MSCI operates an attractive, scalable royalty model and has relationships with many of the top asset managers in the industry; BlackRock in particular.

MSCI is a market data and index provider with the world’s largest asset managers, exchanges and financial institutions as its primary customers. The company splits its business into 4 distinct segments, seen below:

Index (59% of revenue): MSCI makes most of its money through license fees on AUM tracked against its proprietary indices. As of the end of 2019, MSCI calculated more than 226,000 daily indices and more than 12,000 real-time indices for different markets and industries, with over $900 billion in equity AUM tracking against them. MSCI’s royalty revenue model allows it to scale along with growth in ETF and passive index fund popularity - when more institutional and retail investors park money in MSCI-branded funds, the asset managers operating those funds send MSCI a portion of the fees. Some of MSCI’s most popular indices include its Emerging Market and Europe & Asia benchmarks, which are licensed by managers like BlackRock (BLK) and State Street (STT) to offer ETFs to the public.

MSCI also licenses its indices to global futures exchanges, allowing tradeable products to be created against its benchmarks. Similar to its ETF customers, exchanges pay MSCI a fee based on contracts traded in products using its name.

Analytics (32% of revenue): A smaller but growing part of MSCI’s offerings include providing market data and risk analytics to buy-side customers. Similar to FactSet, MSCI provides tools that allow portfolio managers to find better trade and investment opportunities, integrate compliance and risk monitoring into their trading systems, and automate low-complexity trades. While Analytics is normally a lower-margin business than MSCI’s other segments, the upside is it diversifies the company’s income away from purely macro-driven factors towards products that can have a more classic sales model and growth trend.

ESG (~6% of revenue): A recent growth driver for MSCI comes from its first-mover advantage in providing ESG market data and company ratings to buy-side customers. ESG is a movement many say is still in its early stages, with a promising runway ahead; MSCI is capitalizing on this trend by licensing ESG indices to asset managers and improving the ESG data feeds distributed through its platform.

Real Estate (~3% of revenue): Similar to ESG, MSCI has carved out a separate segment for market data sales and index products related to real estate performance, mostly focused on analytics for the buy side.

The Customer Is Always Right

As referenced above, MSCI touts a highly attractive royalty business model through its index offerings. Growth in index revenue is almost directly linked to higher assets under management in linked funds, allowing the company to scale in direct proportion to broader demand for its products.

Because of this unique model, in order to predict what MSCI’s future holds, we need to take a closer look at its top customers - the large asset managers holding the AUM and paying MSCI ever-growing license fees on its indices. Among MSCI’s index customer base, the top 3 asset managers - BlackRock, State Street, and Invesco (IVZ) - far outpace the rest of the field. BlackRock, in particular, stands out as MSCI’s largest customer, with this one asset manager alone accounting for ~10% of MSCI’s total revenue since 2009:

BlackRock’s iShares ETF business has experienced strong growth in AUM amid client demand for passive index funds and lower management fees. As more AUM flows into iShares ETFs that rely on MSCI’s indices, BlackRock’s license fees paid to MSCI grow in tandem:

As of mid-May, there was close to $390 billion of AUM in iShares ETFs linked to an MSCI index, with Emerging Markets and EAFE funds holding the most assets.

A notable outlier from MSCI’s customer base is Vanguard, the 2nd largest asset manager by AUM globally. In late 2012, Vanguard announced it was cutting MSCI as an index provider and moved its funds to FTSE, a competitor now owned by LSE with lower fees. MSCI stock dropped 20% in a single session on the news:

I want to point this out to show what the downside looks like if MSCI’s big customers erode and to stress how important the big asset managers are to its business.

The Passive Party Will Persist

There has been plenty of academic research published on the passive investing boom and its impact on financial markets, and I want to highlight a particular paper to show how this boom is likely to continue and benefit both the big asset managers and MSCI by extension.

The paper, titled “The Specter of the Giant Three” and written by researchers out of Harvard and Boston University, examines the recent explosion in size and influence over the market by the top 3 asset managers: BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street (the “Big Three”). Below are some interesting facts highlighted by the paper:

Over the last decade, more than 80% of all assets flowing into investment funds has gone to the Big Three.

The average combined stake in S&P 500 companies held by the Big Three essentially quadrupled over the past two decades, from 5.2% in 1998 to 20.5% in 2017.

BlackRock and Vanguard now hold positions of 5% or more of the shares of almost all of the companies in the S&P 500.

Shares held by the Big Three represent an average of about 25% of the shares voted in director elections at S&P 500 companies in 2018.

These facts are stunning to me - almost all new inflows into investment funds go to the top 3 asset managers, and these companies are already large enough to have major influence over the directors of every company in the S&P 500.

The “Big Three” are also likely to stay big and continue to grow in size and influence. The paper details how the economics of the asset management industry favor large incumbents over smaller potential challengers:

Economies of scale - A fund with more AUM can spread fixed costs over a larger pool of assets, lowering expense ratios and making their funds more attractive to investors than smaller, more expensive funds.

- A fund with more AUM can spread fixed costs over a larger pool of assets, lowering expense ratios and making their funds more attractive to investors than smaller, more expensive funds. Liquidity - Larger funds are more likely to have tighter bid-ask spreads and better liquidity than smaller funds, improving returns for investors wishing to get in and out of positions quickly when needed.

- Larger funds are more likely to have tighter bid-ask spreads and better liquidity than smaller funds, improving returns for investors wishing to get in and out of positions quickly when needed. Replication - If a smaller fund innovates and offers a competitive product that shows investor interest, the larger managers can simply create a very similar competing product - most of the time with lower fees - to defend market share.

For these reasons, unless there are structural changes in the industry, it seems very likely the Big Three asset managers - BlackRock #1 among them - stay large and in charge.

When it comes to the passive boom we’re seeing accelerate in the industry today, the paper argues there are structural tailwinds in place to keep this adoption continuing in the near future.

Passive index funds have become so popular due to two primary factors: low expenses and superior returns to actively managed funds. Investors are logically gravitating to the funds that give them the best risk-adjusted returns for the lowest cost, which explains why the ETFs that track the S&P 500 - both State Street’s SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and BlackRock’s the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - are the top two ETFs in the world by AUM. Both funds offer extremely low expense ratios for the ability to track the broader equity market, which active managers consistently underperform.

What’s bullish for MSCI long term is that these factors don’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Unless active managers find a way to outperform the market consistently in the near future or ETFs become overly expensive, new inflows will continue to flow to passive instruments and ETFs in general. This means AUM is expected to continue to rise for MSCI-linked products, and index fees along with it.

The powerful secular trends at play are partially why MSCI has issued such aggressive long-term targets, as seen below:

Revenue growth in the low double digits and EBITDA growth in the mid-teens? Long term? No wonder the stock trades at such a high multiple:

MSCI is Pricey, But You Get What You Pay For

If management is confident enough in the success of its asset management client base to hold itself to mid-teens EBITDA growth over the long term, investors are going to pay top dollar for that kind of story. Not many companies or business models can achieve that kind of growth over long periods of time, which speaks to the extremely valuable royalty model MSCI has built.

Now, it would be remiss of me to not focus on the risks 2020 and COVID-19 presents to MSCI’s guidance this year. During Q1’s earnings release, the company tweaked its free cash flow guidance lower to reflect the difficult operating environment for its Analytics customers, as buy-side market data spending takes a hit amid the passive investing boom and COVID-19 economic slowdown. As I detailed in an article last week on FactSet (FDS), the analytics industry faces headwinds in 2020 across the board, and as a result, I think MSCI’s Analytics segment may drag down any strength seen in its Index segment this year.

There are also potential macro challenges in MSCI’s index business as AUM swings with market movements. The company receives license fees based on AUM levels in linked funds, which can go up or down depending on both flows and price movement. For example, at the end of February, MSCI reported ~$943 billion in equity-linked AUM - in March, after the steep market selloff, it reported a $200 billion drop in AUM, mostly driven by price declines:

If market prices drop substantially and stay low for extended periods of time, MSCI’s license fees will take a hit. However, apart from the market rebound we’ve seen in the subsequent weeks on Fed optimism, the long-term trend of passive investing beating active will boost sales even if market volatility hurts AUM levels in the short term.

Conclusion

MSCI operates a powerful royalty model in its index business and has relationships with the top asset managers in the world, most notably BlackRock’s iShares ETF business. Passive index investing should continue to gather steam and increased AUM, which benefits the Big Three asset managers and MSCI by extension. The company touts aggressive (and achievable) long-term targets and sports a high multiple as a result. If COVID-19 and a global recession brings valuation down from current levels, I would consider building a position. For now, I think this attractive company is fully valued and am watching for pullbacks before getting more bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as investment or financial advice and is for informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. This article discusses public information sourced from SEC filings and publicly available reports. Future performance could differ from what is estimated in the article.