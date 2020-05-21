Two of the most popular names - Slack and Zoom - are due to report in a couple weeks.

The software as a service sector has passed its first recession test in flying colors, as the nature of the coronavirus market has led to an increased business.

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

By Daniel Shvartsman

A thing you can do with this quarter's round of SaaS (software as a service) company earnings is pull up their transcripts and count the number of times they say some form of the word accelerate. A brief sample:

And not for nothing: the first three names are in our top gainers after earnings, the latter two are not.

Which isn't to say there's causation. I just point to that because this is the first recession of the full SaaS age, and the companies therein are not only passing the test, they're, well, accelerating their dominance. The nature of the coronavirus lockdowns has played into the hands of cloud providers and wholly digital companies.

Zoom (ZM) hasn't reported earnings yet, but it's been the most visible beneficiary of this trend. At least, that's how the market sees it. Akram's Razor posted an article last week about why he thinks Slack (WORK) is actually better positioned for this climate and, ultimately, a more valuable company. The market isn't buying it though, with Slack up only 33% year to date (ZM hasn't quite tripled, but it's not far off at 151% YTD share price appreciation). It's been an ongoing topic on The Razor's Edge as well.

So, as we're wont to do, we talked about what's going on in SaaS, starting with some of the names above - there's some good DDOG vs. NEWR discussion in here - and then drilling into the differences between WORK and ZM, and how the market perception might change.

Topics Covered:

3:00 minute mark – What explains a big move like Twilio's

– What explains a big move like Twilio's 7:00 - The broader valuation context

- The broader valuation context 15:00 - The prevailing dynamic of competition

- The prevailing dynamic of competition 21:00 - Valuation pair mismatches – DDOG/NEWR, PD/EVBG, WORK/ZM

- Valuation pair mismatches – DDOG/NEWR, PD/EVBG, WORK/ZM 36:30 – Leaving the 10x EV/sales barrier in the past

– Leaving the 10x EV/sales barrier in the past 46:00 – Where does Slack go when the light bulb turns on?

– Where does Slack go when the light bulb turns on? 55:30 – The NFLX parallel for Zoom and the search for a pivot

– The NFLX parallel for Zoom and the search for a pivot 1:03:00 – Slack earnings preview

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG.

Akram's Razor is long PD, WORK, FB, and TWLO.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

We will post a transcript of this discussion in the coming days.