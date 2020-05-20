There is a direct inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX: as the market rises, the VIX falls.

For holders of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY), it’s been a volatile year as shares have fallen by over 50% due to the historic spike seen in the VIX.

While long traders in SVXY have taken a hit on positions this year, I believe that the end of the losses is in sight. Specifically, I believe that SVXY will continue its climb as both the VIX normalizes and roll yield works in the favor of those long SVXY.

VIX Markets

Let’s start this article off with a dive into some of the major predictive relationships at play in the VIX, as well as what these key studies are showing at this point.

It is important to note right off the bat that there is a direct inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX itself.

What this chart essentially shows is that as the market rallies, the VIX falls. At a high level, this can be a metric which informs your view on the S&P 500: if you think the market is going to fall, then you should generally be long the VIX.

Until yesterday, I had a bearish bias on the S&P 500.

Over the past month, we have seen price attempt to make fresh highs and then stall out at the area of prior support established in late February/early March. Until yesterday, this was informing my market bias. I was generally bearish because I viewed momentum shifting to the downside while resistance was firmly established. However, with the strong surge in the market taking out resistance, my market bias is now bullish until a prior support point is broken (with the current point being last week’s low). Since I am bullish the S&P 500, I am therefore bearish the VIX due to the inverse correlation seen through time. And since I am bearish the VIX, I am bullish SVXY since it holds a half-leveraged short position in VIX futures.

All this said, there are a few predictive relationships which I believe suggest the VIX is headed lower. One of the key studies I rely on is one which I have shown several times and that is the probability that the VIX will be higher or lower over the next month bucketed by the level of the VIX at any given time.

The reason why I love this chart is that it gives constant directional guidance for trading the VIX based purely on the concept of mean reversion. The relationship is clear and straightforward and makes trading sense – when the VIX is elevated, it tends to revert.

The above chart is based on 27 years of data which contains both bull and bear markets. At present, the VIX is trading around 28. Historical analysis shows that of all of the times in which the VIX was around this level, it only increased over the next month 25% of the time. In other words, based purely on where the VIX is sitting right now, the last few decades of data would say there’s about a 75% chance that the index is headed lower over the next month.

Additionally, since the VIX has been elevated, the odds that the market is headed higher are generally above average with historical numbers showing a marked uptick in future S&P 500 returns given elevated levels of the VIX.

If you recall from one of our first charts, there is a direct inverse correlation between the market rising and the VIX falling. In other words, given that the numbers are suggesting that the next few months will see above-average increases in the market due to the VIX level, the odds favor a contraction in the VIX.

Put simply, the data is strongly suggestive of lower levels of the VIX – at least for the next 1-3 months. This is bullish SVXY since it shorts the VIX and represents a solid buying opportunity at this time.

Roll Yield

We can’t leave a piece about SVXY without addressing the very important factor known as roll yield. Let’s start with the conclusion: roll yield is one of the primary explainers of long-term returns in SVXY. For example, here is the long-run return of the index to which SVXY offers a half-leveraged inverse exposure.

If you invert the above chart and divide the number by two, that’s roughly the return which SVXY hypothetically should have delivered over the past decade (based on today’s current methodology for the ETF).

The first thing to note here is that this isn’t the long-run return of the VIX. The VIX has basically traded sideways for the past decade while this index has dropped by nearly half per year. In other words, long-term returns of this index aren’t actually correlated with long-term changes of the VIX to much of a degree at all.

So, what’s going on here? Why is there a dramatically different performance between the above chart and an actual investment in the VIX? The answer is of course roll yield.

I’ve spoken about this in depth in my latest volatility piece, so I’ll only briefly cover the concept here. The key problem here is that when you’re tracking S&P 500 futures, the market is almost always in contango (87% of all days for the past decade). Contango means that futures contracts are above spot and increase in value along the curve.

The problem with contango when it comes to holding futures contracts is that futures converge towards the spot price during a typical month. For example, in a normal contango market for VIX futures, you tend to start the month off with the front month contract about 8-10% above the spot level of the VIX and end the month with the contract about 4% above the spot level of the VIX. Simple math shows that if you were holding this futures contract and the VIX went nowhere, you lose about 4-6% per month simply from this convergence. In other words, roll yield tends to take a toll of about 4-6% per month.

SVXY is short this front month futures contract (and shifts its position into the second month on an ongoing basis). For this reason, SVXY captures roll yield in that it is short futures which decline in value to converge towards the spot price.

It is this key concept around which I believe long-term holders of SVXY will benefit: contango is the natural state of the VIX markets which means that the futures-to-spot convergence will benefit shares. When you combine this with the short-term catalysts which suggest that the VIX is poised to decline, the odds favor purchasing SVXY.

Conclusion

There is a direct inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX: as the market rises, the VIX falls. Given that the market is technically trending higher, the odds favor additional downside in the VIX. Roll yield remains the premium factor benefiting long-term holders of SVXY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.