive cost structure, I believe 13F filings can be a valuable source of new ideas and frameworks for my own portfolio allocation.

After all, several of these funds have a long-term view and hold their positions for much more than a quarter. You can take the best out of your favorite portfolio managers and build a portfolio that is lagging their trading strategy only by a few weeks. For free.

All this being said, the amount of funds and data available can be overwhelming. How to choose which funds to follow and which ones to ignore? How to separate the wheat from the chaff?

My goal here was to build a list of carefully curated hedge funds and see if I can identify some trends emerging from what they are buying and holding at the very top of their portfolio.

Let's dig into the details.

Image source: App Economy Insights

Selecting the top hedge funds

I selected a list of 20 hedge funds among the best performing according to TipRanks. Their methodology to determine the best hedge funds is based on the alpha generated compared to the S&P 500:

TipRanks uses [13F] information to determine how each hedge fund performed in comparison to other hedge funds and to the S&P 500. Top hedge funds are determined by those that generate the highest return based on their stock portfolio."

Using strong track record and performance is the most objective way to select the best funds. If I want to learn something, I would rather learn from the very best performers, indeed.

A case could be made that you specifically want to avoid the portfolio allocation of the best-performing funds because of an eventual reversion to the mean. Such a reasoning would have some merit if the goal here was to pick a hedge fund to invest my money in.

Instead, today we are trying to find common themes and individual stocks that have been identified by several top-performing money managers. In this context, I believe that past track record is the best way to curate the list of money managers to follow closely.

I also selected some of the recurring names popping up on my Twitter feed and shared by other growth investors I highly regard. I'm sure many readers will be familiar with several of these names, since most of them have a spectacular track record over the years.

Here are the hedge funds I ended up with:

What top hedge funds were holding at the end of March

Source: App Economy Insights

Before we look at what the top hedge funds were buying in Q1, let's focus first on what was sitting at the very top of their portfolios at the end of March 2020.

Here is a summary of the top 5 holdings by fund:

Source: WhaleWisdom. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks appearing only once in the chart: AMT, MCO, SBAC, LBRDK, UBER, CRM, UAL, PDD, POST, SCHB, FAST, GDS, EDU, NOAH, APO, BRK.B, CMCSA, WIX, ROKU, AYX, APPN, AAXN, FSLY, WORK, MTCH, TWLO, SMAR, COUP, ADBE, TSLA, ILMN, PM, PYPL, EL, JNJ, PEP, NVDA, MIME, TTWO, RNG.

If we rank companies by the number of times they appear in the top five holdings of the selected hedge funds and only keep the ones that appear at least twice, the following list emerges.

Company # of time in top 5 holdings % of funds Amazon (AMZN) 11 55% Facebook (FB) 7 35% Microsoft (MSFT) 7 35% Alibaba (BABA) 6 30% Netflix (NFLX) 5 25% Google (GOOG, GOOGL) 4 20% Visa (V) 4 20% Mastercard (MA) 3 15% Shopify (SHOP) 2 10% Apple (AAPL) 2 10% Sea Limited (SE) 2 10% JD.com (JD) 2 10% UnitedHealth (UNH) 2 10%

If you have been investing in growth companies over the past decade, this list should be no surprise. The very best money managers naturally have some of the very best-performing stocks at the top of their portfolio.

I've separated these stocks into three main categories:

FAANMG (FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, MSFT, GOOG)

(FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, MSFT, GOOG) Digital payments (V, MA)

(V, MA) Global e-commerce (BABA, SHOP, SE, JD)

Just like watching athletes on TV, everything looks very easy when executed by the very best in the world. These top holdings might all seem like an obvious choice today. Hindsight is 20/20.

I believe any investor should look at this list and ask themselves how much exposure they have to these companies in their own portfolio. There is a good chance that these stocks are already cornerstones of your portfolio if you have been investing for many years.

These companies are disrupting technology, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments and more. If you are new to investing or if you have decided to ignore the bells and whistles of the market leaders and secular growers of our time, simply know that the top money managers in the world hold them in their portfolio.

I was pleased to realize that I'm long already nine of the 13 companies in this list as part of the App Economy Portfolio. They represent slightly less than 20% of the portfolio allocation today, and they have been alpha generators over the years. It's not surprising when you consider that the App Economy Portfolio has been performing in line with the very best hedge funds in the world over the past five years, generating 25% returns annually as of this writing.

What top hedge funds have been buying in Q1 2020

Now, let's focus first on what the biggest buys were for these funds during Q1. The chart below breaks down only the top five buys for the period.

Source: Whalewisdom. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks appearing only once in the chart: FIS, FISV, IDXX, TDG, ADBE, LYV, CSGP, ANSS, OLLI, HWM, LB, TSLA, CRWD, UBER, DT, PTON, SQ, CRM, HDB, GWRE, EDU, NOAH, ATH, DIS, CMCSA, ANTM, ROKU, WIX, DESP, WORK, FND, CVNA, BILL, FSLY, W, AVGO, GILD, PYPL, SMAR, CHTR, TEAM, LBRDK, ZM, PDD, DXCM, NKE, SBUX, PM, VRSN, MSCI, COST, SPT, BKNG, GPN.

Once again, let's rank stocks by the number of times they appear in the top five buys of the selected hedge funds:

Company # of time in top 5 buys % of funds Amazon (AMZN) 8 40% Sea Limited (SE) 4 20% Visa (V) 3 15% Datadog (DDOG) 3 15% Netflix (NFLX) 2 10% Facebook (FB) 2 10% Teladoc (TDOC) 2 10% Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) 2 10% Workday (WDAY) 2 10% ServiceNow (NOW) 2 10% Microsoft (MSFT) 2 10% Uber (UBER) 2 10% Aon Plc (AON) 2 10% RingCentral (RNG) 2 10%

Here again, we find the FANMG socks (less Apple this time) and Visa already discussed in the top holdings. Amazon was not only the most held, but also the most bought company in the first quarter of the year. The stock was in the top five buys of 40% of the funds reviewed.

I believe some other companies on the list are noteworthy:

Sea Limited appears in the top five buys of four different funds. The company has been on a tear over the past year, with triple-digit revenue growth quarter after quarter. Money managers have been noticing and making big purchases. The stock is up more than 150% over the past 12 months. The company has yet to turn a profit or to generate positive operating cash flow. SE is fueling its growth with negative gross margin on its e-commerce segment and high sales & marketing costs above 40%.

Data by YCharts

Datadog has been a monster stock since going public last September. It was in the top buys of three different funds on the list. The company has been growing revenue above 80% every quarter since the IPO and is already profitable and generating operating cash flow (remarkable for a relatively young SaaS). The stock has almost doubled since its first trading day.

has been a monster stock since going public last September. It was in the top buys of three different funds on the list. The company has been growing revenue above 80% every quarter since the IPO and is already profitable and generating operating cash flow (remarkable for a relatively young SaaS). The stock has almost doubled since its first trading day. Teladoc has been a Wall Street darling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's simple, the stock of the telehealth provider is up +110% so far this year. I was already writing about Teladoc on Seeking Alpha back in September 2018. TDOC is already a 3-bagger in the App Economy Portfolio. The company is benefiting from a significant first-mover advantage and is already operating internationally.

Data by YCharts

ServiceNow and Workday were among the top five buys of two different funds. It makes sense to find them here. They are both very large SaaS companies ($73 billion and $38 billion market cap, respectively). Their size make them particularity relevant for large-cap funds. They are both wonderful businesses with proven scalability and an outstanding track record. Looking at the performance of the underlying business over the years, it's hard not to want to own them.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Hedge funds are prohibitively expensive for the masses. But their top holdings and recent buys are for everybody to see four times a year, with only a few weeks' delay.

By multiplying your sources and taking inspiration from some of the best and most respected money managers in the world, you can build an outstanding portfolio for yourself, without the need to sacrifice 20% of your own alpha in performance fees, let alone 2% of you precious savings given away in the form of management fees.

Do you own some of these best hedge funds top holdings in your portfolio?

Have you recently bought some of the top buys along with them in Q1?

Let me know in the comments!

If you are looking for a portfolio of actionable ideas like this one, please consider joining the App Economy Portoflio. Start your free trial today!

The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more. While keeping in mind some of the best recommendations from experienced gurus of Wall Street such as Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Burton Malkiel or Philip Fisher, I am trying to beat the S&P 500 index by a significant margin. Here are some of the trends reflected in the portfolio:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL AMZN APPN AYX BABA CRM EDU FB GOOG ILMN JD LYV MTCH NFLX NOAH ROKU SHOP SQ TDOC TWLO V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.